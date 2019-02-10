130+ romantic loving you SMS: Best romantic messages in 2022

One of the most challenging tasks is telling someone about your feelings. You might ack words for composing romantic love messages or worry about how to put them together correctly. Use the following romantic loving you SMS. They suit everyone and all situations.

People wearing wedding rings. Photo: pexels.com, @TranStudios Photography & Video (modified by author)

People rarely write letters these days because of advanced technology. Instead, someone will prefer to send a romantic text message because it is a quick communication method. You can send these messages via social media if you do not have the person's mobile phone number.

130+ best romantic love messages in 2022

Remind your lover that they are on your mind using the sweetest I love you messages. There is no better day or time to send them cute messages. Do it whenever you get the chance.

Sweet love messages in 2022

I wish I knew how to quit you. Love is being stupid together. I need you like a heart needs a beat. I am catastrophically in love with you. A morning without you is a dwindled dawn. I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love. Your hand touching mine. That is how galaxies collide. It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight. Love is like a virus. It can happen to anybody at any time. I loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, and always will. When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul. Sometimes, I knock on the doors of your heart to make sure I still live there. No matter what has happened, what you've done or will do, I will always love you. I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. I love you more each day. Today's love is more than yesterday's and less than tomorrow's.

Love message for him

Genuine romantic love messages stir positive energy between people who truly love one another. A man who genuinely loves you will feel the energy in your texts. Here are some incredible messages to send him:

You're weird, but I like it! Your voice is my favourite sound. My life is better because of you. I love when I catch you looking at me. I know fairy tales come true because I have you. In a sea of people, my eyes always search for you. You do a million little things that bring joy to my life. If you were a movie, I'd watch you repeatedly. What on earth did I think about all the time before you? My six-word love story is, "I can't imagine life without you." Your smile is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my entire life. You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you. Every day with you is a lovely addition to my life's journey. Since we met, I have cried less, laughed harder, and smiled more. You're my paradise, and I'd happily get stranded on you for a lifetime. I thought it was impossible to love anymore until you proved me wrong. If only you knew how much those little moments with you matter to me. Every moment we spend together is fantastic, and I believe the best is yet to come. If someone asked me to describe you in only five words, I'd say "The Best Human I Know." If loving you was a job, I'd be the most dedicated worker. I'd be willing to work for free!

Heartfelt romantic SMS

A man kissing a woman's forehead. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Laura Margarita Cedeño Peralta (modified by author)

Make a lasting impact on the one you love by creating a schedule for sending romantic love messages. Once your spouse or partner gets used to it, they will always look forward to receiving your texts.

A good husband loves his wife, a great husband makes her feel special, but you make me feel whole. You fill all the emptiness in me. I sincerely appreciate having you in my life. I adore you so much! You're the light at the end of the tunnel during the ups and downs. You are my life and my world. I love you. Bedtime stories have an ending, but our love story will never end. I love you to the moon and back. I started living the moment you found me and you came into my life. I love you to the moon and back. Every day I love you more than the previous ones, and I will always do as long as there's breath in me. I want to keep loving you today, tomorrow, and forever, handsome. Your kiss mends my heart, your touch lights up my soul, and your presence makes a difference in my world. When I look into your eyes, I still have these feelings of impatience and admiration for you. Our marriage is our sacred bond – one that symbolizes love, hope, and the strength to overcome any obstacles. No matter how many challenges come in my life, I will face them without difficulty if I have your support. It took me so many years to finally find true love, and now that I do, I'm never going to let go of it. I found my life's true meaning because of you since you married me. I love you, my beautiful wife! Loving you all these years is the air that keeps me breathing and the perfume that makes my life beautiful! You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.

Sweet words for her

Send sweet romantic love messages alongside your gift. Sometimes, gifts make more sense when accompanied by love notes. Print the following romantic words on the card. You can add a few words like "happy birthday, love" or "happy anniversary, my queen" to match the occasion.

You're number one! In my heart, in my soul, in my life. In her smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars. My eyes will always be searching for you in a sea of people. I fell in love when I saw you, and you smiled because you knew. There are only two times I want to be with you, now and forever. I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you. I don't care how hard it is to be together. Nothing is worse than being apart. My heart is a fountain of love, watering you, so you may grow and thrive forever. I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, yet I know I will tomorrow. I would rather spend one moment holding you than a lifetime knowing I never could. You're my everyday inspiration and motivation, and I will always and forever love you. I want you, your flaws, mistakes, imperfections, etc. I want you, and only you. If I were a planet, your unconditional love for me would be the stars that light up my galaxy. If love is a rollercoaster, I will ride it with just one person – you. I love you beyond the stars. I've never had a moment's doubt. I love and believe in you completely. You are my dearest reason for life.

Love message to my love

A man and woman couple cooking in the kitchen. Photo: unsplash.com, @canweallgo (modified by author)

Some people's love language is words of affirmation. They value words more than gifts, spending quality time together, etc. Lucky are you if you have such a person in your life. Therefore, show them love using these romantic love messages:

If I tell you I love you, can I keep you forever? You show me your love in a way that brings me down to my knees. I love you more than I did yesterday but not more than I will tomorrow. You're my angel, and unlike other people, I am in paradise for a lifetime. Because of you, I'm a better person, a caring friend, and an incredible lover. I just had to let you know that loving you is the best thing that has happened to me. Some say pride is your downfall, but not when it comes to being proud of us. Everyone has some motivation to get up each morning and face the day. You are mine. Your love keeps me warm during the cold, wet night like a fire on a rainy day. I love you forever. I've done many things I'm proud of, and loving you is the best and will forever be the best. Love is when looking into your eyes is much more pleasant than contemplating stars in the sky. We go together like ketchup and macaroni and cheese, our love seems unnatural, but it works! You bring me abundant happiness and joy, and I promise to love you forever and always. I don't want to close my eyes or fall asleep because I'd miss you, and I don't want to miss anything. If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.

Love text messages for him

Sending an I love you message to your boyfriend or husband is an excellent way to brighten his day. Select a suitable text from this list and send it right away.

My heart is where my man is. Once I am with you, no one else matters. Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back! Every day with you is another day in paradise. To love you is the greatest gift I've ever received. I hope my love lifts your soul as yours does mine. My heart bleeds love for you, and it fuels my entire being. I take pride in my work, and loving you is my greatest job. I wish I were an octopus, so I had three hearts to love you. If every husband were like you, every wife would have a happy ever after. I always think about you, all the time - that's all I can do. You are my today and forever. Loving you gives me a reason to live every day with joy, happiness, and love in my heart. You're my lifetime friend and lover, and I will always and forever love you. I cherish you forever! You are a one-in-a-million husband, and I couldn't feel more like I won the marriage lottery! Some think falling in love is an accident, but I know I fell in love with you on purpose.

Sweet love messages for her

A man kissing a woman's forehead. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Shawnee D (modified by author)

Sometimes there is only one step between your beloved and your happiness. Writing an I love you message for her can help you form a strong bond and encourage relationship growth.

You are my inspiration. I love you. I love you, and you know, but I hope you're aware also that I will never stop loving you. I will love you forever. Our love seems timeless. I am sure that we will always have stability, friendship, and joy together. I want you. For others, I'm insane, but for me, I'm madly in love with the most beautiful and fantastic woman ever – you. I lived in emptiness, trying to find a reason to live. But you came into my life and gave me something to fight for! You are sweet and dear to me. I will be grateful to you if you allow me to make you happy. The world sees this as insanity, and they are right. I'm madly and deeply in love with you. I love you beyond the stars. Even though I'm not sure about most things in life, I am confident that I adore you, and I will lead our feelings to the finish line. When I met you, I found true love, and I want to stay madly, deeply and completely in love with you. I love you beyond words. If I were given a chance to come back to this world in another generation, I would choose to fall in love with you again. I love you dearly. If I could give you one thing in life, it would be the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize you are special to me. Some people are ready to pay any money to buy happiness. But there exist some things that money can't buy. Our love is proof of that fact. If you thought that I would plan a future without you, don't. Our meeting is enough proof that destiny has already made plans for us. No one will understand and fully experience my feelings for you. I cannot find enough words to express how much I love you in just one message. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, four weeks a month, and 365 or 366 days a year, you will always be in my thoughts, heart, and life. I love you forever.

Most touching loving you messages

Are you still looking for the best sweet I love you message? If you did not find your special text, here are more sweet texts.

I couldn't ignore you even if I wanted to. Stop making me think about you! I'm busy. If nothing lasts forever, can I be your nothing? I know fairy tales come true because I have you. You're just like bacon. You make everything better. Your voice is my favourite sound, baby. I love you. Your smile is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life. My six-word love story: "I can't imagine life without you." Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you're the reason for it. Forget the butterflies. I feel the whole zoo when I am with you! My love for you transcends time and space. It's unquantifiable. Heart to heart, may we forever be, husband and wife, you and me. A new day with you is a beautiful addition to my life’s journey. You are my answered prayer. I will always treasure you, my love. There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.

Love SMS for husband

A man and woman sitting on concrete stairs. Photo: pexels.com, @Design Killer (modified by author)

Your man will appreciate your spontaneous romantic love messages. Here are some of the most heartfelt words you can send to a loved one right now:

You're special just the way you are, and I promise to love you the way you are. I love you tenderly. There's nothing I enjoyed as much as loving you because loving you is like breathing. I love you dearly. You've changed my life from good to better and made it more beautiful than ever before. I love you dearly. Without you, my world is like a void. With you, my world is full of bliss, joy, and love. I love you more than you know. You're the reason I live and breathe. Your love is like the air, and I don't want to go a day without you in my life. Like a diamond, your kind is rare and hard to come by, and I want you to know that I will love you till the end of the age. Thank goodness for being honest. My life wouldn't have been this beautiful and unique without you. I love you beyond the stars. Loving you is like breathing. I cannot live without you nor your love. You are my everything, and I love you so much. Before I met you, I appreciated my independence a lot. My soul belongs to you. I don't want to be independent anymore. As far as I can see, I love you as high as I can reach to infinity and beyond. You are mine from this day to our final days, and I am yours. I did not marry a protector or provider. I married my best friend, my most trusted confidant and the man I love. You are all these things and more. Your smile is like sunshine; it warms my day. Your words create a sweet melody in my head. I can't help falling in love with you more and more. My only wish is that you could see yourself through my eyes. Only then could you realize just how much you mean to me and how much I love you. I feel like all in my life has led me to you: my choices, heartbreaks, and regrets. Now I believe in fate. Just think of it: if I had made one minor step differently, I might have never met you. I want to be the reason behind your charming smile. I love you dearly.

Cute love message for her

Send her romantic love messages regardless of her love language. Understand that she also needs words of affirmation even if she is a gifts person or loves spending quality time with you.

You had me at hello. I adore you. Just FYI. The only thing I need in life is to see you smile, my queen. You wanna know who I'm in love with? Reread the first word. I don't mind if we take our time because I'm all yours if you're all mine. You own my heart, feelings, soul and body. I belong to you. You can keep my heart but bring me back to life with your kisses. Miss you! I want to protect you, steal your smiles, stop your tears and wake up by your side. Love makes no sense if it is not to the right person. I feel lucky to be with you! Love is missing someone when you're apart, but glad that you're close in the heart. I always knew my way back to you no matter where I went. You are my compass star. You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is better than your dreams. I wish you two things: everything that makes you happy and nothing that makes you suffer. Your image is always in my mind, I can always hear my heart whispering your name, and I can always see your face when I close my face, how beautiful you are. I love you. It was not into my ear you whispered but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.

Love SMS for wife

A man and woman standing on a footbridge. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Adryan RA (modified by author)

Do you want to make your wife happy and feel special? Send her a romantic text message. Most ladies love thoughtful love messages from their men, especially in tough times.

Husband and wife, in love for life. You light up my day and spark up my soul. My success means nothing without you in my life. The best wife for me is you. That is why our love is true. My eternal love for you is my vision, hope, goal, and soul. We are a team, and there is no "we" without you. I love you. I am taken by the most beautiful woman in my life. I love you! You brighten up my day just like how the sun lights up the earth. From the bottom of my heart to the top, it's filled with love for you. You paint my world with bright colours and bring meaning to my life. My love tank is full of love from you so that I may drive my love to you. You are my goddess, queen, and boss lady. Please be with me forever, my love. I love you more than anything in my life. You are the rose that makes my life beautiful! Being your husband is an honour, and I'm so proud to have a wife just like you! Your love is like a poison that runs through my veins. I love you, the woman of my life!

How can I touch her heart with words?

The right words can pierce her heart and make her believe your genuine love for her. There is no best loving you format when writing a romantic message, but here are tips for penning down a touching note:

Start with greetings.

State the purpose of your message.

Recall a romantic memory.

Mention things you love about her.

Say how meeting her changed your life.

Reaffirm your love and commitment.

How do you express love in a text message?

These tips can help you write a heartfelt "I love you SMS:"

Be ready to show your vulnerable side.

Express your feelings using a storytelling style.

Explain what you like about her.

Use your sense of humour to create some warmth.

Choose the right words to draw her attention but do not overuse emotional words.

Romantic love messages confirm to your partner how much you miss them. Creative people have countless ideas for writing these texts. Since not everyone has a poetic talent, send your partner a pre-written romantic loving you SMS. The most important thing is your intentions and sincerity.

