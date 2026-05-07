Lagos state has announced plans to begin charging motorists for parking on selected streets before the end of 2026

LASPA said the new parking scheme is designed to improve traffic flow, regulate roadside parking and create jobs in participating areas

Ikeja Local Government pledged support for the initiative and called for wider public sensitisation ahead of implementation

Lagos State plans to introduce paid parking on selected roads before the end of 2026 as part of efforts to tackle traffic congestion and improve orderliness across the city.

The Lagos State Parking Authority disclosed the plan during a stakeholder meeting with officials of Ikeja Local Government Area.

Lagos State is set to introduce paid street parking in selected areas. Photo: BabajideSanwo-Olu, Getty

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Punch, the engagement focused on preparations for the proposed On-Street Parking Scheme, which will first be tested in a number of councils, including Ikeja.

Lagos street parking scheme begins

Speaking during the visit, the General Manager of LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, said the initiative is expected to regulate roadside parking, improve traffic movement and create employment opportunities for residents in participating communities.

“The On-Street Parking Scheme will improve parking management, enhance traffic flow and generate employment opportunities, particularly for residents within the selected areas,” she stated.

Adelabu explained that parking administration had previously been handled by local councils before the responsibility was transferred to LASPA by the Conference of the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

She also urged councils to support the programme, noting that cooperating LGAs and LCDAs would benefit from the arrangement. According to her, LASPA remains open to recommendations from stakeholders ahead of the rollout.

LASPA says the initiative will create jobs and reduce traffic disruptions across busy commercial districts. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Traffic congestion concerns in Lagos

Chairman of Ikeja LGA, Akeem Dauda, welcomed the proposal and assured the authority of the council’s backing. He also called for extensive public awareness campaigns to help residents understand how the system will operate before enforcement begins.

Roadside parking has remained a major challenge in Lagos, especially in commercial hubs such as Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island and Apapa. Vehicles parked along busy roads often reduce available driving space and worsen traffic delays for commuters and businesses alike.

Authorities believe the new parking framework could help improve traffic management in one of Africa’s busiest urban centres.

We pack dead babies on roads - Lagos road sweepers cry out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that street sweepers working for the Lagos Waste Management Authority have spoken openly about what they described as daily humiliation, danger and neglect while carrying out sanitation duties across the city.

The workers said keeping Lagos clean often comes at a personal cost, with many facing insults, threats and unsafe conditions on major roads.

On the show, the sweepers shared their experiences on a recent episode of The Morayo Show, where their work was acknowledged and their concerns brought to the fore.

Three family members killed in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng