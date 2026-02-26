A court has issued an interim order strictly barring VeryDarkMan, Doris Ogala, and Kelvin Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor’s name

Okafor’s legal team claimed the defendants intended to release private materials, including chats and videos, to extort money from him

Lawyers for the defendants fought back, arguing that the case should be struck out because the parties involved are based in Abuja, not Lagos

An Ikeja High Court has fixed April 16 to deliver its ruling in a legal battle involving popular Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor and three public figures.

The include Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, social media influencer VeryDarkMan (real name Martins Otse), and Kelvin Emmanuel.

The suit, marked ID/14399GCMW/2026, is currently before Justice Akintunde Savage at the Ikeja High Court.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, February 25, counsel to the claimant, Mr Ife Ajayi, informed the court that all defendants had been duly served in line with proof of service issued by the court’s Sheriff.

Ajayi then sought an extension of time to regularise certain preliminary processes.

However, counsel to the first defendant, Mr Nzeakor Atulomah, raised a strong objection.

He pointed to a notice of preliminary objection dated January 29, arguing that the writ of summons filed by the claimant did not comply with Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act, which he described as mandatory.

“The first defendant is not based in Lagos,” Atulomah told the court, adding that the claimant himself had acknowledged that all defendants reside in Abuja.

According to him, serving court processes outside the court’s jurisdiction without proper compliance renders the suit incompetent. He urged the court to strike out the case on that basis.

In response, Ajayi relied on a counter-affidavit dated February 10 and sought leave to amend the filed processes, maintaining that the writ of summons complied with legal requirements.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Savage adjourned for a ruling.

Court orders VDM, Ogala, from mentioning Chris Okafor's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that on January 22, the court had granted an interim order restraining the defendants from mentioning or referring to Okafor, his church, or ministry on any platform pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The order followed an ex parte application brought under Order 43, Rules 1, 2 and 7 of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

Justice Savage restrained the defendants, their agents, or associates from publishing or releasing any alleged private materials — including chats, texts, pictures, images, or videos — relating to the claimant.

They were also barred from mentioning his name or that of his church, Grace Nation International, also known as Liberation City, whether orally or in writing, until the case is resolved.

In addition, the court restrained the defendants from releasing materials allegedly intended to blackmail or extort money from the claimant.

