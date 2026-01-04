The police have stepped into the ongoing controversies surrounding Pastor Chris Okafor after he was called out by actress Doris Ogala

The latest update revealed that the Lagos CID was given direction to get involved by the state's Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh

This comes barely a few days after the cleric announced he would be stepping away from the pulpit for a retreat with his wife

Nigerians may be in for more drama as the police have gotten involved in the controversies surrounding the senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor.

This comes as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, gave the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, a nod to commence an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against Okafor.

Pastor Chris Okafor to be probed by police after allegations of sexual misconduct. Credit: chrisokaformin/mmadoris/police

Source: Instagram

According to PUNCH, the Lagos State Police Command had initially stated that it could not take action against the pastor because no formal complaint had been submitted by any of the alleged victims.

However, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Abimbola Adebisi, following renewed enquiries and direct communication with the Commissioner of Police on the night of Saturday, January 3, confirmed on Sunday, January 4, that CP Jimoh had ordered the SCID to invite the pastor for questioning and also reach out to the alleged victims.

According to her, the commissioner directed that Okafor be investigated even in the absence of a formal petition, while potential witnesses and complainants are to be summoned to provide statements to aid the inquiry.

More trouble for Pastor Chris Okafor as police swing into action. Credit: IG/chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

The police spokesperson further disclosed that she personally contacted a YouTuber who had interviewed some of the alleged victims in order to obtain direct access to individuals willing to cooperate with investigators.

The allegations against Okafor first surfaced in December when he was called out by actress Doris Ogala, who alleged that she had been involved in a relationship with the pastor since 2017, during which he repeatedly promised to marry her.

Reactions as police moves to probe Chris Okafor

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ijnnaji commented:

"Omo new wife go say wetin I marry."

xvx_mama_la_ said:

"Make them go rest.. nothing will happen.. no body force those women get belle carry pikin for my pastor."

morrissfavour_ said:

"I don’t support this man, but again did he force the women? Pls is a question oooo."

beatriceokojie commented:

"If you want to leave a woman, leave her honourably. If you are leaving a man , leave peacefully."

segun.adegoke said:

"I pity his new wife. She just got herself scandals."

jeffy_groove commented:

"More fake men of God will be exposed 2026."

Pastor Chris Okafor steps aside

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor stepped aside amid controversies involving several women.

In a video, Pastor Chris Okafor said he had not rested since getting married and noted that it was time for him and his wife to rest and go on their honeymoon.

He described the period as a time for prayer and seeking God’s face, adding that they would be away for one month, returning in February.

Source: Legit.ng