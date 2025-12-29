A lady introduced by Doris Ogala as Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama has granted an interview about their relationship

The actress had earlier shared a video of the lady carrying a baby, which she claimed belonged to the cleric

Fans were stunned after hearing what the woman said about the cleric and the promises he allegedly made to her

More drama has continued to trail the founder of Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor, as another woman has made allegations against him.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala had earlier shared a video presenting a woman and her son, alleging that the cleric is the child’s father.

The actress added that she intended to show the baby’s face, claiming that no DNA test would be needed because of the resemblance to the cleric.

Hours after the video surfaced, the alleged baby mama granted an interview in which she made further claims.

According to her, Pastor Chris Okafor is the father of her child, whom she said bears a strong resemblance to him.

The woman alleged that the cleric promised to marry her in December 2021 and that both families had carried out an introduction. However, she claimed he later backed out, complaining that he had only N200,000 and that the list of items given to him was too much.

Pastor Chris Okafor: Alleged babymama speaks

In a video collage, the woman claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor had another lover in the church and that they once clashed.

She alleged that the cleric was dating a woman identified as Amaka while still involved with her. According to her, when she had an altercation with Amaka, the cleric allegedly took Amaka’s side and blamed her.

Alleged baby mama shares more claims

In another clip, the woman, who said she was a choir member in the cleric’s church, claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor rented an apartment for her but did not allow her to hold their son’s naming ceremony there.

She further alleged that when she shared news of her child’s birth in a WhatsApp group, the cleric became upset because the baby looked so much like him.

It would be recalled that Doris Ogala had shared photo of Pastor Chris Okafor in his bedroom a few weeks ago, alleging that the images were sent to her by one of the cleric’s alleged baby mamas.

Here is the Instagram video of the allegedly baby below:

Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged babymama: Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@oiseahumen shared:

"Judgement will begin in the house of God according to the bible."

@nikkyshow_08 stated:

"I don talk am that God used ogala to exposed Chris ,no be say ogala too is innocent o."

@olyywealth reacted:

"I remember I said this thing last week that I won’t be surprised if other start coming out to talk."

@oiseahumen wrote:

"Doris don scatter everywhere."

@mma_ozor said:

"Oh his sins has risen against him."

@princess.gold01 commented:

"Omo this man cup don full and everything is obviously working against him currently..he shd just come out clean and seek God's face genuinely."

Pastor Chris Okafor's ex-wife fire back at him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife reacted to the allegation he made against her while speaking on the altar about his controversy.

The cleric had called out his brother, claiming he was a witness to his ex-wife's infidelity.

