Senator Mohammed Hassan Dambu has resigned from the APC to join the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections

NDC founder Henry Seriake Dickson welcomed Dambu and other politicians on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso praised Dambu's mobilisation strength and expressed confidence that he would be an asset to the NDC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Senator Mohammed Hassan (Dambu), a former senator for Yobe State, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Dambu formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Senator Mohammed Hassan Dambu leaves APC for NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

Dambu quits APC, joins NDC

Seriake Dickson, the NDC founder, first made the announcement on Wednesday night, May 6, via his X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages. He said Dambu, along with other political leaders and stakeholders from Yobe State, joined his party.

Dickson's statement reads:

"Fellow compatriots,

"Today, as I have consistently done in recent weeks and months, I had the pleasure, in the company of His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, CON, to receive Senator Mohammed Hassan from Yobe State, alongside other political leaders and stakeholders from the state who have joined our great party.

"I also received High Chief Peter Ojemen (Don P) MFR, the Okodalo of Esanland from Edo State, and several other patriots who came to identify with the vision of the NDC and who are passionate about the survival of multi-party democracy, inclusive governance, and a culture of robust but civilised political engagement—values I have always lived by.

"In all my interactions, I took time to clearly explain the vision and ideals of the NDC as an ideological political party driven by the mission to entrench politics of service. I have equally emphasised to other opposition leaders that the NDC was not established to supplant or weaken any opposition party, nor to divide the opposition. Rather, from inception, our goal has been to provide an alternative platform—an umbrella now for all opposition parties and well-meaning Nigerians, especially in the face of a strangulating and suffocating political environment."

Dickson continued:

"Our doors remain open to all members of opposition parties and even aggrieved members of the ruling party—because we are all Nigerians, with the constitutional freedom to join political parties of our choice without coercion, inducement, or intimidation by anyone."

He added:

"I assure all who join us that they will be well-received with fairness, respect, and given the freedom to pursue their political aspirations within the framework of our constitution."

Senator Dickson's full X post, along with photos, can be viewed below:

Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State and NDC chieftain, confirms Senator Dambu’s move to Seriake Dickson-led NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso confirms Mohammed Hassan's NDC move

In the same vein, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano and NDC chieftain, confirmed Dambu's move to the NDC.

Kwankwaso disclosed that NDC leaders formally received the Yobe politician into their party after "a productive meeting" at Dickson's Abuja residence.

Kwankwaso said in a statement he signed:

"We are delighted to welcome Senator Mohammed Hassan (Dambu) into the NDC.

"A seasoned grassroots mobiliser and outstanding legislator, Senator Hassan distinguished himself as an exceptional performer during his tenure representing Yobe South in the Senate.

"It was therefore a pleasure to formally receive him into the party today during a productive meeting at the residence of Senator Seriake Dickson in Abuja."

Read more on NDC:

Umeh defects from ADC to NDC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, formally announced his defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.

In his letter, Umeh said he took the decision after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng