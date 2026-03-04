Doris Ogala made fresh allegations against her former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, sparking new controversy

She claimed the actress-turned-evangelist once tried to influence her into a troubling spiritual move

The shocking revelation came amid ongoing tension over Tonto’s recent spiritual rebranding

Fresh drama has erupted in Nollywood as actress Doris Ogala made shocking allegations against her former best friend, Tonto Dikeh.

In a recent post shared on her Instagram page, Doris accused the actress-turned-evangelist of attempting to lure her into witchcraft.

Doris Ogala accuses Tonto Dikeh of attempting a spiritual initiation in Kogi state. Credit: @tontolet, @mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

The actress claimed that during the period their friendship was still intact, Tonto allegedly suggested they travel to Kogi state for what she described as a spiritual initiation.

In her words, Doris wrote: “Am posting where this bastarrd said we should go to Kogi state and chop witch. She even flew down to Enugu. I stop picking up her calls. I warned you to stay away from me.”

See her Instagram post below:

The disturbing claims come shortly after Tonto Dikeh announced a major spiritual rebranding. The movie star recently revealed that she has dropped the “King” title from her name after eight years and should now be addressed as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

According to her, the decision was made in obedience to the Holy Spirit and in alignment with God’s will for her life. She was also recently seen praying at a hospital, further reinforcing her new spiritual identity.

Reacting to Tonto's spiritual move, Doris accused Tonto of living a fake life and misleading the public.

She criticised the actress’ new evangelical title, suggesting that her transformation was not genuine.

Doris went further to claim that Tonto had been instrumental in her issues with clergyman Chris Okafor, alleging that she fueled the conflict from behind the scenes.

“This girl has been the one behind my issues with Chris Okafor, fueling it from the beginning,” she wrote in part of her posts.

While Doris hinted that she knows more than she is willing to disclose, she maintained that she is currently limited in what she can say.

The two actresses were once known for their close friendship, frequently supporting each other publicly.

However, their relationship has since deteriorated, with subtle shades and now open accusations taking centre stage.

In her outburst, Doris also made claims about destiny and appearance, suggesting that Tonto had “swapped destinies” with her

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

val_sampson95 said:

"Doris Ogala❌ Doris Onyeara✅."

p_jay14 said:

"She said all of that during testimony that she did and went to places she shouldn't have been so whats her problem."

_trendystitches_ said:

"When you give your life to Christ , old things are past away , behold you have become new in Christ Jesus ❤️."

stellashantelhairs_ said:

"God forbid. May i not have any friend like Doris."

de_whitelion said:

"If you like post where she dey knack, we love Big T and Jesus loves her the more 😍."

evessalon said:

"I love this comment section:Up Up Jesus🙌🙌🙌."

dahcoochiehub said:

"Tonto herself used her mouth to confess on live tv that she has gone to altars not of God, she had done so many things not of God and she’s here to confess and give her life to Christ Jesus! You think it’s easy doing what she did, most of you have secrets you will carry to grave just because of the sham€ you feel you will get when you say that out but tonto said D£vil you have no hold on me again and she used her mouth to confess all on live tv in front of millions of people! Doris enter house, nothing wey you fit tell us now wey we go shock! I just Dey pity mercy Johnson and Regina mama wey still Dey friends with this 🧙."

assmatic_anya said:

"But if u had listen to her testimony in church . You’d know she mentioned doing a lot of bad things. But God saved her. So she never said , denied being in the world .."

gloria.mee said:

"Satan not today, behold all things have passed away. She is a new creation in Christ Jesus

toplad_tech said:

"Dear women. Most of the time, friends use to spill all tea whenever there is a fallout. Stop oversharing."

Doris Ogala accuses Tonto Dikeh of "swapping destinies". Photos: Tonto Dikeh/Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to Doris Ogala's video, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family was supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng