MultiChoice is shutting down Showmax, but users can still enjoy their favourite shows and programmes

The company has decided to stop accepting new subscriptions ahead of the platform’s final shutdown

Showmax entered the streaming market with African content not offered by Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

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Canal+, the parent company of MultiChoice, has decided to shut down its streaming platform Showmax on April 30, 2026, with content set to migrate to its DStv Stream service.

The TV giant announced the decision in an email to subscribers recently.

Showmax to shut down April 30 as MultiChoice moves content to DStv Stream Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice said Showmax have stopped accepting new subscribers since March 31, with renewals and voucher redemptions also ending the same day.

It has also stopped processing new subscriptions or renewals.

New home for Showmax contents

Multichoice said Showmax originals and other selected titles will be moved to DStv Stream, allowing users to continue accessing content on its digital platform.

Reports revealed that some Showmax Originals have also already been rebranded for broadcast on MultiChoice channels, including Africa Magic, M-Net, Mzansi Magic and kykNET on DStv, GOtv.

The company said:

“The decision to axe Showmax was made by the Showmax board and reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice on financial discipline and investment optimisation, in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment”

MultiChoice moves Showmax originals to DStv Streams, originals to be repackaged. Photo: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

What to know about Showmax?

Showmax was launched in August 2015, Showmax was positioned as Africa’s answer to global streaming giants such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Disney+.

In 2024, MultiChoice relaunched the platform in partnership with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, leveraging technology from its Peacock streaming service to boost competitiveness.

Despite significant investment, including about $309 million in equity funding from MultiChoice and NBCUniversal, the platform struggled to meet subscriber growth targets, Punch reports.

Its trading losses worsened by 88% in MultiChoice’s last financial results before the Canal+ takeover, while revenue declined.

Canal+, which aims to save about €400 million by 2030 through cost-cutting measures, said Showmax had not been commercially successful.

MultiChoice said the shutdown will not lead to job losses, noting that the Canal+ takeover agreement prevents staff retrenchments for three years.

It added that employees will be supported through transition options.

Despite the challenges, Canal+ said it will continue investing in premium content and technology for MultiChoice subscribers as it strengthens its position in Africa’s entertainment industry.

DSTV subscription price decision in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pay-TV giant MultiChoice has announced it will not increase subscription prices for DStv and GOtv in April 2026, breaking from its long-standing tradition of annual price hikes.

The decision comes under the company’s new ownership by Canal+, with CEO David Mignot confirming that the move is part of a broader strategy to stabilise the business and win back customers across Africa.

For millions of subscribers, this marks a rare moment of relief after years of steady increases in subscription fees.

Source: Legit.ng