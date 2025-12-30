Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife has continued to speak out over allegations involving her children

The cleric had released an official statement through his lawyer, claiming that the children are not his

Reacting to the statement, she granted an interview in which she addressed his claims and shared what she described as his actions away from the public eye

Agnes Bessem Okafor, who claims to be Pastor Chris Okafor’s former wife, has continued to speak out following an apology video the cleric shared in church and allegations involving her.

During the service, Pastor Chris Okafor alleged that his ex-wife was unfaithful and invited his brother, whom he described as a witness, to the altar.

Reacting, Bessem challenged him to publicly identify the person he claimed she cheated with.

She also explained her reasons for leaving the marriage and described how the cleric allegedly responded at the time.

In another video circulating online, Bessem claimed that after Pastor Chris Okafor publicly denied her children, he later contacted them privately to apologise.

She alleged that she has voice notes of the cleric speaking to her children and referring to them as family.

According to her, the cleric also sent people to apologise on his behalf, despite first denying them all in public.

Pastor Chris Okafor: Ex-wife makes further allegations

In her emotional remarks, Bessem used strong language while criticising the cleric. She further claimed that he reached out to her privately after she left the marriage, despite publicly distancing himself from the situation.

She alleged that while the pastor denied certain claims in public, he behaved differently away from the spotlight.

It will be recalled that amid Bessem’s claims, a former choir member of the cleric’s church also came forward with allegations involving him.

The woman made claims about her experiences in the church, including allegations concerning relationships, stressing that these were her personal accounts.

See the Instagram video of Pastor Chris Okafor's ex-wife here:

Fans react to Pastor Chris Okafor's ex-wife's video

Netizens reacted after hearing what the alleged ex-wife of the cleric said about him and her children. Many blamed the cleric for not settling his beef quietly, and they heaped blames on him. However, a few apologised on his behalf and asked his ex-wife to forgive him.

