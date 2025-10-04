A Nigerian lady set out to resume work at her new workplace and did not make the journey alone, as her father accompanied her

In a heartwarming video, the excited lady could be seen trekking with her father, who appeared overjoyed

The father-daughter moment elicited emotional reactions and triggered people to recount similar experiences with their parents

A lady was excited as her father accompanied her to her new place of work on her first day.

She took to TikTok to share a video she made with her father on the way while they were trekking.

A Nigerian dad follows his daughter to her new workplace. Photo Credit: @winnerbelle

"POV: It's your first day at your new job and your father followed you," words overlaid on the video read.

In the clip, the lady did the peace sign for the camera before calling her dad to say cheese to the camera.

Her father happily complied. The clip melted hearts and had amassed over 100k views on TikTok at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

Father-daughter moment excites netizens

EVERYTHING ELLE said:

"This just reminded me of when I started my business during lockdown, after the lockdown I had to go to parks to pick up my packages and my dad followed me to every single park , even followed me to do all my deliveries."

Her 🫦 said:

"My first job,I had to leave home 4:30am/5am and walk to the bus stop (which was quite far from home) ,my dad would always wake up before me to walk with me everyday while making sure we leave home by 4:30am/4:45am(max) ….Until ! , he fell one day and got injured — he was really sad for days that he couldn’t walk with me anymore and hear office gists and gossips but the African parent in him refused and instead said that he missed “HIS” morning walks ….yeah,love you too dad."

Frenchwithsophia said:

"I remember my first job after school, my dad drove me there to submit my CV and then I was told I’d take a test, my dad waited for me and took me home. He looked so proud."

Thedoragirl said:

"When I got my first job my mum followed me😩 I was so mad because I felt I was a big girl😂😂😂😂 she followed me and made sure it was a real company and everything was legit. May her soul rest in peace."

Enugu best local food vendor said:

"You've won in this life my darling ❤️❤️❤️things my father will gladly do."

quinieshairline🎀🛍️ said:

"Your dad placed his arms around your shoulders ?, girl you’re rich rich."

Hairbykudi🇨🇲 said:

"May his days be long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labor."

