Does she love you? 35 good and bad signs to test if your girlfriend loves you

You can be in a relationship with someone for a long time but doubt if she loves you enough to marry you. You should see signs she loves you deeply to confirm that your relationship is heading in the right direction. This article will teach you how to know if your girlfriend loves you by observing the good and bad signs.

Men ready to settle down usually as themselves, "does she love me?" due to insecurities, or they wonder why they deserve the amazing women they are courting. If some of her actions seem suspicious, this article will teach you how to know if your girlfriend loves you or is wasting your time.

How do you know if your girlfriend really loves you?

If something feels odd about your relationship, learn how to know if your girlfriend still loves you. Detecting signs she loves you deeply can help you avoid jumping to conclusions. The knowledge will also help you not ignore red flags that can hurt you more.

Worrying signs that your girlfriend doesn't love you

Understand red signs indicating she does not love you as much as you love her to avoid entertaining someone using you. Re-evaluate your relationship to determine if being with her is worth it. Below are some worrying signs you should be aware of:

1. She takes more than she gives (emotionally, financially, etc.)

Some women believe the world revolves around them, everyone owes them, but they do not owe anyone anything. If she has high expectations of you, needs you to care for her, expects you to listen to her, and demands you do a lot of good things for her, but she refuses to do the same for you, then this is not real love.

2. She hides her troubled and dirty past

Everyone has been through challenging situations that influence their current behavior. She might have struggled with poverty, child abuse, narcissistic exes, and many things that make her distrust people. If she constantly hides most of these things from her boyfriend, she does not love him enough to open up.

3. She disrespects you in public and in private

The woman you love should respect your things, emotions, and decisions. If she continuously overlooks these things and does whatever she wants, she is a disrespectful woman, and you will have a hard time trying to earn her obedience. A woman respects and submits to a man she loves without being coerced or manipulated.

4. She puts other people and things above you

Your girlfriend prioritizes her man above other people if she genuinely loves him. For instance, she should cancel plans that are not important to focus on essential projects she had with you.

5. She rarely shows affection for you (body language and expressions) when you are in the public

Notice her body language and expressions when you are alone with her and when she is around other people. A woman fooling you does not like the public display of affection. She should be willing to show some affection towards you in public the same way she does in private.

6. She often compares you with her ex-boyfriends or other men

When a woman is head over heels in love, she will not think about her exes, miss them, or compares you to them. In her eyes, you will always be the best option if she should choose between you and her exes. It is alarming if she often brings her exes or other men into your conversations and arguments.

7. She stays in touch with her exes and lies about it

If she is madly in love with you, she will limit how much she communicates with her exes. You cannot demand she cuts off all her ex-boyfriends but expect her to set boundaries when communicating with them.

8. She does not let you meet her family and friends

A woman who wants a serious relationship should introduce you to her family and close friends at some point. It shows you are important to her, and she wants you to meet the people she values most. If she constantly avoids introducing you to her family or friends, she wants to date you without commitments.

9. She does not want to meet your friends and family

Every woman would be excited to meet her boyfriend's friends and family. She might avoid it because she is nervous they won't approve of your relationship. Reassure her and build her confidence if you notice such fears in her. Otherwise, it would help if you asked about her long-term plans for your relationship.

10. She talks about her future but does not include you

If your girlfriend often talks about her life goals but hardly mentions you, she does not see you as a part of them. She will do this if you have been dating for a short time to avoid sounding desperate but will gradually start including you in her plans as your relationship continues.

11. She excludes herself from your future plans

You should sit down and talk if your girlfriend usually excludes herself from your future plans. Perhaps you have different goals in life, which make her not see you as her potential husband. You can pursue your goals independently but still, find ways to make your goals mutually beneficial to both of you.

12. She often flirts with other men

There is nothing wrong if your girlfriend interacting with other men. However, there should be health-friendly boundaries between her and her male friends. It would help if you watched for flirty behavior between her and other men. You be worried about a woman entertaining flirty text messages, responding to flirty comments on social media, often receiving gifts from men you, etc.

13. She is not jealous of you flirting with other women

A clear sign that a woman does not have feelings for you is her being okay with you flirting with other women. She should express how she feels about your unsettling closeness to a woman who is also in love with you. People in love naturally feel jealous when others try to steal their partners.

14. She does not miss your affection or spending time with you

A woman should not be clingy, but you should worry if she does not miss you. Your girlfriend should keep in touch with you at least once daily and meet you often if you are within her reach. If she usually cancels your plans to meet, can go a day without talking to you, etc., she is getting enough attention from someone else or other things, but you are her priority.

15. She is clingy, and it is suffocating you

Your woman should give you enough time to spend with yourself, family, or friends. She should occupy herself with her studies, job, family, friends, hobbies, and other things when you are not available to spend time with her. If you feel tired of her always wanting you to chat with her and be with her physically, he suffocates you. Clinginess is a sign that a woman does not love you. On the contrary, she is infatuated or obsessed with you, which is unhealthy.

16. You have caught her lying to you many times

A woman is honest with the man she loves but can lie to him to manipulate him. For instance, she fakes problems like sickness, house rent debts, etc., to get money from you. If you notice this behavior, understand that the woman does not genuinely love you. If she does, your relationship will be rocky because she cannot drop the lying habit.

17. She does not care much about your interests and hobbies

You bond better when you share the same interests and hobbies. A couple should make sacrifices for one another. Even though she does not like your hobbies, she should be willing to engage in them occasionally. It would help if you also did the same for her because this is one of the best ways a couple can create lasting memories.

18. She is cheating on you

Unfaithfulness is a sensitive topic, and people have different options about it. Some will advise you to take her back because people change for the better. Others will tell you to move on because once a cheat is always a cheat. You will have to decide what to do with your relationship when you discover your girlfriend is cheating.

Signs a woman loves you

Signs your girlfriend does not truly love you should alarm you to leave her alone. There are many things a girl will do if she loves you. Below are signs that show you have something special with the person you love:

18. She respects and cares for your family and friends

Your girlfriend should love and respect your family and friends. She is a gem if they feel at ease around her in your presence or absence. She should allow you to resolve issues when your friend and family upset her.

19. She shares financial responsibilities with you

A woman who loves you will share financial obligations with you. She should be able to find a source of income to support you financially. A man should not expect her to shoulder 50% or 100% of the household's financial responsibilities, but she should be able to chip in the best way she sees.

20. She often communicates with you and worries when you are out of reach

A woman wants you to communicate with her almost daily after dating for a while. You should also expect the same from her. Share romantic texts any time of the day and worry about each other if one of you is out of reach.

21. She respects your principles, values, and boundaries

Respecting your partner's respects your principles, values, and limits is essential. A relationship can only work out if both parties have different principles and values (moral, religious, cultural, etc.) and disrespect each other's boundaries. Before jumping into a serious relationship, discuss your principles, values, and limits.

22. She is proud of you in public and private

She will speak highly of you to her coworkers, friends, family, and everyone if she genuinely loves you. She should display some affection for you in public, post you online (if both of you are okay with that), and do more to show she is proud of you.

23. Your relationship inspires people around you to fall in love and fight for their relationships

Your woman should protect your public image if she expects people to respect you. She should defend you when others try to tarnish your name. A woman who does this makes people around you jealous of her relationship. Some will even seek relationship tips and advice from both of you.

24. She supports your dreams

A romantic relationship should be built on mutual support and understanding. You are lucky if you find a woman who believes in you and your dreams and supports you even in your darkest times. Believe in her too, and support her ambitions.

25. You make future plans together

A woman who desires to merge her dreams with yours is a treasure to keep for life. She is selfish and wants the best for both of you. You should trust her with your plans and start building your future together.

26. She sacrifices things for you, and you also do it for her

Someone who makes sacrifices for you gives you an easier time and the peace of mind you need so that you can focus on your goals. A woman makes sacrifices for a man she believes has the potential to go far and support her in the future when he has finally made it in life.

27. She accommodates your weaknesses

We accept one another's imperfections because we all have flaws that drive others crazy. If the lady can adjust to those shortcomings no one would ever tolerate, embrace her weaknesses too. It is pointless to try to change each other or complain about habits neither of you can drop.

28. She shares opportunities and sensible advice with your loved ones

A woman who shares opportunities and practical advice with your loved ones wants them to thrive. She loves you so much that she wants the people you care about to succeed. She will tell them available job and business opportunities, propose the best professionals they can consult, etc.

29. You feel she is your best friend

When you feel worried, anxious, or nervous about something, just like when you feel happy and excited, your first thought is to confide in your partner. Partners are supposed to lift each other without judging. You should be comfortable telling your girlfriend everything in the world and knowing she will be okay with the weirdest stuff.

30. She gives you sensible advice

A woman who loves you will not sit back and watch you struggle with issues when she knows what you should do to solve them. She will share with you the best way to overcome your challenges.

31. She makes compromises where possible

Someone who loves you makes compromises where possible. She will not always push you to do things differently when she does not like your decisions. On the contrary, she will sometimes make exceptions and support you.

32. You always want to protect each other

Even if she is perfectly capable of standing up for herself, and there are barely any situations when she needs your help, you cannot contain your protectiveness towards her. This happens because she is your girlfriend, and you love her. And she is protective of you for the same reason.

33. She offers positive criticism when you make mistakes

Your woman should understand that you are not perfect and give positive criticism when necessary. She should also have a positive objective when you have a misunderstanding. Instead of judging you for making mistakes, she should propose solutions. A woman should only fight with you if she aspires to put you on the right track but not make you feel guilty or manipulate you.

34. She allows you to have a life outside the relationship

A good woman who loves you will let you explore your career and hobbies, even if it means you are miles away from her. She trusts you and enables you to build meaningful friendships ad relationships outside your circle.

35. She is honest about her past and present life, including what she does outside your relationship

If she loves you, she will trust you enough to tell you about her dirty past and difficult times that impacted her current behavior and decisions. She will have male and female friends outside your circle and be honest about their relationships. She will set boundaries with other males and never compare you with any of them.

Knowing the good and bad signs to test if your girlfriend loves you will help you choose between building your relationship or letting it go. After learning how to know if your girlfriend loves you, share this information with someone to help them escape a toxic relationship.

