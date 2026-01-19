Sonya Curry's boyfriend and their relationship timeline after her divorce from Dell
Sonya Curry's boyfriend, Steven Johnson, is a former NFL tight end who played for the New England Patriots. While the two reportedly began dating in late 2020, they became a popular topic in the sports world following Sonya's legal separation and divorce.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Meet Sonya Curry's boyfriend: Steven Johnson
- Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson's relationship timeline
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Sonya Curry has moved on following her high-profile divorce from Dell Curry in 2021.
- She is rumoured to have been dating former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson since 2020.
- The couple made their first public appearance in 2022 at Steph Curry's NBA Finals game.
- Sonya Curry's boyfriend founded Johnson Commercial Development, a property development company.
Profile summary
Full name
Sonya Alicia Curry
Gender
Female
Date of birth
30 May 1966
Age
59 years old (as of January 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
Radford, Virginia, USA
Current residence
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
168
Weight in pounds
136
Weight in kilograms
62
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Candy Adams
Father
Cleive Ester Adams
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Steven Johnson
Children
3
University
Virginia Tech
Profession
Educator, Montessori school owner, author, speaker
Meet Sonya Curry's boyfriend: Steven Johnson
Stephen Johnson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 1988 NFL Draft. Though his professional football career was brief due to a serious knee injury, he appeared in 14 games in his rookie season, recording one reception for five yards.
After retiring from the NFL, the NFL player transitioned into the business world. He founded Johnson Commercial Development, a real estate firm. He also serves as president, overseeing major projects across Virginia and Tennessee.
Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson's relationship timeline
Sonya Curry has been dating former NFL player Stephen Johnson for five years. Here is a look at their relationship journey.
Late 2020: Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson's romance begin
Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson started their romance in late 2020. This is after Sonya legally separated from her husband of 33 years, Dell Curry, in March 2020.
June 2021: Sonya Curry files for divorce in North Carolina
Steph Curry's parents, Sonya and Dell, announced their separation in 2021, and a divorce was filed on 14 June 2021. According to People, the former couple said in a joint statement:
After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage.
Their divorce proceedings involved mutual allegations of infidelity. Dell claimed Sonya began her relationship with Johnson during their marriage. According to TMZ, the former Charlotte Hornets player alleged:
Sonya began her extramarital affair with Mr Johnson during the marriage and before the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.
Sonya admitted to being in a dating relationship with another man, but said it did not begin until months after she and Dell legally separated in March 2020.
June 2022: The couple make their first public appearance
Sonya and Stephen made their first major public appearance together in June 2022. Sonya Curry's new BF accompanied her to the NBA Finals to support her son, Steph Curry.
January 2025: Sonya discusses her divorce and new relationship
In an interview posted on 3 January 2026 at The Travis Hearn Podcast, Sonya spoke about her divorce and new relationship. When asked how she would encourage others going through divorce, she choked up and said.
I’m still not through my divorce. I’m still… I tried. I moved into another relationship, not a marriage, but a relationship, and the whole time I was just like, ‘It’s not right.’
As of 2026, the two remain together and are frequently seen supporting Sonya Curry's children at various sporting events.
FAQs
- Who is Sonya Curry? Sonya Curry is best known as the mother of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry.
- What does Sonya Curry do for a living? She is an educator, Montessori school owner, author, and motivational speaker.
- Who is Sonya Curry's partner? Sonya Curry's new partner is former NFL tight-end Stephen Johnson.
- What does Steven Johnson do? He is the founder and president of Johnson Commercial Development, a successful property firm.
- Are Sonya and Dell still together? Sonya and Dell are no longer together. They divorced in 2021.
- Is Dell Curry in a relationship? Dell Curry is married to Nick Smith. The couple tied the knot in 2023.
- How did Dell Curry meet his new wife? Dell met Nicki through mutual friends in North Carolina, talking on the phone for a month before meeting in person.
Sonya Curry's post-divorce romance with former NFL player Steven Johnson blossomed amid the 2021 fallout from her 33-year marriage to Dell Curry. Spotted together at NBA games and events since late 2020, their bond has endured tabloid scrutiny.
