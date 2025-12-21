VeryDarkMan has involved himself in the ongoing drama between Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor

The social media critic shared an alleged phone conversation he had with the actress before her arrest

He also claimed she had sent him evidence as he vowed to take action if the actress was not released

Nigerians are in for more drama as social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, showed interest in the case between actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor.

On Sunday, December 21, VeryDarkMan shared the last phone call he had with Ogala before her arrest.

The critic claimed he called her because he had a premonition that 'something bad was coming for her.' While speaking with Doris, the critic told her, "There are some things that you should not do, and when you do those things and come out to confess, you need to confess fully, 100 percent fully."

Defending herself, the actress, who argued that she had evidence, went on to speak about her case with Okafor. Ogala, who claimed that her life was in danger, said, "I don't know what will happen to me tomorrow," as she promised to send her evidence to the critic.

Speaking in a video, VeryDarkMan also claimed he had received the evidence, adding that things could get messy if Ogala was not released before Tuesday, December 23.

“Yesterday, my spirit kept telling me to call Doris Ogala about this issue. After calling her in the morning, she sent me all the evidence she had. I know those who arrested her want to destroy the evidence on her phone. I’m giving Pastor Chris Okafor and Jeremiah a warning: if Doris Ogala does not return home by Tuesday, every piece of evidence she sent me will be released on social media.”

Recall that Doris Ogala was reportedly arrested on Saturday evening, December 20, 2024. The actress was participating in a livestream with an online personality when the session was interrupted by the arrival of security agents.

During the broadcast, the interviewer was heard asking, "Are the police in your house?" to which Ogala responded, "Yes, the police are in my house."

The social media post that VeryDarkMan shared of his last conversation before Doris Ogala's arrest is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's post about Doris Ogala

Mazitundeendut said:

"Na only VDM fit do am that’s y I call him a nation power my presidoo na Man U be."

Blexyn Uzeh commented:

"Manipulation is sometimes more potent than witchcraft. So many people might call her foolish but you can never tell until you walk in her shoes."

Oyenuga Omotayo said:

"I know pastor Chris will release her sharp sharp because he don cast."

Brightly Bright wrote:

"Inside me, I don't want them to release her so that vdm will release the full gist This holiday don stew."

Doris Ogala calls on DSS to investigate Pastor Okafor's altar

Legit.ng also reported that Doris Ogala involved Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor.

Ogala, while speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, spoke about the cleric's church altar and why the DSS should dig it up.

The actress, who alleged that someone died during the construction, claimed a blogger found "something on the ground," leading to Okafor reaching out to her on how to sort it out.

