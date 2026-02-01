Pastor Chris Okafor was welcomed back to his Lagos church with singing, dancing, and jubilation after stepping down for a few weeks

The warm reception came despite an ongoing police investigation into grave allegations made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, including assault and financial deception

Nigerians on social media questioned whether a few weeks away from the pulpit was enough for true repentance, with many saying the country had moved on from the controversy

Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, returned to the pulpit in his Lagos church on Sunday, 1 February 2026, and was received with overwhelming joy by his congregation, who celebrated his comeback after weeks away from church leadership.

The welcome was marked by dancing, singing, and colourful displays as members expressed their excitement at his reappearance following his temporary step-down late last year.

Videos shared online captured the lively atmosphere inside the church, where choir members dressed in bright blue uniforms moved energetically to songs of praise while holding placards and presenting flowers to the pastor as he walked through the crowd.

The service carried a tone of celebration, signalling the end of his short retreat from ministry duties as the congregation jubilated.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okafor had announced his decision to step aside during the New Year’s crossover service, explaining that he needed time for personal reflection and to focus on his new marriage after his wedding in December 2025.

His decision to step down came at a time of heightened public attention, as Nollywood actress Doris Ogala had levelled serious allegations against him, including claims of sexual misconduct, threats to her life, and financial deception involving a large sum.

These accusations quickly spread across social media, drawing commentary from social media users, religious leaders and prompting police involvement.

In response to the controversy, Okafor addressed his congregation in a Sunday service, acknowledging his past mistakes and asking for forgiveness from those affected, the wider Christian community, and anyone he may have wronged, while denying the specific allegations.

Despite the ongoing police investigation and Ogala’s insistence that the matter is unresolved, his return to the pulpit showed the strong loyalty of his followers, who turned his comeback into a moment of celebration.

Netizens react to Pastor Chris Okafor's return to church

@Edvinng said:

"Case closed. Nigeria has moved on and the guy man is back in the pulpit. That's how Nigeria works. After the noise, everybody moves on as if nothing happened. Doris Ogala and the first wife should take their L in peace. They will never get justice; it's only the rich who get justice in Nigeria."

@SIR_BULLS commented:

"It is not about stepping down but honest repentance and change. Can we really say a man who has spent years committing atrocity has repented and changed because he stepped down from a position for just a few weeks? Nigerians need to do more when it comes to deep thinking and analyzing situations."

@ModernOjukwu wrote:

"He stepped aside and was still enjoying himself with other women, dumb church members are welcoming him."

@sirvicbrown reacted:

"He stepped aside my himself? And he has stepped in by himself too? Was there any investigation regarding what he was accused of?"

@IbeabuchiMusa said:

"It has always been their pattern. The moment they are cut with their atrocities they are advised by a follow atrocities member to go on three or four weeks break then return because people will have forgotten within that period."

