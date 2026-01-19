Sonya Curry's boyfriend, Steven Johnson, is a former NFL tight end who played for the New England Patriots. While the two reportedly began dating in late 2020, they became a popular topic in the sports world following Sonya's legal separation and divorce.

Sonya Curry posing in a green dress (L) and in a denim dress (R). Photo: @sacurry22 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Sonya Curry has moved on following her high-profile divorce from Dell Curry in 2021 .

from Dell Curry in . She is rumoured to have been dating former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson since 2020 .

. The couple made their first public appearance in 2022 at Steph Curry's NBA Finals game.

at Steph Curry's NBA Finals game. Sonya Curry's boyfriend founded Johnson Commercial Development, a property development company.

Profile summary

Full name Sonya Alicia Curry Gender Female Date of birth 30 May 1966 Age 59 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Radford, Virginia, USA Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Candy Adams Father Cleive Ester Adams Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Steven Johnson Children 3 University Virginia Tech Profession Educator, Montessori school owner, author, speaker Instagram @sacurry22

Meet Sonya Curry's boyfriend: Steven Johnson

Stephen Johnson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 1988 NFL Draft. Though his professional football career was brief due to a serious knee injury, he appeared in 14 games in his rookie season, recording one reception for five yards.

American author and motivation speaker, Sonya Curry showcasing her book "Fierce Love". Photo: @sacurry22 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After retiring from the NFL, the NFL player transitioned into the business world. He founded Johnson Commercial Development, a real estate firm. He also serves as president, overseeing major projects across Virginia and Tennessee.

Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson's relationship timeline

Sonya Curry has been dating former NFL player Stephen Johnson for five years. Here is a look at their relationship journey.

Late 2020: Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson's romance begin

Sonya Curry and Stephen Johnson started their romance in late 2020. This is after Sonya legally separated from her husband of 33 years, Dell Curry, in March 2020.

June 2021: Sonya Curry files for divorce in North Carolina

Sonya Curry and her son NBA star Steph Curry hugging. Photo: @sacurry22 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Steph Curry's parents, Sonya and Dell, announced their separation in 2021, and a divorce was filed on 14 June 2021. According to People, the former couple said in a joint statement:

After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage.

Their divorce proceedings involved mutual allegations of infidelity. Dell claimed Sonya began her relationship with Johnson during their marriage. According to TMZ, the former Charlotte Hornets player alleged:

Sonya began her extramarital affair with Mr Johnson during the marriage and before the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.

Sonya admitted to being in a dating relationship with another man, but said it did not begin until months after she and Dell legally separated in March 2020.

June 2022: The couple make their first public appearance

Ruksana Carroll (L) and Sonya Curry (R) embracing each other at the Fierce Love Retreat on 16 September 2025. Photo: @sacurry22 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sonya and Stephen made their first major public appearance together in June 2022. Sonya Curry's new BF accompanied her to the NBA Finals to support her son, Steph Curry.

January 2025: Sonya discusses her divorce and new relationship

In an interview posted on 3 January 2026 at The Travis Hearn Podcast, Sonya spoke about her divorce and new relationship. When asked how she would encourage others going through divorce, she choked up and said.

I’m still not through my divorce. I’m still… I tried. I moved into another relationship, not a marriage, but a relationship, and the whole time I was just like, ‘It’s not right.’

As of 2026, the two remain together and are frequently seen supporting Sonya Curry's children at various sporting events.

FAQs

Who is Sonya Curry?‍ Sonya C‍urry is‍ best known as the moth⁠er of NBA ⁠stars Steph and Seth Curry. What does S‌on‌y⁠a Curry d‍o for a living? She is a⁠n edu​cator, Mo‍ntessori school owner,​ a‌uthor,​ and motivational spea‍k⁠er. Who is Sonya Curry's partner? Sonya Curry's new partner is former NFL tight-end St​ephen Joh⁠nson. What does Steven Johnson do? He is the founder an⁠d presiden‌t of Johnson Com⁠mercial Developmen⁠t, a‍ successful property f‍ir​m. Are Sonya and Dell still together? Son⁠ya​ and Dell are no longer t⁠ogether⁠. They⁠ divorced in 2021. Is Dell Curry in a relationship? Dell C⁠u‍rry is married to Nick Smith. The couple​ tied the knot in 2023. How did Dell Curry meet​ his ne‌w wife? Dell m‍et Nicki through m⁠utual friends in North Carolina‍, talking on the ph⁠one for‍ a month be‌fore me​eting in p‌erson.​

Sonya Curry's post-d‍ivorce‍ romance⁠ with former NFL‌ player St⁠even Johnson blossomed amid the 2021 fallout from he‌r 33-year marriage to Dell Cu​rry. Spotted together at NBA ga‌mes and events since late 2020, their b⁠ond has endured tab​loid scrutiny‌.

Legit.ng published an article about Yuzuru Hanyu’s wife. Yuzuru Hanyu is not married as of 2026. The figure skater and ice show producer announced his divorce three months after he revealed he was married in November 2023.

Yuzuru Hanyu's ex-wife is rumoured to be violinist Mayuko Suenobu, although he has not revealed her identity. Before his brief marriage in August 2023, the ice show producer kept his dating life private.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng