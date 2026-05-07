During a live session, Peller made a surprising announcement regarding having a "baby" with his partner, Jarvis

Jarvis was quick to shut down the rumours, humorously questioning Peller’s readiness for fatherhood

The conversation took a sharp turn toward their personal finances when Peller brought up the Mercedes-Benz he gifted Jarvis

Popular Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis are once again at the centre of online conversations following a playful exchange about their relationship.

The duo discussed pregnancy rumours and luxury gifts in a now-viral clip.

Peller says he wishes to have a baby with Jarvis soon. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

The conversation began when Peller confidently hinted that he and Jarvis might soon welcome a child together.

“My baby with Jarvis is coming soon,” he said excitedly.

But before fans could read too much into the statement, Jarvis quickly dismissed the idea, making it clear she was not expecting any child.

“There is no baby coming soon,” she replied bluntly.

Jarvis did not stop there.

In a response that many social media users found both hilarious and brutally honest, she added that Peller was “not organised” enough for such a serious step.

“Not for this kind of human being… you are not organized,” she said.

Watch the conversation below:

Reactions trail Jarvis, Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@AMIBO2a stated:

"It seems the lady actually pregnant, she got a got the way the guy wanted to blow ot on the internet. The guy is too loud and cannot keep personal secret Most young ladies will normally hide thier pregnancy."

@GSKE2009:

"Peller is too immature and naive to be in any committed relationship. Jarvis is enjoying all the financial benefits now but surely at some point she need to realise she is not getting younger and wasting her life with an obsessed toy boy."

@LemuelQwesi wrote:

"Peller go think say na play play na Jokes in the future he go knw the girl actually meant what she said"

@showlove09 commented:

"Wetin Dey worry am Man they snap pictire with your girl you small boy yuss go there remove he hand if nah name be daddy freeze if I slap am enn the kind big slap I go put for he face he go cordinate if nah him if they snap with he go tell me then,very stuped small boy like that o"

@JacobDanie41452 shared:

"If she Jarvis eventually get married to peller, she will leave her whole life regretting it, I see some people saying peller is immature, is not about immaturity, the way peller is growing up, he will never understand life till he grow old, nd he is not ready to listen."

Jarvis shut down any possibility of having a baby for Peller. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller claps back at critics over gifts to Jarvis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller defends himself against backlash after gifting Jarvis a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 for her birthday.

The viral video showed Jarvis in tears upon receiving the expensive gift, but many netizens criticised Peller for spending heavily on her while spending less on his mother.

In response, Peller defended his actions, saying he bought the car to show his wealth, that Jarvis deserved it, and that he would spend even more if she gave him a child.

Source: Legit.ng