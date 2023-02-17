Top 12 most expensive football trophies and their worth in 2023

There are numerous club and country-level football competitions in the modern-day world. While these differ in numerous aspects, one of the common factors among almost all competitions is the award of a trophy to the winning team. Conventionally, trophies are accompanied by prize money. Find out which is the most expensive trophy in football today.

A detailed view of the FA Community Shield, the FA Cup Trophy, UEFA Champions League Trophy and Premier League Trophy. Photo: Eddie Keogh (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The cost of a football trophy is determined by several factors, including the size and material of the trophy, the type of engraving, and any special features or decorations. Generally, larger trophies made of higher quality materials such as metal or crystal will be more expensive.

What is the most expensive trophy in football?

Detailed engravings and special decorations such as stones or gems can add to the cost of the trophy. Here is a look at the 12 priciest football trophies and their worth.

12. English Premier League trophy - $10,000

A detailed view of the Premier League trophy is seen prior to the Premier League. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Materials: Silver, silver gilt, and malachite

Silver, silver gilt, and malachite Height: 104 centimetres

104 centimetres Weight: 25 kilograms

25 kilograms Current champions: Manchester City FC

The Premier League trophy is, without a doubt, the most prestigious trophy in English football. The trophy's design is based on English football's famous 'Three Lions'. The cup is made of silver, gilded silver, and malachite, a semi-precious gemstone in Africa.

The green colour of Malachite denotes the field of play. There are two Premier League trophies at any given time. One is given to and kept by the winning team, while the second one, a replica, is there just in case two teams win the competition (tied on points, goal difference, and head-to-head matches).

11. UEFA Champions League - $15,000

A view of the UEFA Champions League trophy during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23. Photo: Kristian Skeie

Source: Getty Images

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Material: Sterling silver

Sterling silver Height: 73.5 centimetres

73.5 centimetres Weight: 7.5 kilograms

7.5 kilograms Current champions: Real Madrid FC

The UEFA Champions League trophy has had several names, designs and versions. The current one is the fifth version of the updated design. In the 1968/1969 season, UEFA introduced a rule to permanently award the trophy to any club that won the competition for three seasons in a row.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Ajax Amsterdam have one in their trophy rooms. The rule was scrapped in the 2008-2009 season. The original version remains with UEFA, and the winners are given a replica.

The UEFA Champions League cup was designed by Jürg Stadelmann near the then UEFA headquarters, Berne. The trophy has been nicknamed 'Ol' Big Ears' due to its large handles resembling human ears.

10. Bundesliga Meisterschale - $57,102

Die Bundesliga-Meisterschale mit Hermes-Werbung, gesehen vor dem Bundesliga-Spiel FC Bayern Muenchen gegen den VfL Wolfsburg. Photo: Johannes Simon/Bundesliga Collection

Source: Getty Images

Competition: Fußball-Bundesliga

Fußball-Bundesliga Materials: 71.98-carat tourmaline, silver, and gold

71.98-carat tourmaline, silver, and gold Weight: 11 kilograms

11 kilograms Current champions: Bayern

The Bundesliga Meisterschale is the award given to the top-flight German football league winners. The trophy was first awarded to FC Köln in 1964 at the end of the inaugural first-division league competition. The trophy replaced the Viktoria statue that got lost in the turmoil of World War II.

The Bundesliga shield was designed and created in Kölner Werkschulen by the renowned art professor Elisabeth Treskow. The shield-like trophy has the names of all German league winners dating back to 1903 engraved on it.

In 1981, a silver ring was added to the trophy to allow the engraving of additional team names. Currently, the Meisterschale has space for names of titleholders up to 2027. The trophy is insured for €50,000 (about $57,102) and is considered the most valuable trophy in the world.

9. Serie A trophy - $66,000

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo poses with the champions trophy after a match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo as part of 2020 Brasileirao Series A at Morumbi Stadium. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Competition: Serie A TIM

Serie A TIM Materials: Sodalite and gold

Sodalite and gold Height: 58 centimetres

58 centimetres Weight: 8 kilograms

8 kilograms Current champions: AC Milan

The Serie A trophy is awarded to the winner of the top league in Italian football. The cup is a funnel-shaped tall trophy often wrongly referred to as the "Scudetto." The term translates to 'little shield' and was initially given to the badge players in title-winning clubs wore since the 1920s.

The Serie A cup was originally known as the Trophy of the Champions of Italy and was designed by renowned sculptor Ettore Calvelli in 1960. The trophy has a blue sodalite base and a gold ring in the middle depicting athletes.

The current trophy bears the names of every team that has won the league since the 1960-1961 season. It weighs 8 kilograms and recently underwent a makeover making it 58 centimetres tall.

8. Africa Cup of Nations trophy - $150,000

Illustration African Cup of Nations trophy during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Competition: Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations Material: Gold plating

Gold plating Height: 60 centimetres

60 centimetres Weight: 8 kilograms

8 kilograms Current champions: Senegal

The original trophy was the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy, named after the president of the first CAF (Confederation of African Football). In 1978, Egypt got the right to keep that original version permanently.

The second version of the cup was known as the Trophy of African Unity and was awarded between 1980 and 2000. The trophy was a cylindrical unit with an African map engraved on it and Olympic rings on the top.

The Trophy of African Unity was given to Cameroon permanently after its national team won the competition thrice. The third and current iteration of the cup was designed in Italy and has a gold-plated finish. The Africa Cup of Nations trophy was first awarded to the Cameroon national team in 2002.

7. UEFA Super Cup trophy - $470,000

Luka Modric of Real Madrid celebrating the victory with the trophy during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium Helsinki. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Competition: European Super Cup

European Super Cup Materials: Gold

Gold Height: 58 centimetres

58 centimetres Weight: 12.2 kilograms

12.2 kilograms Current champions: Real Madrid

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual football match contested by the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The trophy is made of silver and features a golden UEFA logo with the words "UEFA Super Cup" inscribed on it.

The trophy's base is made of marble. Each year, a new winner's name is added to the trophy, with the names of all past winners also engraved on it. The trophy is presented to the winning team in a post-match ceremony.

6. La Liga trophy - $600,000

La Liga Trophy during the Championship celebration Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid Spain. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Competition: UEFA

UEFA Materials: Sterling silver

Sterling silver Height: 60 centimetres

60 centimetres Weight: 15 kilograms

15 kilograms Current champions: Real Madrid

The La Liga trophy is one of the most expensive cups awarded to the winner of the Spanish football league of the same name. It was designed and crafted by the Spanish artist Manuel Ramos in 1928.

The trophy features three figures holding a globe, with a crown on top and the Spanish flag. It is also inscribed with the phrase "La Liga" and "Real Federación Española de Fútbol". It is a symbol of excellence and is heavily sought after by the teams competing in the league.

5. Ballon d'Or trophy - $805,439

Karim Benzema shows his recently won Ballon d'Or trophy to his fans during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC on October 22, 2022. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Competition: Best individual football player

Best individual football player Material: Brass and gold

Brass and gold Height: 28 centimetres

28 centimetres Weight: 12 kilograms

12 kilograms Current holder: Karim Benzema

Ballon d'Or is French for "golden ball." It is arguably one of the most expensive trophy in the world. The trophy was first presented in 1956 by the France Football magazine.

The Ballon d'Or trophy is made by a renowned French jewelling house called Mellerio dits Meller. Its creation involves engraving, polishing, writing, and jewelling. To start with, two brass hemispheres are combined using a blowtorch.

The resulting sphere is then given to a carver who fills the insides with tar. He then uses a hammer and chisels to form the lines that resemble a football's seams. The tar is removed, and the 'ball' is taken to the goldsmith for polishing and engraving.

At this point, the trophy is engraved with the FIFA Ballon d'Or logo and then put in molten gold. Lastly, it is polished into a nice-looking award presented to top footballers.

While the true value of the Ballon d'Or is not quite known, it has been valued at £600,000 (about $805,439) ever since Cristiano Ronaldo sold his for that amount at a charity auction.

4. The FA Cup trophy - $1.18 million

The FA Cup trophy is seen ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium 2023. Photo: James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Competition: The Football Association Challenge Cup

The Football Association Challenge Cup Material: Sterling Silver

Sterling Silver Height: 61.5 centimetres

61.5 centimetres Weight: 6.3 kilograms

6.3 kilograms Current champions: Liverpool

The FA Cup competition is among the premier competitions in English football. The current FA Cup is supplied by a company known as Thomas Lyte. There have been two other versions of the trophy, the first made in 1911.

The current one is a striking replica of the original 1911 cup. During its development, the trophy underwent an intricate process that included polishing, hand graving, hand chasing, and casting.

The current FA Cup was commissioned in 2013 after about 250 hours of development. It was first awarded to Arsenal FC after their victory over Hull City. The Football Association has since documented the amazing process used to create the FA Cup.

Before the 1911 design, the FA Cup trophy was much smaller and was nicknamed the "little tin idol". It had to be made twice after the original one was stolen from a shop in Birmingham. At the time, the holders were Aston Villa FC, who subsequently got a $25 fine to cater for the creation of a replica.

3. UEFA Europa League trophy - $4.5 million

A view of the trophy ahead of the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 Knock-out Round Play-offs draw at the UEFA Headquarters. Photo: Kristian Skeie

Source: Getty Images

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Materials: Silver and marble

Silver and marble Height: 65 centimetres

65 centimetres Weight: 15 kilograms

15 kilograms Current champions: Eintracht Frankfurt

The UEFA Europa League cup is the most expensive international trophy in Europe. At 15 kilograms, it is also among the heaviest. Unlike most trophies awarded in European competitions, the Europa League cup has no handles.

It was designed and made in 1972 by a man known as Bertoni. Since then, the trophy has been awarded annually to the winner of Europe's second-tier club competition. The cup is predominantly silver, sitting on a yellow marble base.

2. Copa Libertadores trophy - $8.5 million

Players holding the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final. Photo: Luis Acosta

Source: Getty Images

Competition: Copa Libertadores de América

Copa Libertadores de América Materials: Silver, bronze, and plywood

Silver, bronze, and plywood Height: 60 centimetres

60 centimetres Weight: 2.7 kilograms

2.7 kilograms Current champions: Flamengo

The award is given to the winner of the annual Copa Libertadores de América competition. The original version only had space for 18 winners' badges but was later redesigned to include more. The trophy's top is predominantly made of sterling silver. Only a small figure on the very crest is made of silver-coated bronze.

The pedestal is made from plywood sourced from hardwood timber. Winners of the Copa Libertadores de América keep the real cup until the draw for the next season happens, at which point the team receives a replica and returns the original.

A club that wins the Copa Libertadores de América tournament for three consecutive seasons gets to keep the cup permanently.

1. FIFA World Cup trophy - $20 million

The FIFA World Cup trophy is seen before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

Source: Getty Images

Competition: FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup Materials: 2 layers of malachite and 18-carat gold

2 layers of malachite and 18-carat gold Height: 36.5 centimetres

36.5 centimetres Weight: 6.175 kilograms

6.175 kilograms Current champions: Argentina

The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive cup in football. The trophy was created in 1974 by renowned Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga and is awarded to the winning team at the World Cup tournament that takes place every four years.

How much does the FIFA trophy cost?

The gold-and-malachite trophy is currently valued at a whopping $20 million, a figure that dwarfs every other trophy in the sporting world.

The winning country then gets its name engraved onto the trophy's base alongside previous winners. The award depicts two athletes raising their arms in victory while holding it. It is made of semi-precious malachite and 18-carat gold.

Before the 1974 version was made, the world football governing body, FIFA, used to award another trophy known as the Jules Rimet Cup.

The cup was the subject of massive controversy; it was stolen in Brazil, stolen in England, hidden during World War II, and later permanently given to Brazil. Winning teams often receive a gold-coated replica of the original cup.

Top 12 most expensive football trophies and their worth

Below is a table of the most valuable trophies in the world.

Name Worth FIFA World Cup trophy $20 million Copa Libertadores trophy $8.5 million UEFA Europa League trophy $4.5 million The FA Cup trophy $1.18 million Ballon d'Or trophy $805,439 La Liga trophy $600,000 UEFA Super Cup trophy $470,000 Africa Cup of Nations trophy $150,000 Serie A trophy $66,000 Bundesliga Meisterschale $57,102 UEFA Champions League $15,000 English Premier League trophy $10,000

What is the biggest trophy in the world?

At 182 centimetres tall, the Kolanka Cup is the largest trophy in the world. It was awarded to the winner of a little-known polo competition known as the Kolanka Cup, which was last played in 1998.

The massive trophy is made of silver. Since that 1998 tournament, the Kolanka Cup is now stored at an undisclosed location.

What is the most expensive sports trophy?

The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive in sports. Currently, the gold and malachite cup is valued at $20 million.

What is the most prestigious football cup?

The World Cup has to be the most prestigious competition, and its trophy is the most desired among footballers. Nothing brings the football world together more than the tournament occurring every four years.

The winning team gets the bragging rights of being the best footballing nation until the next tournament comes.

FA Cup and Champions League - which is more expensive?

The FA Cup costs more than the Champions League. The Champions League, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the most prestigious club competition in the world. It has higher prize money as well as much higher team expenses. Furthermore, it attracts more sponsors and television rights than the FA Cup, making it far more prestigious.

Which football trophy is the tallest?

The tallest football trophy is the FA Cup trophy. Its height is 61.5 centimetres, and it weighs 6.3 kilograms.

Which football trophy is the heaviest?

The Premier League trophy is renowned as the heaviest football trophy. It comprises a trophy adorned with a golden crown and a malachite plinth base. The plinth carries a weight of 33 pounds (15 kg), while the trophy weighs 22 pounds (10.0 kg).

Which football trophy consists of the most gold?

The FIFA World Cup trophy boasts the highest gold content, crafted from a remarkable 6.175 kilograms (13.61 lb) of 18-karat (75%) gold.

How many trophies does Manchester United possess?

Manchester United boasts a collection of 69 trophies, with their most recent addition being the 2022–23 EFL Cup, secured in February 2023.

There are probably as many football trophies as there are competitions and tournaments. These trophies represent a team's victory and status over its rivals. As described above, the most expensive trophy in football is quite valuable. Still, the real value of a trophy often lies in its meaning than its actual price at a sale.

Legit.ng recently looked at the world's richest football club. The richest football clubs in the world are usually those that are part of the top European leagues, such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

These teams have large fanbases, lucrative sponsorship deals, and high broadcast revenues that contribute to their immense wealth. Find out which teams rank among the top ten wealthiest in the world.

Source: Legit.ng