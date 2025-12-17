Adorable pictures from Pastor Chris Okafor's wedding to his wife have emerged on social media

The event was also attended by popular Nigerian pastors who showed support for the new couple

The cleric's wedding, which took place despite Doris Ogala's outburst, has left many talking, with many criticising him

Popular clergyman Pastor Chris Okafor has tied the knot with his wife, Pearl, after being called out by actress Doris Ogala for promising her marriage.

According to reports, the wedding took place on Tuesday, December 16, amid a series of social media posts by Doris calling him out.

Pastors storm Chris Okafor's white wedding. Credit: Facebook/Bishop Oche John Egah/mma_ogala/chrisokaformin

Source: Instagram

Popular men of God, like Bishop Oche John Egah, Pastor Idah Peterside, Matthew A. Ashimolowo, and Bishop Isaac Idahosa, also graced the event.

The wedding programme shared by Bishop Oche included a caption that read, "Perfect Match Made in Heaven."

It should be recalled that social media was thrown into a frenzy after the actress took to her Instagram page to call out the pastor.

Legit.ng recently reported that Doris, who vowed to sue the cleric, disclosed she had chat logs, screen recordings, and a video that she claimed showed the date and phone number of the receiver.

In her chat with Daddy Freeze, the media personality warned her against making such material public, as doing so could result in legal ramifications for privacy violations.

Despite the caution, she remained undeterred, claiming that she had already authorized her lawyer to continue the matter. She said that Pastor Okafor's decision to marry another woman after making commitments to her was ground for legal action, and that she was willing to provide proof in court.

See more pictures from Pastor Chris Okafor's wedding below:

Mixed reactions as Pastor Chris Okafor weds amid Doris Ogala's outburst. Credit: Facebook/Bishop Oche John Egah

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Pastor Chris Okafor weds

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the loved-up event. Read the comments below:

Chinenye Ibeh commented:

"Pulpit bandits."

Ekele Cynthia said:

"Man wey go marry, no go stress you congratulations to them."

Tina Tanin Dahni Ntorong reacted:

"Abi the pastor Don buy the house for her ne."

Pst Francis Alexander wrote:

"Congratulations to him... Men go for woman of good character and plus they need peace of mind Sorry auntie Doris ogala, try the next door neighbor."

Enas Atas wrote:

"The pastor should have waited to clear issues with former girlfriend Ogala before tying the knorts, that lady will like to play dirty with the couple , just my opinions though. l wish them a peaceful and blessed marriage. Congratulations."

Maureengift Ezeene commented:

"Please I thought this man was married. Is white wedding permitted twice in a church when the first partner is still alive? Just asking oooo."

Ookpara Eyaal wrote:

"Doris lawyer still dey dey write marriage don finish."

Pastor Chris Okafor's proposal video trends

Legit.ng previously reported that fans unearthed Pastor Chris Okafor's proposal video after he was called out by Doris Ogala.

In the clip, the spiritual leader was seen holding the hand of his love interest, leading her to the place where he planned to propose. The lady appeared hesitant to go to the location, drawing back.

Source: Legit.ng