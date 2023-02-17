Top 12 most expensive football trophies and their worth in 2023
There are numerous club and country-level football competitions in the modern-day world. While these differ in numerous aspects, one of the common factors among almost all competitions is the award of a trophy to the winning team. Conventionally, trophies are accompanied by prize money. Find out which is the most expensive trophy in football today.
The cost of a football trophy is determined by several factors, including the size and material of the trophy, the type of engraving, and any special features or decorations. Generally, larger trophies made of higher quality materials such as metal or crystal will be more expensive.
What is the most expensive trophy in football?
Detailed engravings and special decorations such as stones or gems can add to the cost of the trophy. Here is a look at the 12 priciest football trophies and their worth.
12. English Premier League trophy - $10,000
- Competition: English Premier League
- Materials: Silver, silver gilt, and malachite
- Height: 104 centimetres
- Weight: 25 kilograms
- Current champions: Manchester City FC
The Premier League trophy is, without a doubt, the most prestigious trophy in English football. The trophy's design is based on English football's famous 'Three Lions'. The cup is made of silver, gilded silver, and malachite, a semi-precious gemstone in Africa.
The green colour of Malachite denotes the field of play. There are two Premier League trophies at any given time. One is given to and kept by the winning team, while the second one, a replica, is there just in case two teams win the competition (tied on points, goal difference, and head-to-head matches).
11. UEFA Champions League - $15,000
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Material: Sterling silver
- Height: 73.5 centimetres
- Weight: 7.5 kilograms
- Current champions: Real Madrid FC
The UEFA Champions League trophy has had several names, designs and versions. The current one is the fifth version of the updated design. In the 1968/1969 season, UEFA introduced a rule to permanently award the trophy to any club that won the competition for three seasons in a row.
Barcelona, Liverpool, Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Ajax Amsterdam have one in their trophy rooms. The rule was scrapped in the 2008-2009 season. The original version remains with UEFA, and the winners are given a replica.
The UEFA Champions League cup was designed by Jürg Stadelmann near the then UEFA headquarters, Berne. The trophy has been nicknamed 'Ol' Big Ears' due to its large handles resembling human ears.
10. Bundesliga Meisterschale - $57,102
- Competition: Fußball-Bundesliga
- Materials: 71.98-carat tourmaline, silver, and gold
- Weight: 11 kilograms
- Current champions: Bayern
The Bundesliga Meisterschale is the award given to the top-flight German football league winners. The trophy was first awarded to FC Köln in 1964 at the end of the inaugural first-division league competition. The trophy replaced the Viktoria statue that got lost in the turmoil of World War II.
The Bundesliga shield was designed and created in Kölner Werkschulen by the renowned art professor Elisabeth Treskow. The shield-like trophy has the names of all German league winners dating back to 1903 engraved on it.
In 1981, a silver ring was added to the trophy to allow the engraving of additional team names. Currently, the Meisterschale has space for names of titleholders up to 2027. The trophy is insured for €50,000 (about $57,102) and is considered the most valuable trophy in the world.
9. Serie A trophy - $66,000
- Competition: Serie A TIM
- Materials: Sodalite and gold
- Height: 58 centimetres
- Weight: 8 kilograms
- Current champions: AC Milan
The Serie A trophy is awarded to the winner of the top league in Italian football. The cup is a funnel-shaped tall trophy often wrongly referred to as the "Scudetto." The term translates to 'little shield' and was initially given to the badge players in title-winning clubs wore since the 1920s.
The Serie A cup was originally known as the Trophy of the Champions of Italy and was designed by renowned sculptor Ettore Calvelli in 1960. The trophy has a blue sodalite base and a gold ring in the middle depicting athletes.
The current trophy bears the names of every team that has won the league since the 1960-1961 season. It weighs 8 kilograms and recently underwent a makeover making it 58 centimetres tall.
8. Africa Cup of Nations trophy - $150,000
- Competition: Africa Cup of Nations
- Material: Gold plating
- Height: 60 centimetres
- Weight: 8 kilograms
- Current champions: Senegal
The original trophy was the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy, named after the president of the first CAF (Confederation of African Football). In 1978, Egypt got the right to keep that original version permanently.
The second version of the cup was known as the Trophy of African Unity and was awarded between 1980 and 2000. The trophy was a cylindrical unit with an African map engraved on it and Olympic rings on the top.
The Trophy of African Unity was given to Cameroon permanently after its national team won the competition thrice. The third and current iteration of the cup was designed in Italy and has a gold-plated finish. The Africa Cup of Nations trophy was first awarded to the Cameroon national team in 2002.
7. UEFA Super Cup trophy - $470,000
- Competition: European Super Cup
- Materials: Gold
- Height: 58 centimetres
- Weight: 12.2 kilograms
- Current champions: Real Madrid
The UEFA Super Cup is an annual football match contested by the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The trophy is made of silver and features a golden UEFA logo with the words "UEFA Super Cup" inscribed on it.
The trophy's base is made of marble. Each year, a new winner's name is added to the trophy, with the names of all past winners also engraved on it. The trophy is presented to the winning team in a post-match ceremony.
6. La Liga trophy - $600,000
- Competition: UEFA
- Materials: Sterling silver
- Height: 60 centimetres
- Weight: 15 kilograms
- Current champions: Real Madrid
The La Liga trophy is one of the most expensive cups awarded to the winner of the Spanish football league of the same name. It was designed and crafted by the Spanish artist Manuel Ramos in 1928.
The trophy features three figures holding a globe, with a crown on top and the Spanish flag. It is also inscribed with the phrase "La Liga" and "Real Federación Española de Fútbol". It is a symbol of excellence and is heavily sought after by the teams competing in the league.
5. Ballon d'Or trophy - $805,439
- Competition: Best individual football player
- Material: Brass and gold
- Height: 28 centimetres
- Weight: 12 kilograms
- Current holder: Karim Benzema
Ballon d'Or is French for "golden ball." It is arguably one of the most expensive trophy in the world. The trophy was first presented in 1956 by the France Football magazine.
The Ballon d'Or trophy is made by a renowned French jewelling house called Mellerio dits Meller. Its creation involves engraving, polishing, writing, and jewelling. To start with, two brass hemispheres are combined using a blowtorch.
The resulting sphere is then given to a carver who fills the insides with tar. He then uses a hammer and chisels to form the lines that resemble a football's seams. The tar is removed, and the 'ball' is taken to the goldsmith for polishing and engraving.
At this point, the trophy is engraved with the FIFA Ballon d'Or logo and then put in molten gold. Lastly, it is polished into a nice-looking award presented to top footballers.
While the true value of the Ballon d'Or is not quite known, it has been valued at £600,000 (about $805,439) ever since Cristiano Ronaldo sold his for that amount at a charity auction.
4. The FA Cup trophy - $1.18 million
- Competition: The Football Association Challenge Cup
- Material: Sterling Silver
- Height: 61.5 centimetres
- Weight: 6.3 kilograms
- Current champions: Liverpool
The FA Cup competition is among the premier competitions in English football. The current FA Cup is supplied by a company known as Thomas Lyte. There have been two other versions of the trophy, the first made in 1911.
The current one is a striking replica of the original 1911 cup. During its development, the trophy underwent an intricate process that included polishing, hand graving, hand chasing, and casting.
The current FA Cup was commissioned in 2013 after about 250 hours of development. It was first awarded to Arsenal FC after their victory over Hull City. The Football Association has since documented the amazing process used to create the FA Cup.
Before the 1911 design, the FA Cup trophy was much smaller and was nicknamed the "little tin idol". It had to be made twice after the original one was stolen from a shop in Birmingham. At the time, the holders were Aston Villa FC, who subsequently got a $25 fine to cater for the creation of a replica.
3. UEFA Europa League trophy - $4.5 million
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Materials: Silver and marble
- Height: 65 centimetres
- Weight: 15 kilograms
- Current champions: Eintracht Frankfurt
The UEFA Europa League cup is the most expensive international trophy in Europe. At 15 kilograms, it is also among the heaviest. Unlike most trophies awarded in European competitions, the Europa League cup has no handles.
It was designed and made in 1972 by a man known as Bertoni. Since then, the trophy has been awarded annually to the winner of Europe's second-tier club competition. The cup is predominantly silver, sitting on a yellow marble base.
2. Copa Libertadores trophy - $8.5 million
- Competition: Copa Libertadores de América
- Materials: Silver, bronze, and plywood
- Height: 60 centimetres
- Weight: 2.7 kilograms
- Current champions: Flamengo
The award is given to the winner of the annual Copa Libertadores de América competition. The original version only had space for 18 winners' badges but was later redesigned to include more. The trophy's top is predominantly made of sterling silver. Only a small figure on the very crest is made of silver-coated bronze.
The pedestal is made from plywood sourced from hardwood timber. Winners of the Copa Libertadores de América keep the real cup until the draw for the next season happens, at which point the team receives a replica and returns the original.
A club that wins the Copa Libertadores de América tournament for three consecutive seasons gets to keep the cup permanently.
1. FIFA World Cup trophy - $20 million
- Competition: FIFA World Cup
- Materials: 2 layers of malachite and 18-carat gold
- Height: 36.5 centimetres
- Weight: 6.175 kilograms
- Current champions: Argentina
The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive cup in football. The trophy was created in 1974 by renowned Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga and is awarded to the winning team at the World Cup tournament that takes place every four years.
How much does the FIFA trophy cost?
The gold-and-malachite trophy is currently valued at a whopping $20 million, a figure that dwarfs every other trophy in the sporting world.
The winning country then gets its name engraved onto the trophy's base alongside previous winners. The award depicts two athletes raising their arms in victory while holding it. It is made of semi-precious malachite and 18-carat gold.
Before the 1974 version was made, the world football governing body, FIFA, used to award another trophy known as the Jules Rimet Cup.
The cup was the subject of massive controversy; it was stolen in Brazil, stolen in England, hidden during World War II, and later permanently given to Brazil. Winning teams often receive a gold-coated replica of the original cup.
Top 12 most expensive football trophies and their worth
Below is a table of the most valuable trophies in the world.
|Name
|Worth
|FIFA World Cup trophy
|$20 million
|Copa Libertadores trophy
|$8.5 million
|UEFA Europa League trophy
|$4.5 million
|The FA Cup trophy
|$1.18 million
|Ballon d'Or trophy
|$805,439
|La Liga trophy
|$600,000
|UEFA Super Cup trophy
|$470,000
|Africa Cup of Nations trophy
|$150,000
|Serie A trophy
|$66,000
|Bundesliga Meisterschale
|$57,102
|UEFA Champions League
|$15,000
|English Premier League trophy
|$10,000
What is the biggest trophy in the world?
At 182 centimetres tall, the Kolanka Cup is the largest trophy in the world. It was awarded to the winner of a little-known polo competition known as the Kolanka Cup, which was last played in 1998.
The massive trophy is made of silver. Since that 1998 tournament, the Kolanka Cup is now stored at an undisclosed location.
What is the most expensive sports trophy?
The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive in sports. Currently, the gold and malachite cup is valued at $20 million.
What is the most prestigious football cup?
The World Cup has to be the most prestigious competition, and its trophy is the most desired among footballers. Nothing brings the football world together more than the tournament occurring every four years.
The winning team gets the bragging rights of being the best footballing nation until the next tournament comes.
FA Cup and Champions League - which is more expensive?
The FA Cup costs more than the Champions League. The Champions League, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the most prestigious club competition in the world. It has higher prize money as well as much higher team expenses. Furthermore, it attracts more sponsors and television rights than the FA Cup, making it far more prestigious.
Which football trophy is the tallest?
The tallest football trophy is the FA Cup trophy. Its height is 61.5 centimetres, and it weighs 6.3 kilograms.
Which football trophy is the heaviest?
The Premier League trophy is renowned as the heaviest football trophy. It comprises a trophy adorned with a golden crown and a malachite plinth base. The plinth carries a weight of 33 pounds (15 kg), while the trophy weighs 22 pounds (10.0 kg).
Which football trophy consists of the most gold?
The FIFA World Cup trophy boasts the highest gold content, crafted from a remarkable 6.175 kilograms (13.61 lb) of 18-karat (75%) gold.
How many trophies does Manchester United possess?
Manchester United boasts a collection of 69 trophies, with their most recent addition being the 2022–23 EFL Cup, secured in February 2023.
There are probably as many football trophies as there are competitions and tournaments. These trophies represent a team's victory and status over its rivals. As described above, the most expensive trophy in football is quite valuable. Still, the real value of a trophy often lies in its meaning than its actual price at a sale.
Legit.ng recently looked at the world's richest football club. The richest football clubs in the world are usually those that are part of the top European leagues, such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga.
These teams have large fanbases, lucrative sponsorship deals, and high broadcast revenues that contribute to their immense wealth. Find out which teams rank among the top ten wealthiest in the world.
Source: Legit.ng