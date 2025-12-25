A young lady, Chi Okafor, appeared in a viral interview claiming she and her sisters were neglected by the famous pastor

Pastor Okafor’s legal team alleged that a secret paternity test conducted years ago proved he is not the biological father of the children

The cleric issued a formal warning to activist VeryDarkMan, accusing him of "malicious defamation" without verifying the facts

Founder of Grace Nation Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor, has responded to allegations making the rounds online that he abandoned his children, describing the claims as false and deliberately misleading.

The controversy followed a viral Instagram video shared by social media activist VeryDarkMan, in which a young woman identified as Chi Okafor claimed to be the cleric’s biological daughter, reports Legit.ng.

In the interview, the lady alleged that Pastor Okafor fathered her and two other sisters, but failed to take responsibility for them.

In a statement issued on Wednesday through his legal representatives, Pastor Okafor dismissed the allegations in strong terms.

He insisted that the claims were fabricated by “jobless agents of destruction” determined to tarnish his image and ministry, reports The Cable.

His lawyers accused VeryDarkMan of publishing the interview without first seeking Okafor’s side of the story, describing the content as malicious and self-serving.

“We state categorically, emphatically, and unequivocally that the claims made by the so-called Ms. Chi Okafor are entirely false, misleading, malicious, and gravely injurious to the personality and character of our client,” the statement read.

The cleric’s counsel also confirmed that a formal warning letter had been sent to VeryDarkMan, accusing him of using his platform to harass, defame, and incite the public against Pastor Okafor under the guise of activism.

According to the lawyers, the activist’s repeated posts amounted to a pattern of online harassment that could have legal consequences if it continued.

In a dramatic twist, Okafor’s legal team provided details of his past relationship with the woman alleged to be the mother of the children, reports Channels TV.

They claimed that during the early years of his ministry, Okafor agreed to marry the woman after she told him she was pregnant for him.

How DNA confirmed the kids were not mine - Okafor

However, the marriage reportedly ran into serious trouble following a traumatic event — Okafor’s kidnapping, during which he was allegedly held captive for about 50 days.

The statement alleged that the woman denied knowing Okafor when contacted by the kidnappers for ransom and later diverted funds raised by his family to secure his release.

After Okafor regained his freedom, disagreements reportedly escalated, leading him to question the paternity of the children and demand DNA tests.

According to the statement, the DNA test results allegedly confirmed that neither the first nor the second child was biologically related to Pastor Okafor.

“The DNA test certificate is in the possession of the impostor’s mother, and our client challenges her to produce the said certificate to the public,” the lawyers stated.

Following the results, the marriage was dissolved, and all personal ties were severed, with the woman leaving with the children.

