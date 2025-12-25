Chidera alleged a "frozen" encounter inside Pastor Okafor’s room, where he allegedly expressed inappropriate intentions

The young lady claims she was the product of a forced encounter between the cleric and her mother

Chidera revealed how she secretly contacted her mother, then a serving corps, member, to rescue her from the cleric’s household

A fresh layer has been added to the ongoing controversy surrounding Grace Nation Liberation City founder, Pastor Chris Okafor, following a disturbing audio shared online by social media activist VeryDarkMan.

In the audio, a young woman identified as Chidera Precious Okafor, who claims to be the cleric’s daughter, narrated events she said forced her to leave his house in 2020.

Her account surfaced shortly after Pastor Okafor publicly denied earlier allegations and warned VeryDarkMan with legal action.

In the VDM's shared audio, Chidera alleged a "frozen" encounter inside Pastor Okafor’s room. Photos: Pastor Okafor, VDM.

In the audio posted on Instagram, Precious alleged that she was treated differently from other children in Pastor Okafor’s household.

According to her, the unequal treatment eventually escalated into an incident that left her traumatised and confused.

She claimed that the pastor once called her into his room, locked the door, and spoke about wanting to marry her.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t understand what was happening,” she said in the audio, adding that the encounter left her frozen in fear.

Precious also made claims about the circumstances surrounding her birth. According to her, her mother was a choir member at Okafor’s church and became pregnant for him under distressing circumstances.

She alleged that her mother was assaulted and that she was born out of wedlock.

According to Precious, the alleged incident in 2020 was the final straw. She said she reached out to her mother, who was serving as a corps member at the time.

“My mum came to pick me up,” she said, explaining that she left Pastor Okafor’s house shortly after.

Pastor Okafor has consistently denied all allegations linking him to sexual misconduct, abuse, or abandonment. Through his lawyers, he has described previous claims as malicious and aimed at damaging his reputation and ministry.

He has also accused VeryDarkMan of spreading unverified content and failing to seek his response before publishing sensitive interviews.

Listen to the audio here:

Pastor Okafor denies all allegations linking him to sexual misconduct. Photos: Pastor Chris Okafor.

