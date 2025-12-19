Pastor Chris Okafor and his new wife Pearl caught the attention of netizens with their new post shortly after a controversial report went viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Doris Ogala sparked online buzz after sharing a private image of the cleric

The movie star hinted at more revelations to come, spurring more speculations across social media

Pastor Chris Okafor seems unbothered amid fresh controversy sparked by actress Doris Ogala, who recently shared a private bedroom photo allegedly showing the cleric.

Moments after the image surfaced online, Pastor Okafor and his wife Pearl took to social media to share stunning photos from a new wedding shoot.

Pastor Chris Okafor shares post after unexpected photo leak shakes followers.

Source: Instagram

The couple dazzled in a royal purple indigenous outfit, striking confident poses and projecting calm in the face of the unfolding drama.

Social media users interpreted the post as a silent response to the tension.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala had posted a rare bedroom picture of the preacher on her Instagram page.

The image showed him shirtless while applying deodorant under his armpit.

In her caption, the actress claimed the photo was taken in the cleric’s bedroom after he had finished certain activities there, though she did not state who he was with at the time. Ogala further alleged that she would soon release a full video related to the incident.

She also claimed that another woman, whom Pastor Okafor allegedly promised marriage, had sent her a video which she plans to share publicly.

See the post below:

What Netizens are saying about Pastor Chris and wife

As of now, Pastor Chris Okafor has not directly addressed the claims made by the actress. His public appearance with his wife, however, has continued to draw reactions online.

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

mayenenem said:

"We pray it lasts."

dahcoochiehub said:

"That woman wey them use plan miracle wey her hand bend come straight 😂 Abeg I no fit laugh 😂."

its_katchy said:

"Doris don dream of this photoshoot tire, No way 😫."

barbie_pink_21 said:

"Anya half past 4 hope you keep this one for good."

vivian.4906 said:

"Is she a Yoruba girl?"

Pastor Chris okafor and wife face public attention after viral leak.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Many were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next.

