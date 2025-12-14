A Nigerian man has expressed outrage on social media after seeing the alleged chat between Doris Ogala and pastor Chris Okafor

In a trending post shared on X, the angry man called for the arrest of the actress over false allegations and blackmail

Massive reactions trailed his viral post as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has reacted angrily to an alleged private chat between actress Doris Ogala and pastor Chris Okafor.

The man, who appeared deeply upset, took to the online space to condemn what he described as damaging claims and intimidation directed at the clergyman.

Man claims viral WhatsApp chat is false

In the post circulated via the X app, the man identified as @OzoUde directed his anger at Doris Ogala.

He argued that the situation had gone beyond personal disagreement and had entered the territory of criminal conduct.

According to him, the accusations levelled against the pastor and the viral chats which he reposted online were extremely serious and should not have been made publicly without proof to support them.

The man also insisted that saying pastor Chris Okafor was responsible for a family member’s death amounted to a grave offence if not proven.

He noted that such claims damaged reputations and undermined public trust, particularly when directed at a religious leader.

In his words:

"Pastor Chris Okafor, Doris ogala should rot in jail! Enough of all these false accusations, blackmail and allegations. How can you openly and publicly accusea man of God of killing your brother? You must bring evidence!Must he marry you?Perhaps you gave him a paid sexx and expec. This was how one lady blackmail Apostle Suleiman without prove. This is unforgivable. @PastorChrisokafor make sure you get her arrested today. Even if she mentally unstable, let her celebrate Christmas in detention!"

Reactions as man blasts Doris Ogala

Nigerians did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments.

Deus said:

''Arrest her because he didn't sleep with her or what? My own is, when did fornicationn become legal that even people in the pulpit can't practice what they preach. That's if she's right o."

Ukemy said:

"That's how a Married female friend of mine that is having any issues best known to her, said that she wanna pass the night at my house, Omo I said NO. I no dey assist women except na my mum or sister."

Ali Sunday said:

"Social media is a disaster and set back to nigerian youths only. No wonder Bishop David Oyedepo would always advice youths to dedicate their time into studying books that would improve them."

Recreate said:

"You singled out the de3th part as if that's the only thing on her rant but ignore the sexuall escapade a supposed holy man of god is involved. I don't pity you guys tho, if I had warned this lady when she was enjoying it, she would be sounding like u."

