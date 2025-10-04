Big Brother Naija alumna, Tolani Baj, is tired of the streets and is ready to settle down with somebody's son.

The Nigerian entrepreneur and DJ shared a video telling fans about her latest clubbing experience

She cited how it made her feel while hinting that she might be ready for another phase of life soon

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tolani Shobajo ignited reactions from online users after her latest video went viral.

Tolani, who appeared to have just returned from the club, announced the end of that era in her life. According to her, she was done and no longer enjoys going clubbing.

In the Snapchat video, the entrepreneur stated that she could no longer pretend to enjoy clubbing as she would now be retiring from it.

Additionally, Tolani said it was time for her to settle down for marriage and maybe then she would go with her man.

She also mentioned that she wishes she could have a taste of marriage for 2 days to see if she likes it or not.

Tolani’s candid video has ignited reactions from all angles of the media, as netizens shared their thoughts.

Watch the video here:

Tolani triggers reactions with new clip on marriage

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ble.sing said:

"And what happens when you’re tired of marriage?"

@chimore_xx said:

"I say this a lot….clubbing is a phase …at some point you need to get over it not because of you have a man though but it’s just too much noise! And as a woman you don’t need that in your life."

@patience_samtan said:

"And the married once want to go clubbing ooo, this life no balance o😂😂😂😂. May God bless you with a good man my dear 😍👏."

@its_katchy said:

"How can you claim to be a DJ and not like club? That means the DJ thing no be her passion na just cover up 🤔."

@deesecondwifey.ng said:

"You have your priorities wrong when it comes to marriage and i am typing based off of what is coming out of your mouth… you are obviously about to get married for the very obvious wrong reasons…. You are tired of the club? Why can’t you find more purpose in life … marriage is not something to cruise or joke about at all."

@bigsuccey said:

"Most women use marriage as their Retirement plans after messing around 😂😂💔."

@dimeji.forbes said:

"She’s alwys looking different she’s so beautiful with the chocolate skin 🔥🔥 😍😍."

@viks_vico said:

"Her opinion is valid and not mine, before you guys would start asking me what do I think about it 🙄😒😁."

@judesonalex said:

"But come to think of it. With all those noise and rascality in there, why should a woman find herself in a club??? Do you need that in your life?🤔.

@chefgraceggk said:

"U can get married and still do that. I hv seen frodd and his wife @pharmchi__ , aisy @_aisy__ and her husband, I hv seen @km.xxy clubbing before. Getting married doesn't stop u from having fun with ur spouse. If u both decide clubbing isn't what u want to anymore and transition to traveling together then so be it. Marriage is not something u manifest as a "distraction" because u dnt want to club anymore."

Tolani Baj Gives Useful BBNaija Tips

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani Baj, made headlines following her recent post about the show.

The reality star turned DJ made a video where she shared some major tips for aspirants of the show's 10th season.

The video has now gained so much attention from online users, who shared their thoughts about her gesture.

