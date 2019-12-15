120+ best sweet good morning messages to make her smile

Good morning messages for her are among the best ways of expressing affection. Waking up to a lovely text from a partner feels romantic. You can start a woman's day with a beautiful good morning message to make her smile.

A happy lady texting on the phone while in bed.

A good morning message for her should be thoughtful and simple. Expressing your love is a straightforward task, but it can be challenging if you doubt yourself. You only need to let her know she is on your mind; you miss her, love her, and all those sweet things.

Good morning message to make her smile

The internet has many romantic good morning quotes and sayings. You can pick as many messages as you need from this article and use them to brighten your women's mornings. Some are inspirations, while others are playful and fun.

Flirty good morning texts for her

A man surprises a woman with flowers.

Flirty good morning texts will make her heart skip a beat. Your text can make her long to meet you in the evening or any other time of the day for some private couple's moment. Flirty good morning texts suit someone you've shared a sleepover. You can make your lady feel butterflies in her stomach with these sweet text messages:

I was dreaming of you all night long.

I think it's time to move in together. Texting you good morning isn't going to work forever.

Knowing I get to see you later makes it all worth it, regardless of how today goes.

Good morning! I know you have that big meeting today; you got this. Let's celebrate after!

I am not a psychic, but I predict that my days will surely be brighter with you in my life.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right now.

Good Morning, babe! Do you want to FaceTime?

I woke up hugging my pillow this morning, but hopefully, you can replace it soon.

I'll pick up coffee in a bit; let me know if you want me to swing by with your usual!

Good morning cutie pie. Can we fix dinner or lunch in your schedule today?

Morning! I'm looking forward to seeing you tonight.

A couple holding hands while walking on the beach.

Cute good morning texts for her

A young man hugging a young woman with a rose on a bench in a city port.

Good morning quotes for her can keep the romance alive. You make things more interesting by video calling each other, surprising one another with breakfast, and so on. If you share a similar taste in music, send her a song with lyrics you will both like as part of your good morning text. Here are some wonderful messages for her:

Even though I woke up thousands of miles away from you, the distance feels short because you are in my heart.

Hey, there, sweet one. How are you this morning?

Here's a hug and a kiss to start your day.

Good morning, Sunshine! You brighten my day every day.

As grateful as I am to see another day, I would be happier if I had you lying by my side. I miss you.

My coffee always tastes better when I'm with you. Without you, it is like a bitter sludge that only helps me stay awake.

You're the reason I love to wake up in the morning!

As each day starts, I thank God for having you in my life. You make me a better me.

If you ever doubt our love, just look down at your keyboard; note that "u" and "I" are always together, and so shall we.

Sweet good morning messages for her

A couple wearing African attires in the countryside.

Starting your woman's day with a positive mindset helps her have an even better one. It also shows you are invested in how they will spend their day. Sweet good morning messages for her confirm you value her. Check out these romantic messages:

Good morning beautiful. I will not be able to text you throughout the day. Just know that I will be spending every waking moment thinking about you.

As you go about your duties this day, carry with you the undeniable fact that I will forever love and adore you.

Hey, Sunshine! This incredible morning needs your smile to make it even more beautiful.

Sharing a smile is the easiest way to start your day. Here is a smile for you so you can have a day as extraordinary as you are.

Good morning angel. I hope your day will be as lovely as yourself.

Our love is a beautiful painting that deserves to be seen by all.

When you really love someone, age, miles, height, weight are just numbers. Good morning, love.

I think about you in the morning and before going to sleep. Good morning.

A portrait of a Muslim couple sitting on a couch.

You are the shore I wish to return to after a hectic day to satiate my life. Have a Fresh Morning!

Five more minutes, love? You deserve it.

Wake up, my sweetheart! Meet a new day; I love you; life is beautiful; enjoy it!

Good morning. Being in love is everything!

You're the first one I think of when I wake up and the last one I think of before I go to sleep.

You have replaced my nightmares with dreams, worries with happiness, and fears with love. Good morning.

I am always excited to wake up each day because I know there's someone worth waking up for. Good morning to the sweetest person I've ever known.

I love you. Words are so simple yet so underrated. However, from your mouth, they feel like heaven.

It is undoubtedly a good morning knowing that you are in my life. I love you, babe. Good morning!

Good morning. May peace, love and joy have their way with you today!

How is the girl whose hugs make every worry wash away and whose kisses I crave?

Touching good morning text for her

A couple taking a selfie on a couch.

Most people in relationships like having some form of communication throughout the day. Not texting each other can be taken as a sign of trouble. Instead of letting her think you are mad at her, just let her know you are busy. Here are some good morning texts to send her:

I shall forever thank the Lord for allowing me to experience my life with you.

I am not perfect, but you still choose me daily. I do not deserve your love, and I shall treasure it always.

They say that your wish shall come true if you wish on a falling star. I know this to be true because I wanted the perfect girl, and the universe brought us together.

There is no clear way of explaining how and why I love you. Trying would be as impossible as putting a specific taste into water. You know it has a taste, but there is no way to define it.

Good morning to the one with an exceptional place in my heart. I'm waiting for you to call me because I love hearing your voice in the morning!

You are my day and my night, my sky, my moon, my stars and my sun. My every breath.

I tried to think of the sweetest way to wake you up. But all I can think of is you. So I ended up giving you the simplest morning greeting my heart could ever know; "I love you."

All the stars in the galaxies cannot come close to quantifying my immense love for you.

The morning breeze is so gentle and sweet today that it reminds me of you. I wish I had been there with you this morning. Good morning to you, my love!

My days have become brighter and my mornings sweeter since you have come into my life. Thank you for loving me. I love you too. Good morning!

Inspiring good morning love message

A couple with a dog and a bouquet standing on the street.

A couple builds a healthy relationship when they celebrate every small accomplishment together. Since making her happy should be on your list of things to accomplish, a good morning text is a sign you really want to achieve that. Check out these romantic texts:

I love how you bring out the best of me whenever I am with you. Thank you for making my life a lot easier, love. Good morning, sunshine.

Everyone asks me why I am always smiling. You are the secret to my most perfect days.

I hope you had a good sleep. Please wake up now because my mornings are incomplete without you. Good morning, my love!

If you feel the morning breeze around you, know there's love in the air that you and I can both feel simultaneously! Could you wake up and give me a text? Good morning!

Wake up and welcome yet another wonderful morning in your life. I know today you'll shine like a star, like any other day. Good morning, my love!

If you encounter any hard decisions today or feel like life is bringing you down. If you feel like everything is falling apart, do not despair. Call me.

Every morning I thank the world for giving you to me. You are my sweetest addiction; I can't live without you.

Good morning love. Greetings to God's most perfect creation.

It is another day full of new expectations and hopes, but the only thing stable in my life every day is my love for you. I can't wait to kiss and hug you! Good morning, my dear!

Romantic good morning message for her

A woman touching her man's arm on the street.

You can send your woman a short good morning text and follow it up with an offer for lunch or dinner. You can take her to a surprise venue or bring food to her office when she least expects it. Below is a list of cute good morning messages for her:

Good morning, love! The sun is as bright as you today.

Morning is the start of every day, and I will live each day like it's a new day, renewing our love.

Have I ever told you how lucky I am to have you?

Let your most beautiful dream will become a reality. Good morning, beautiful.

Good morning to the woman who makes me a happy man.

Good morning to the most beautiful soul I know. I love you.

Since I’ve spent the night dreaming about you, I want to spend the day cuddling up with you. Good morning.

Your smile is the only inspiration I need. The voice is the only motivation I need. Your love is the only happiness I need. Good morning.

What’s up, buttercup?

I hope your morning is as bright and gorgeous as your smile.

A Muslim couple sitting on the sand at the beach.

Sometimes I wish there was no alarm clock because it wakes me up when I am dreaming about you.

Good morning to the woman who makes me smile and warms my heart every day. I love you more than ever before.

Good morning honey; I love you more than I would love to hit snooze all day.

You are incredibly delicate and fragile in the morning; I want to keep you in my arms and never let you go.

I've told this message to the sweetest person in the world, and now you are reading it. Good morning.

As I open my eyes each day, all I want to see is you. Good morning, my dear; I send you hugs and kisses in my thoughts.

The beautiful morning DEW and the lovely morning HUE symbolise my love for YOU. Good morning.

Good morning, my guiding star! Without you, I would have been lost in the darkness of the universe.

Good morning! Your sweet teddy bear misses you. I can't wait to see you.

Wake up, my love. Flowers, smiles and laughter are waiting for you. Good morning.

Good morning love quotes

A man playing the guitar on a lake shore for a woman.

Good morning love quotes build up the excitement to meet each other after spending the day apart. You can remind her of the good old memories in a good morning text or let it be an inspiring message showing you are grateful for her love. Have a look at these love messages:

I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone. – J.R.R. Tolkien

To get joy's full value, you must have someone to divide it with. – Mark Twain

Love is being stupid together. – Paul Valéry

You can’t blame gravity for falling in love. – Albert Einstein

Love is the answer, and you know that for sure. – John Lennon

You’ve slipped under my skin, invaded my blood and seized my heart. – Maria V. Snyder

Love is a flower; you’ve got to let it grow. – J ohn Lennon

I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love. – William Blake

You don’t love someone for their looks, clothes, or fancy car but because they sing a song only you can hear. – Oscar Wilde

A man and a woman taking a picture outdoors.

There is no remedy for love but to love more. – Henry David Thoreau

I love your perfect imperfections. Girl, I give you all of me. – John Legend

Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired. – Robert Frost

Morning without you is a dwindled dawn. – Emily Dickinson

I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it? – Jean Illsley Clarke

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. – Zig Ziglar

Let me wake up next to you, have coffee in the morning and wander through the city with your hand in mine, and I’ll be happy for the rest of my little life. – Charlotte Eriksson

A year from now, you may wish you had started today. – Karen Lamb

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. – Lao Tzu

When the sun came up… I couldn’t tell where heaven stopped and the Earth began.– Tom Hanks

It is never too late to be what you might have been. – George Eliot

Loving good morning messages for her

A couple in matching blue clothes hugging near columns.

There is nothing more perfect than a beautifully crafted good morning message. Most women relish messages of gratitude; hence remember to write something that sounds as normal as possible. Check morning messages for her:

Good morning my love. My sunshine.

I love the smell of coffee in the morning, but I love you even better!

Good morning! See this smile? It's all because of you!

Good morning, baby. I adore you more than you can imagine.

Good morning, dear one. I cherish each day with you. Thank you for being a part of my life. I love being a part of yours.

Good morning to the one I love more than life itself.

Good morning, lovely. You've stolen my heart forever. And I never want it back.

You are my inspiration. I just looked at your picture, and everything seems possible.

That sweet smile puts me under your spell every time. Good morning, sweetie.

It just takes a second to think about your lovely face. However, the joy that this thought brings lasts with me all day.

Good morning "I love you" quotes

A man skateboarding while holding a woman's hand.

Good morning love messages are an excellent option for a woman whose love language is words of affirmation. You should write "I love you" messages to someone you’ve been seeing for a while to avoid sounding awkward. Below are some texts to use:

I love you more than words could say.

A text today. A kiss tomorrow. I am counting the days, hours, minutes and seconds to it.

Have a wonderful day, and know it's already wonderful for me because of you. I'm so glad you're a part of my life. I love you

Good morning, baby. Good morning, sweetheart. My love and heart are yours.

What a wonderful day to wake up to wonderful you. I love you

Good morning, bright eyes. Just thinking of you makes my day.

You outshine the morning sun by spreading your golden heart wherever you go. I'm so lucky to have you in my life. Good morning, babe.

Good morning, precious. Hope you have the most wonderful day ever! If anyone deserves it, it's you. I love you

Nothing comes close to the perfection of spending my days with you. I love you

Each day brings another opportunity to love you. Good morning, my sweet love.

Good morning messages for her can be sweet, cute or even flirty. Hopefully, these samples have inspired you to start writing good morning message to make her smile.

