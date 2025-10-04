Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the RCCG has said that the possibility of the third world war happening before the end of 2025 should not be ruled out

Adeboye, while giving a sermon at the 2025 Holy Ghost Congress of the RCCG, recalled that he gave the prophecy at the beginning of the year

The cleric then warned that the people should not stop praying, that the war should never happen, adding that the world does not need war

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has called on church members and Christians to pray against the emergence of the Third World War.

The cleric, while speaking at the church's Holy Ghost congress at the auditorium in Ogun state, recalled that he had earlier prophesied the emergence of the Third World War at the beginning of the year.

Adeboye speaks on Third World War

Adeboye, while speaking at the church programme, explained that "we are not out of the woods yet", adding that the war may still break out before the end of 2025. He urged the congregants to pray against the war.

According to Adeboye, the prayer should not only be to prevent the war in 2025, not that the war should never happen at all.

This came amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, with Israel attacking several neighbours, including Palestine, Iran, Yemen and others. The development of nuclear power has been identified as one of the factors that could fuel a world war.

See the video of his sermon here:

UK institutes publish dangers of nuclear weapons

According to Al Jazeera, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) made the broad conclusion in its Yearbook, which was published on Monday, June 16. The publication was a compilation of SIPRI's recent research on conflicts, military expenditure and arms transfers.

SIPRI emphasised what it described as a dawning new arms race among the countries owning nuclear arms. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), these countries have about 12,331 nuclear warheads.

ICAN stated that over 9,600 of these nuclear facilities are active military stockpiles, citing the report of the Federation of Atomic Scientists' 2025 Status of the World's Nuclear Forces. While noting a significant decline in the 70,000 warheads belonging to the nuclear-armed countries during the Cold War, there are tendencies for them to grow in the next decade, considering the vast capability of today's forces.

At the moment, Russia is confirmed to be the highest owner of nuclear weapons with over 5,500. The United States followed Russia with over 5,044 nuclear weapons, which were hosted across Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Russia and the USA owned 90 per cent of the total nuclear weapons across the world.

