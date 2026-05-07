Opeyemi Famakin has lashed out at Carter Efe over a side comment he made about him while dining with E-Money

The businessman and his singer brother, Kcee, had met with Carter Efe and were eating together when E-Money mentioned Famakin during their conversation

The food critic later switched off his comment section to stop people from attacking him over his reaction

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin did not spare content creator Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, over a comment he made about him.

Carter Efe was seen dining with E-Money and his singer brother, Kcee, after winning his boxing match against Portable.

Reactions as food critic Opeyemi Famakin tackles Carter Efe over side comment about him. Photo credit@opeyemifamakin/@carteref

Source: Instagram

The trio were seated at a dining table enjoying a meal when E-Money teased Famakin about the way he holds his fork.

According to E-Money, Famakin should first see the way he was holding his fork before criticising others. He laughed over the remark and continued eating the meal Carter Efe had prepared.

Reacting to E-Money’s comment, Carter Efe said, “That is how poor people do.”

Famakin replies Carter Efe's comment

Reacting, Opeyemi Famakin blasted Carter Efe and alleged that he had body odour. He claimed his statement was true and invited Carter Efe to meet him for a special gift.

Famakin then brought out a perfume, Amante Nocturno, and stated that although it was worth N45,000, he was willing to give it to Carter Efe for free.

Food Critic Opeyemi Famakin offers Carter Efe a gift over side comment about him. Photo credit@opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

He further warned the skit maker not to insert himself into conversations that did not concern him, jokingly adding that he could “beat him up.”

Opeyemi Famakin speaks about E-Money

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Famakin described E-Money as the richest man at the table and noted that he was using only a fork to eat his rice.

He explained that his correction was purely educational, stating that people should not use both a fork and a knife together while eating rice.

According to him, only a fork should be used for rice, while both cutlery items can be used when eating protein.

The food critic also praised E-Money for his wealth while advertising a product during the recording.

Recall that Famakin had previously taken a swipe at Kcee, who was also seated at the table with his brother. The singer had once shared a video of himself eating on a plane, and the food critic corrected the way he held his cutlery.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Ope Famakin's video

Netizens have reacted to what Famakin said about Carter Efe as he eats. Here are some of the comments below:

Opeyemi Famakin cries out over Cubana CP

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Opeyemi Famakin visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state, and gave his review.

Not long after, the Nigerian food critic put out an alert about his life being threatened as Cubana Chiefpriest slid into his DM to call him a low-life and threatened that Karma would catch up with him.

Opeyemi claimed Chiefpriest used two different tones in his reactions, one for the comment he shared publicly and the threat in the message he sent to his DM.

Source: Legit.ng