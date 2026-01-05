Pastor Chris Okafor has been summoned by the Lagos State Police Command amid allegations leveled against him

The police also sent a message to the victims, assuring them of confidentiality and protection

This comes after the police confirmed it has commenced investigation into the allegations against the cleric

The Lagos State Police Command has summoned Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, for questioning in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct, other offences leveled against him.

In a statement issued by its Lagos Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, on Sunday, January 4, the police stated that the offences were likely to disrupt public peace, law and order in the state.

Pastor Chris Okafor due to report at the Lagos SCID Panti on Monday, January 5. Credit: chrisokaformin/police

Source: Instagram

Pastor Okafor, who has since stepped aside from the pulpit, is due to report at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 10 am.

The police also encouraged victims to feel free to come out and report at Panti, where the investigation into the alleged criminal atrocities against the pastor has commenced.

"CP Olohundare Jimoh has directed immediate full security coverage and protection for his victims and hereby encourages them to feel free to come out and report at the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, where the investigation into the alleged criminal atrocities against the pastor has commenced," the statement read in part.

"The identity of the victims will be kept absolutely confidential and will be protected," the police assured.

The allegations against Okafor first surfaced in December when Nollywood star Doris Ogala alleged that she had been involved in a relationship with the pastor since 2017, during which he repeatedly promised to marry her.

Police encourages victims of Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged sexual misconduct to speak up. Credit: christokafor.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as police summon Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

meggie_nj commented:

"E go come out as fast as he went in."

amygoldrefresh said:

"You are the reason I live, your the one for me.... Naa the music wey dey play last for him and his wife."

francesspeters said:

"A kabush kabash year for Chris without the P."

alaso_oge said:

"Doris has to be on sit beside him, should Incase he wan lie."

ugonna_a commented:

"You see how the year is opening with this one? We are ready. All the jagbajantis they’ve been doing on the pulpit- you should hear the man who called into Paranran- Nahhh! God is not a man that he should lie. Whatever…whatsoever a man reaps, that he must dole, dole reap… All of them should take a number."

noble_ozuru said:

"Police dey find money, thats all. Bail money to hold themselves in the new year.

chayil_tethila commented:

"I hope he will not settle everything with money."

teeto__olayeni wrote:

"In his life and even the next one he will learn to thread carefully. Himself and his wife are about to enjoy their marriage."

_tt.tola said:

"So assuming he married Doris,she won't have exposed him ...."

Why Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside amid controversies involving several women.

Addressing his congregation, the cleric said he had not rested since getting married and noted that it was time for him and his wife to rest and go on their honeymoon.

He described the period as a time for prayer and seeking God’s face, adding that they would be away for one month, returning in February.

Source: Legit.ng