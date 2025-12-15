The video of a popular pastor is trending online over what he said about women and why many men may not choose them for marriage

The pastor’s video surfaced online amid claims by a lady that he dumped her and went ahead to propose to another woman

In the trending clip, the pastor spoke about the behavior of some women and why men might not take them seriously or consider them as wives

A young Nigerian pastor, Chris Okafor, leader and founder of Mountain Of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, has become a topic of discussion on social media after he was called out by a woman who claimed he maltreated her.

The individual made a series of claims, none of which have been backed with evidence at the time of writing this post. In the middle of the call-out, an old video of the pastor resurfaced on social media.

Pastor Chris trends amid online controversy

As the video trended online, many individuals attributed meaning to it, as many didn’t immediately understand that the clip was old and only surfaced amid the drama.

Reports from Legit.ng also confirmed that the pastor recently proposed to his lover, a report which allegedly triggered Doris Ogala, who said the pastor dumped her for another woman despite being in a deep and romantic relationship with him, and vowed that he wouldn’t marry.

The video of Pastor Chris resurfaced during this tense moment, in which he listed some traits that might make women be seen as unfit for marriage.

Legit.ng compiled a list of what Pastor Chris said in the viral clip, he shared what he believes could make women less desirable for marriage.

1. Pastor Chris on arrogance and harsh speech

Pastor Chris Okafor, in the video, spoke about the prospect of marriage and why some women might stay single despite having beauty or other features.

He said that speaking harshly to individuals is a trait that often signals a lack of seriousness in relationships.

He stated:

"You're just being arrogant, talking to people anyhow, you say 'I no dey respect anybody, I no well o.'"

He emphasized that no man would take seriously a woman who talks this way:

"Yet, you're a young lady, you're not married, na you dey talk like that. Which man wan marry who no well?"

2. Pastor Chris Okafor on past sexual relationships

In the clip shared by @DAMIADENUGA, Pastor Chris also mentioned that a woman who has been romantically or sexually involved with multiple men might be considered unfit for marriage.

He said:

"Which man wan marry you when they know that you've slept with different men?"

He acknowledged that this statement might be painful to some individuals in his church but stressed that it was the truth and advised women to change their ways.

3. Pastor Chris Okafor on respect for elders

Another factor Pastor Chris highlighted is a woman’s respect for her seniors.

He said a lady who doesn’t respect elders or fails to greet them may be seen as rude and arrogant.

He explained:

"You see your senior, you cannot greet them, you'll be looking at them and misbehaving, doing all manners of things."

His advice women to behave properly, choose their words carefully, and respect elders, as these are traits men consider when evaluating a potential partner.

4. Pastor Chris Okafor on submission in marriage

Pastor Chris also spoke about the importance of submission in a relationship.

He said a woman who does not submit might struggle to find a husband because no man wants to marry someone who refuses to submit.

"There's no man that wants to marry a lady that is not subm.issive," he said, emphasizing that women must develop the traits of a wife before marriage.

5. Pastor Chris Okafor on being a wife first

The pastor cited the Bible, explaining that men seek wives, not just women.

He said:

"There are many women everywhere, but when you want to marry, you'll know that there are few wives. The Bible didn't say 'he that findeth a woman,' it says 'he that findeth a wife, findeth a good thing.'"

He added:

"You want to marry but you refuse to develop the capacity to be a wife."

Pastor Chris Okafor summarizes traits for marriage

Pastor Chris concluded that all these traits, respect, proper behavior, and readiness to be a wife are essential for a woman to be considered fit for marriage.

"You have to be a wife first before a man comes to you," he said.

