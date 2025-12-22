Doris Ogala has announced that she has regained her freedom from police detention after being arrested by Pastor Chris Okafor

The actress had made several allegations against the cleric regarding their alleged romance, which later soured

Fans celebrated her release while taunting the cleric in response to VDM's video about the actress's case

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has finally regained her freedom days after being arrested on the directive of Pastor Chris Okafor.

The controversial actress was arrested while live-streaming, whisked away, and detained. She later reached out to social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, to speak out about her ordeal.

In response, VDM posted videos warning the cleric to release Ogala before Tuesday, or else face his wrath.

In a new development, the actress has been released and shared the good news of her freedom with her fans on social media.

Doris Ogala thanks VDM and Sowore after release

In her post, Ogala expressed her gratitude to VDM and Omoyele Sowore for their efforts in securing her release.

She continued to show appreciation by tagging the two individuals who played a key role in her freedom.

This comes after Pastor Chris Okafor also addressed the situation. He spoke about his plan for Ogala and told his congregation that she must provide proof of all the allegations she made against him.

The cleric also outlined the spiritual steps he is taking, calling on his worshippers to join him so that justice can be served and the truth unveiled.

Recall that Doris Ogala did not hold back when speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor. The situation escalated after an engagement picture of the cleric surfaced online.

See the Instagram post of Doris Ogala here:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's freedom post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress after she regained her freedom. Many fans appreciated VDM and Sowore for helping her. They noted that the cleric was afraid of VDM because of the threat he made about the situation. They taunted about his past life. Here are comments below:

@jekbrown113 shared:

" They for still hold u small na. Make this Christmas scatter for some people. They for see VDM in action. Lmao. God save them."

@desmondaluka reacted:

"Today vdm is man because he did the one una like tomorrow he is a manipulator because he call out one of una favorite celeb, mumu people."

@oilmoneyofficial reacted:

"God pass all of them welcome back they can’t hide the truth."

@sky_alart commented:

"Ohhh god noooo them for hold you naaaa make Vdm open their yansh well well."

@daveplayblogger said:

"Welcome Back, So Them no fit wait till Tuesday."

@kensteveanuka shared:

"Them no even gree Monday finish. Evidence na water."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

