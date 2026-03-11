A friend of Elena Jessica, who reportedly lost her life after a second round of BBL surgery, has called for a protest, demanding justice for the deceased

The lady in a video shared alleged details about her friend's surgery while calling out the hospital

The lady's call for a protest, seeking justice, has, however, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

A friend of Elena Jessica, identified as Destiny, has spoken out in a trending video on social media, demanding justice following the tragic death of the young woman after a reported second round of Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

Destiny disputed circulating claims about the timeline of Elena’s procedure as she called for accountability from the clinic, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital, involved.

“This is your last Cynosure because we are coming out in numbers to ask you what happened to our friend, Elena. Mind you, Elena did not go under the knife again after 6 months or one year post-op like the story has been circulating. We need justice. Cynosure's license has to be revoked at least," she said.

According to Destiny,

"Elena had her cosmetic surgery on the February 6th, 2026 and on the 8th of February she started having complications which they complained to the doctor."

She further alleged that another patient reportedly lost her life at the same facility shortly before Elena’s passing as she made a series of bold accusations against the hospital.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital denied involvement in the death of a young woman, Jessica Elena, who underwent a cosmetic procedure at its facility.

In the statement posted via its Instagram page, @cynosureaestheticsng, the hospital clarified that the video in question was not recorded at its facility.

The video of Elena Jessica's friend calling for a protest to seek justice for her death is below:

Reactions as Elena Jessica's friend seeks justice

Her post has since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians online. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

chuviccomedytv1 said:

"We’re not protesting anything! Never! She’s looking for extra beauty and she got it. Our concentration now is the Extreme heat and Fuel price in the country. Thanks."

gshock_ink commented:

"BBL GIRLS SHOULD MATCH A PROTEST TO THE HOSPITAL MAKE UNA LEAVE SOCIAL MEDIA."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"I’m sorry but the thought process and a mindset of a person matters a lot. Because the type of things this her friend is comparing with BBL is giving slow. Not to talk of those triggering tears."

chizhairsempire said:

"Not you comparing cosmetic surgery to birthing a child. I mean, bringing life. Laughable."

that_mediagirl01 reacted:

"They are known for ending the lives of young girls? You know this and didn’t stop your friend?"

azgando_properties said:

"Justice for what and who?

herodavidmillz commented:

"Smh And you people still go ! You are the cause and the only solution to your problems! Pls take full responsibility for ur choice."

Tunde Perry reacts to Elena Jessica's death

Legit.ng previously reported that social media personality Tunde Perry reacted to Elena Jessica's death in a viral video.

Tunde Perry recounted overhearing female friends advising a lady to spend ₦10 million on a BBL instead of starting a business.

According to the online personality, the lady's friend assured her she would recoup the money she spent in no time through enhanced attractiveness rather than investing it in a business that could take a long time.

