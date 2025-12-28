Popular Nigerian clergyman Chris Okafor addressed recent allegations surrounding his former marriage and relationship with his daughter

From his recent Sunday service held on December 28, 2025, the preacher spoke about how his past marriage affected his life and career

Following that, he called his daughter to the pulpit and asked her questions about the kind of relationship they shared

Chris Okafor, senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, opened up about his previous marriage, custody of his children, and the current allegations against him.

According to the pastor, he divorced when his children were very young. He stated that one of his daughters was two years old at the time, and his son, Bobo, was four.

Okafor explained that the situation was so serious that the court granted him full custody of the children while allowing their mother visitation rights.

He revealed that he had raised the children alone for more than a decade following the divorce. Bobo, he claimed, is now 17 and will turn 18 in March, while his daughter, Chidera, is 15.

The pastor added that following the divorce, he made a personal vow to his children not to marry again until they were grown.

He stated that he honoured that vow for 13 years, describing the period as difficult and filled with challenges, but affirmed that he stayed true to his promise.

Addressing the scandal surrounding his remarriage, Pastor Okafor said none of the current allegations existed during the 13 years he stayed single.

He claimed the accusations began after he decided to begin a new chapter in his life. He also said that his ex-wife had openly threatened to destroy him and his church, alleging that she was angry he had moved on.

According to him, the entire saga is a calculated attempt to ruin his reputation.

Pastor Okafor firmly denied all allegations involving his daughter, stating clearly that nothing inappropriate ever happened under his supervision.

He argued that if anything had truly occurred, it would have been reported long ago and addressed by the authorities.

In an emotional moment during the service, he called his children forward and asked them directly if he had ever behaved inappropriately toward them. According to the pastor, they denied the allegations and described the claims as baseless.

He concluded by saying that the incident had caused him immense emotional and mental distress, and the past years had been exceedingly traumatic for him.

Watch him speak below:

Pator Chris Okafor's daughter trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chinnyjewelry said:

"let a psychologist interview her because her body language says alot."

bee_amir said:

"She's definitely under duress."

thegracious_jayz said:

"Just a 44-second clip and everything is already very clear. You did well… except you forgot to tell her to smile."

cacosahair said:

"I'm a certified/licensed psychologist. There's a lot going on here. There was no eye contact, nothing at all. Hmmmmm."

myhairven said:

"Body language never lies. Before the mouth speaks, the body has already told the truth. Pay attention to what people do, not just what they say."

jectimi_comedy said:

"But pastor dey get plenty children from different mama oga weytin u dey find for alter u suppose dey act blue film."

kibabam said:

"He definitely violated this girl, no doubt about it 😢."

martins_nwosu21 said:

"Give this video to a psychologist - the girl can't even look at her father in the face. Something is wrong. Pst Chris should step aside from the pulpit, go back to God and repent of his sins, humble himself and consecrate himself back to God after a while before mounting the pulpit. May God have mercy on him!!"

naijadelta001 said:

"Lol, this man thinks we wear diapers."

rosemary_isong said:

"I really don’t blame him. I blame those people clapping for him."

adeol4984 said:

"First stories are always the truth...she can't even look at him in the face."

officialjaybenson said:

"Obviously, she's not having it. They've coerced her into submission. 😢."

