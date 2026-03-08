Nigerian music star Davido has suffered a series of heartbreaking losses following the deaths of several close friends and associates

The megastar was recently hit with another sad piece of news amid a reported N1 billion legal dispute involving Sophia Momodu’s lawyer

Legit.ng takes a moment to revisit some of the painful moments when the singer lost people from his inner circle

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has faced several heartbreaking moments over the years after losing a number of close friends and associates within his inner circle.

From the deaths of figures like Tagbo Umeike and Habeeb Uthman to other tragic losses, the singer has repeatedly mourned key people in his life.

A look at the tragic deaths that shook Davido’s inner circle. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a moment of reflection, Legit.ng highlights seven times in which the singer lost a friend or an associate.

1. Davido Loses Friend Tagbo

One of Davido's closest friends, Tagbo Umeike, popularly known as Tagbo, passed away on his birthday, October 3, 2017.

According to reports about his death, Tagbo allegedly consumed about 40 shots of tequila during a night of heavy drinking.

Caroline Danjuma, a Nollywood actress and friend of Tagbo, made his passing public and accused the singer and his crew of being responsible.

However, the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department later disclosed that Davido had ordered that Tagbo be taken to the hospital after he became unconscious due to excessive alcohol consumption. Upon arrival at the hospital, a doctor confirmed that he had already passed away.

Davido poses with late friend, Tagbo. Credit:@davido

Source: Instagram

2. Davido Mourns DJ Olu in 2017

Another tragedy struck just four days later when Olugbenga Abiodun, popularly known by his stage name DJ Olu, died on October 7, 2017.

The disc jockey and his associate, Chime Amaechi, both members of Davido’s crew, were discovered dead inside a BMW car parked in a garage on Banana Island, Lagos.

According to the Ikoyi Police Division, the two men were found in the vehicle with blood coming from their noses and mouths, and substances suspected to be drugs were reportedly found in their systems.

DJ Olu was the son of businessman and politician Dapo Abiodun.

In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), the Dami Duro hitmaker wrote:

“A year since you've been gone. Love you and miss you so much! You took a part of me when you left! We always spoke about taking over the world together. I know you are looking down, proud of what we have achieved so far! Your legacy lives forever! DJ Olu, we celebrate you.”

Davido's late freind and DJ, Olu. Credit: @deejayolu

Source: Instagram

3. Davido Mourns Obama DMW in 2021

Habeeb Uthman, one of Davido’s close associates and business partners, died on June 23, 2021.

Reports stated that he complained of breathing difficulties and was rushed to a hospital in Lekki, where he was later pronounced dead.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Davido wrote:

“Obama, why? Obama, what?”

Davido and late aide Obama DMW. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

4. Davido Loses Friend Ahmed (King Jhaffi)

Ahmed, popularly known as King Jhaffi, was another close friend and associate of the singer.

He reportedly died in April 2020 after a brief illness.

Davido and members of his circle were devastated by the news, with the singer openly expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

Davido shared a video on Instagram with the caption:

“RIP KING JHAFFI!!!!! WtTF MAN… my boy has gone… F*** 2020.”

The exact cause of King Jhaffi’s death has not been publicly confirmed.

5. Davido Mourns Bodyguard Tijani

Davido’s bodyguard, Tijani Olamilekan, popularly known as TeejayDMW, reportedly died on Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020.

The singer shared photos of TJ on Instagram while mourning him, revealing that he passed away in the early hours of the day after a brief illness. He was reportedly 36 years old at the time of his death.

Davido's personal bodyguard Tijani dies in 2020. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

6. Davido Pays Tribute to Late Photographer Fortune

Davido’s official photographer, Fortune, died on September 22, 2021.

Reports suggested that he drowned while trying to get a better position during a photoshoot.

In an emotional post online, Davido revealed that the photographer went from being a stranger to one of his closest confidants.

“Fortune @fortunateumunname… I can’t believe you’re gone. Since we met, you never left my side for one day. Your page says it all. You really were all about me like nothing else mattered. You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks. There was nowhere I went that you and your lens didn’t follow.”

Davido pays tribute to late photographer, Fortune. Credit: @fortuneshotz

Source: Instagram

7. Davido Loses Friend Amid N1bn Legal Battle

Davido was recently struck by another wave of grief following the reported death of his close friend and socialite, Denisi.

The development came shortly after the singer became involved in a reported N1 billion legal dispute linked to Sophia Momodu.

News of Denisi’s death surfaced after his associate, Joel Heugh Boyseen, shared an emotional farewell post on Instagram.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, the tribute reflected the shock and grief felt by those who knew the late socialite.

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng