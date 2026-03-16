Stephanie Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, trended online after a video showed her filling potholes on a street in Ikeja, Lagos

The video quickly spread across social media platforms as many Nigerians praised her willingness to tackle a long-standing problem affecting motorists

While some applauded the gesture, others raised concerns about whether she obtained proper government approval before carrying out repairs on a public road

Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood star Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, was filmed in Ikeja, Lagos, filling potholes with gravel and cement in a bid to make the roads safer for motorists.

She arrived with bags of materials in her car boot and personally applied them to the damaged sections, which quickly drew attention online after she shared the video on Instagram.

Aki's wife Stephanie Promise Ikedieze fills Lagos potholes herself, Nigerians question if she has government approval for road repairs. Photo: iammsp1

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Stephanie explained that she came out with her cameraman to tackle the potholes herself, stating that the effort was simply to ease the daily struggles of drivers in the area.

“So, guys, we are here today, this is Ikeja. So I want to fill up some of the potholes that we have here in the street, just me and my cameraman.”

Her action has since sparked mixed reactions across social media. Many Nigerians praised her for stepping in where government agencies have failed, noting that it was commendable for a woman to take on such a demanding task.

Others, however, raised concerns about whether Stephanie obtained clearance from the authorities before carrying out the repairs.

Some worried that the popular actor's wife might face questions from officials, especially since she used cement and gravel, which could be considered unauthorised roadwork.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions trail Stephanie's road repair

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AkposJim said:

"Dem go arrest am ooo Unless she get approval from local governments."

@GOATED_CR7 commented:

"She's a good woman but why not use her influence to call the attention of the government rather than further defacing it with sands?"

@AZHotTakes wrote:

"You decided to do it yourself and still end up using others. You are working on a major road caution ⚠️ sign. If you ask me it, it is more of a self and eye-service than community service."

@ty_autos reacted:

"Somebody is trying to do wat ur government refuse to do ,applaud her instead u hold ur phone typing and bashing her instead of bashing ur so call government that refuse to do their job and u think u are okay ,continue ,kudos to her for doing her part."

@ReformerOluseun said:

"Nothing the people won't do for the government at this point. So we still need to be filling the roads after taxation, digging Borehole, Buying solar and Gen, Using private schools and Hospitals, using uber and private transportation. What exactly is the government doing to make life easy for the people they govern?"

@Yugobros commented:

"Shame no dey show for the local government people face? 😂 An ordinary citizen is doing the needful because they are tired of waiting for an incompetent government to do their jobs!"

Wife of actor Chinedu Ikedieze fills up Lagos potholes in Ikeja herself, drawing praise and concerns over government approval from Nigerians. Photo: iammsp1

Source: Instagram

Speculations trail Aki's trending pics with Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze recently shared a picture of himself with Seyi Tinubu, the president's son, on his Facebook page.

The image showed Aki shaking hands with the president's son, who sported a fez cap.

Some netizens boldly speculated that Aki might be joining the City Boy Movement, Seyi's youth initiative backing President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng