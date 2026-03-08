Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has addressed negative comments about her relationship with colleague Odobodobo Motola after sharing loved-up photos in matching traditional outfits

The SSA to the Osun State Governor earlier stated that their friendship was built on trust, laughter, and respect, stating they chose to listen to their hearts despite public opinion

Following criticism from fans, Laide shared another romantic video with Motola, asking critics to let love lead and asking what if she is right in her choice

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare, who also serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has spoken out against negative reactions to her relationship with fellow actor Dada Oluwasola Tolani, popularly known as Odobodobo Motola.

The Yoruba movie star addressed the issue a day after she posted romantic photos of herself and Motola in matching traditional outfits, sparking mixed comments from fans online.

Osun State Governor's aide Laide Bakare addresses backlash over relationship with colleague Odobodobo Motola. Photo: laidebakare

In her previous post on March 6, Laide Bakare explained that their bond was not a casual one but was built on trust, laughter, respect, and a deep understanding between them.

According to her, while people may have their opinions, she and Motola decided to follow their hearts.

“Our friendship was built on trust, laughter, respect, and a deep understanding that only we shared. While others had their opinions, we chose to listen to our hearts.”

See Laide Bakare's adorable photos with her lover Odobodobo Motola below:

In another post a day later, the Osun State Governor's aide shared a video showing her makeup session, describing it as preparation for the latest bride in town.

The post further fuelled speculation and criticism from followers who questioned the union.

Check out her post below:

Responding to those comments from critics, Laide Bakare released another romantic video with Motola, urging people to allow love to lead.

She challenged critics by asking what if her choice was right and theirs was wrong.

“Some commentators on this app sha! haaa! Can we let love lead? What if you are wrong and I’m right? Hen? What if? THANK YOU SO MUCH @amooke_alasoke for making me love this Blue exceptionally.”

Watch the video of Laide Bakare with her partner below:

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@oby568 said:

"I love this lady right from the day one, I love watching her films, she's a lover girl 😂 may love leads ❤️"

@princealex232 commented:

"Every actress Dey do content with odobs, e reach your turn you hold him down 😂😂"

@abiodun.arowosafe wrote:

"No be us you deh deceive Ooo Aunty laide 😂😂😂. See as how Odohs deh feel himself, e come be like couple made from Ijesha😂.. oh sorry, from heaven I meant 🙏"

@im_olu said:

"Love is a beautiful thing ....... but ur hand is shaking, bro ....😂😂😂. Claim ur property jare"

@olahmi80 commented:

"Se eyin meeji whine wa ni, make Una let it be after Ramadan, I don't eat anything at wedding party other than Amala, Abula and assorted"

Laide Bakare responds to negative comments about her relationship with Odobodobo Motola, asking what if critics are wrong and she is right. Photo: laidebakare

Laide Bakare shares photos of her generations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare caused a buzz online with a post on Instagram.

The movie star shared a lovely picture showcasing three generations of her family. In the caption, she mentioned her real age, stating that her mother is 70 years old, she is 36, and her daughter is 17.

