Doris Ogala was reportedly taken into custody while participating in a livestream, confirming to her interviewer that police had entered her home

The incident followed Ogala’s recent N1 billion legal demand against Pastor Chris Okafor for an alleged breach of a marriage promise

Ogala publicly shared private images and accused the cleric of financial exploitation

Controversial Nollywood actress Doris Ogala was reportedly arrested on Saturday evening, December 20, 2025.

The actress was participating in a livestream with an online personality when the session was interrupted by the arrival of security agents.

During the broadcast, the interviewer was heard asking, “The police are in your house?” to which Ogala responded, “Yes, the police are in my house.”

Doris Ogala was taken into custody while participating in a livestream. Photos: Dorus Ogala, Pastor Okafor.

Ogala was also heard reprimanding an individual identified as “Charity” for allowing the officers into her residence despite her prior warnings.

The interviewer urged the actress to keep her phone connected and inquired if the officers had produced a valid warrant, though the stream ended shortly thereafter.

Confirming the development, comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dee One, took to his Instagram page to share the news with his followers.

Dee One wrote:

“Doris Ogala has just been arrested. I tried to warn her; the allegations did not add up. Now she will have to defend her story in court. Everywhere good, my people."

The arrest follows a week of explosive allegations leveled by Ogala against Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation Ministry.

The actress has claimed that she and the cleric were in a long-term romantic relationship since 2017 and that she ended her previous marriage at his request.

The feud escalated following Pastor Okafor’s recent wedding to his new bride, Pearl.

In response, Ogala filed a formal legal demand seeking N1 billion in damages for "breach of promise to marry."

She further threatened to release compromising video evidence following a now-deleted post of a private photo.

Watch the moment Doris Ogala was arrested:

Reaction trail Doris Ogala's arrest video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@DeshinaofEkiti stated:

"Na she talk say make DSS investigate the pastor but na she police con carry, True true no be who first call police dey win case"

@truktunecci commented:

"“Don’t put off your phone” like you really care about her, you just want to see action that you will share with your viewers!"

@Dreamahsfx shared:

"Them go advise you to do Cho Cho and when problem comes everyone go enter their house lock door. Make Una better they apply wisdom for this country wey nobody send anybody even if na to borrow cus lots of Una sha no get ."

@Baruch_Bashan noted:

"This is a welcome development by the Nigerian police. She need to take the Police to investigate that church Altar where Pastor Chris Okafor buried something. We all want to know what was buried underneath the Church Altar"

Doris Ogala alleges that someone died in Pastor Chris Okafor's church. Photos: Doris Ogala, Pastor Chris Okafor.

