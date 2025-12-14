More details have continued to emerge about Pastor Chris Okafor amid the drama involving actress Doris Ogala

The actress has shared evidence that she allegedly dated the cleric in some of her Instagram story posts

Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus later provided an update on the cleric's marital status, which stunned many of his fans

Amid Nollywood actress Doris Ogala's online drama about Pastor Chris Okafor's planned wedding to his lover, more details about the cleric's marital status have emerged.

After the actress cried out that she was allegedly used by the cleric, she shared evidence to prove that she indeed allegedly dated the spiritual leader.

In one of her posts, Stella Dimoko Korkus claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor was already married. According to her, the clergyman allegedly married traditionally two months ago to the lady seen in the video with the minister that recently surfaced online.

Blogger shares more details about Chris Okafor's wife

In her post, Stella also mentioned that Pastor Chris Okafor's wife, Pearl, and their wedding were very quiet.

However, she did not provide more details about the location of the alleged wedding or when the white wedding would take place.

Stella added that the pictures and video circulating online were taken when the cleric showed interest in marrying his love interest.

Recall that after Doris Ogala cried out about being used, a video surfaced online showing Pastor Chris Okafor proposing to his fiancée.

In the video, the lady hesitated to follow the cleric upon realizing he was about to propose.

Corroborating what the blogger said about Pastor Chris Okafor, a fan took to the comment section of the post to share what she knew.

According to millennalmumsandwives, she mentioned that the wedding had already taken place "tey tey."

She blamed Doris Ogala, adding that Doris had broken up with the cleric and even dragged him over debt.

What fans said about Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ jenidoro commented:

"Mk my gender dey try dig people story before committing their life to a partner to avoid in my father's house i am a queen....this particular pastor has a lot of baggages."

@yellushy4real2008r reacted:

"Una no carry story of una friend whey they cry, if na another person now una go scatter internet."

@jeni_zee wrote:

"Male of the church sef na scam plus d pastor , I know d members would be defending paying tithe but ur werey pastor de carry women with ur tithe u mumu."

@luchitricia10 said:

"I pity this one he is engaged to she go hear am from this fake pastor full of arrange miracle hand."

Izzy Ogbeide blast sDoris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

n the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng