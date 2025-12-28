Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has responded to the public apology issued by clergyman and former lover , Pastor Chris Okafor

During a recent church service, Pastor Chris admitted to making mistakes and apologised to the actress and others he may have wronged

He surprised his congregation by kneeling to express remorse publicly; however, Doris had a different view of his statement

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has denied lying, despite claims made by Pastor Chris Okafor, the head of Grace Nation Bible Ministries.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the pastor apologised to the actress on Sunday for a slew of charges against him, but claimed that some of the woman's claims were false.

Pastor Chris Okafor breaks tradition, kneels before church to say sorry, Doris Ogala reacts. Credit: @dorisogala, @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star had earlier accused Pastor Chris of breaking a promise to marry her — a claim that has stirred further controversy.

In a demand letter dated December 16, 2025, her lawyers, Synergy Law Partners, requested N1 billion in compensation from the preacher.

In his Sunday sermon, Pastor Chris said: “To the lady called Doris Ogala, mistakes have been made in the past, and I tender apologies to everybody. There are so many lies in most of the things that were said; however, I am saying sorry to everyone I have offended. “To Doris Ogala, I am so sorry, and I apologise. I am ready to make restitution to anyone that I have offended.”

Reacting to the apology, Doris criticised the pastor’s claim that everything said was a lie. She firmly stated that she does not lie and took issue with that part of his message.

In an Instagram post, the actress wrote:

“Chris Okafor, I forgive you, but I have a problem with you saying everything is a lie. I don’t lie.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala continued to drag Pastor Chris Okafor over their allegedly failed relationship.

In her post, she claimed that she met with the cleric shortly after his release, adding that other clerics were allegedly present at the time.

According to her, Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly brushed the back of her head with his hand, after which she began experiencing persistent headaches.

Doris Ogala added that if anything happens to her, the cleric should be held responsible. She also stated that she asked Pastor Chris Okafor to return her glory, claiming that he and the clerics with him laughed at her statement.

Speaking further, Doris Ogala said people have been urging her to keep quiet and stop making videos, but she insisted that she would continue speaking her truth.

She also claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor does not have the power to take her life, adding that she intends to reveal something significant about him.

Doris Ogala's take on Pastor Chris' apology trends. Credit: @mmaogala, @chrisokaforminstries

Source: Instagram

According to her, the cleric would be stunned by her next move.

Recall that the feud between Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor began after reports emerged that the cleric was about to get married. Doris initially cried out, saying she would not allow the cleric to marry because of what she alleged he did to her while they were allegedly dating.

She was later arrested and detained, before activists, including VeryDarkMan and Omoyele Sowore, reportedly intervened, leading to her release.

Doris Ogala's post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shantel_luxuryhair said:

"Pls forgive him Start a new life … let him go, it’s well."

brownnypeace123 said:

"This man is too manipulative Tufiakwa."

made_eazi_ said:

"This man is very smart 😂."

abacha_07 said:

"Igbo man will do everything possible to secure his business 😂. Church Continues. Dey play."

splendourangelice said:

"This is not a deep heartfelt apology,its apology for the camera and to protect reputation."

princecy_17 said:

"He is guilty of everything obviously the fear of VDM shaa 😂😂😂."

prettiest_neye said:

"Who are the people still sitting there to clap 😒."

toria.veeky said:

"Nothing vex me pass the people wey Dey clap 🤦🏼‍♀️😂."

primrosedodo said:

"My only issue here is he should have started what he is apologising for. However, I appreciate the effort, thank you Doris for letting go God bless you."

maddox_secondchance said:

"The snake 🐍 has apologised and planning on next move, Doris, be careful, a snake 🐍 will always bite."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Source: Legit.ng