Charly Boy recalled the exact moment he physically seized the microphone from Governor Rochas Okorocha at his father, Justice Oputa’s funeral

He explained that his decision was fueled by a belief that the governor was attempting to turn the burial ceremony into a political campaign platform

Charly Boy insisted that the governor realized he was in "the Area Fada’s territory" and had no choice but to exit the venue

Veteran entertainer Charly Boy has once again opened up about his controversial confrontation with former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha.

He made it clear that he still stands by his actions more than a decade later.

The incident, which happened during the burial ceremony of Charly Boy’s father in 2014, had remained one of the most talked-about moments involving the outspoken entertainer and the former governor.

Charly Boy says he seized the microphone from Governor Rochas Okorocha at his father, Justice Oputa’s funeral. Photo: Charly Boy/Rochas Okorocha.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent interview, Charly Boy recalled the dramatic moment he collected the microphone from Okorocha while the politician was addressing guests at the event.

According to him, he believed the former governor was attempting to turn the solemn occasion into a political campaign platform.

He stated during the interview:

“Mmhmm. Is that a crime? I for don slap am. He wanted to use my father’s burial as a campaign for politics. And you don’t do that. Not when I’m around.”

The entertainer explained that he felt compelled to act because he considered the atmosphere inappropriate for political messaging.

Charly Boy further claimed that after interrupting Okorocha, he asked him to leave the venue.

In his words, the former governor understood the situation despite arriving with security personnel.

“And he knew he was in my territory. Even with all his bodyguards, na my territory him dey,” he added.

Charly Boy confesses to collecting money from Festus Keyamo

Meanwhile, an old audio of Nigerian singer Charly Boy allegedly confessing to collecting money from Festus Keyamo surfaced online.

Legit.ng recalls that Adeyanju revealed that Charlyboy confessed to him that he collected money from President Muhammadu Buhari to attack Atiku before the 2019 presidential election.

In an audio obtained by SaharaReporters, Charlyboy was allegedly heard narrating how he met with Festus Keyamo and the money he collected.

Watch the interview here

Reactions trail Charly Boy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@CSI9ja stated:

"Charly Boy is the African version of Michael Jackson. He is a mean muthufacka when you step on his toe and you don't want that heat"

@omekun9 commented:

"Need someone to sit Charley Boy down and ask him the secret to his youthfulness."

@nobiesams wrote:

"The mumu na better factory fitted I swear. God forbid!!!"

Charly Boy explains that his decision was fueled by a belief that the governor was attempting to turn the burial ceremony into a political event. Photo: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy visits Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charly Boy, visited the now Olamide-Baddo bus stop.

The famous stop used to be named after the 75-year-old, but the Bariga LCDA made some changes. In the viral clip during his visit, the man jested at those trying to faze him with this change, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng