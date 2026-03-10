Friends and celebrities are mourning the passing of socialite Elena Jessica after her second attempt at a BBL surgery

A video showing her heartbreaking condition in the hospital surfaced online, and many said they could not even look at it.

What the deceased’s sister said about her left many heartbroken, as people advised women to stay away from BBL

Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica has passed away after a botched second BBL surgery.

According to a post circulating online, Elena had undergone multiple BBL procedures and decided to attempt another one, which reportedly led to her demise.

Her sister stated that Elena underwent liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Ikoyi on February 6.

Two days after the procedures, she began complaining of severe pain in the areas operated on. Tests disclosed that her white blood cell count was very high and her blood levels were low, leading to a transfusion of five pints of blood.

Her sister added that, despite taking antibiotics, Elena’s condition did not improve. Another surgery was suggested to remove excess fat, but her condition remained critical, and it was advised that she be taken to LUTH for medical assistance.

Unfortunately, she could not get a bed at LUTH and spent five hours in an ambulance screaming in pain.

Elena's sister shares more about her

Elena was later moved to Emel Hospital in Festac, where N1.5 million was demanded for one day in the ICU. She was subsequently taken to another hospital with a surgeon, where N6 million was requested to remove infected fat in her BBL while in ICU.

Her sister explained that some of Elena’s properties were sold to fund the procedure, as she was being treated for sepsis, a serious blood infection.

Jessica’s sister called out Cynosure for abandoning her, saying the family had sold all their properties to care for her, and that their father is retired. Later, the hospital demanded N4.5 million to continue treatment, but the family could not raise the funds, and Elena reportedly lost her life.

Fans react to Elena Jessica's passing

Here are comments below:

@bibshi commented:

"Your dad retired, and mom is struggling, and you carried 7 million to go and do yansh for the 3rd time, it’s well."

@_zinny wrote:

"Avoid cynosure ooo, God abeg o. May her soul rest in peace, and may God forgive her sins."

@nicky_blackki shared:

"I don't feel pity for them; call me heartless."

@thegood_influencee wrote:

"They told her her skin is too tight for another session in the other hospital. God, why did she go to another? Why didn’t she just go home?"

@jimmy_st_carter_ stated:

"She did all these to please a man, I guess, and none of these guys will go 6ft deep in the ground with her."

@ucheeeechukwu_ said:

"The video is terrible, there’s no way she could have survived it."

Bobrisky shares his two cents on BBL

Legit.ng reported that the popular socialite, Bobrisky, sent a blunt message to women who undergo BBL surgery without the right amount of facial beauty.

In a post shared on Instagram, the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” stated that men prefer a woman with a banging body and a pretty face, rather than a woman with an enhanced body with what he described as an “ugly face”, is “rubbish.”

