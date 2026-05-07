A young lady has taken to TikTok to seek help in finding her biological father, whom she has never met since birth

The young lady posted details about her father and lamented that she has not seen him in the 27 years of her life

According to her, she is filled with anger and resentment because of the situation and is seeking answers

A young Nigerian lady has turned to social media in a heartfelt appeal to trace her biological father, a man she had never met throughout her entire life.

The lady explained that the absence worried her for nearly three decades and that the emotional burden had grown difficult to carry alone.

Lady appeals for public help to find her biological father. Photo credit: bojanstory/ Getty Images, findingakin/ TikTok. Depicted lady has no relationship with story.

Source: Getty Images

Lady seeks help to find father

Identified as @findingakinsoseghale on TikTok, she detailed what she knew about the man and asked for public assistance in locating him.

She stated that her father was an Esan man from Igueben and that he had studied at Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, commonly referred to as AAU.

According to her, he had been in his final year around 1998 or 1999, though she admitted she had no further information about his academic background.

She recounted that her search had been prolonged because she lacked a photograph of him for many years.

That changed a few months earlier when she finally got a photo, which caused her to speak out publicly.

She also noted that she was born on 15th February 1999 and had now reached the age of 27.

The lady further disclosed why she had chosen to come forward at this point in her life.

She described how the passing years had brought more questions rather than closure.

She spoke about carrying deep resentment and a heavy weight of anger that had built up over time.

She stressed that she was not seeking criticism, as she believed others could not fully grasp the difficulties she had faced while growing up without him.

The lady expressed that the intensity of her feelings had left her feeling mentally overwhelmed and far older than her years.

Lady launches search for her father who left years ago. Photo credit: bojanstory/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the pain, she made it clear that she was determined to find answers and reconnect with her father.

She ended her appeal by asking anyone with useful information about Akins Oseghale to come forward.

In her words:

"Finding my biological father JoAkins Oseghale.. I am in search of my biological father by the name JoAkins Oseghale. The only thing I know is that he is an Esan man from Igueben. He attended Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma, also known as AAU. I do not know much about his educational background. I was told he was in his final year in 1998/1999. It has taken me time because I did not have a picture to search for him until I came across his picture a few months ago. I was born on 15th February 1999 and I am 27 years old now.

"You might ask why now. It has been a long time coming, and it will get easier, but as the years go by I have a lot of questions. I am filled with a lot of resentment and so much anger bottled up inside of me for so many years. I do not need any judgement, as nobody will ever understand my struggles of getting to this stage. I am so angry, extremely angry. I feel I am too young to be this angry or bitter about life. I am sinking mentally with a lot of things. In due time I will tell my story, but for now I am in search of Akins Oseghale. Any useful information will be greatly appreciated.

Reactions as lady seeks help to find father

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the lady's post.

@chefpason said:

"Pray you find him. In health and wealth. Cos I embarked on this search last year and I don carry trouble give myself."

@legitboss520 said:

"Na my own mom I dey find ooo her name is grace from ora I don’t have her picture I don’t even know her Incase u see this message Mrs grace just know ur daughter u left when she was 3 month old is 27 now."

@Oreva Koko™️ added:

"I Dey find my mama too. I posted her on my page but it didn’t trend. It’s almost a month since I started searching for her but nothing yet."

See the post below:

Young man searches for real father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man appealed to netizens for help in locating his biological father, whom he has never seen before.

The youth posted a 24-year-old picture of his father, which he came across on December 24, for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng