100+ heart-touching true love quotes to send to your partner

One of the most beautiful things in life is falling in love with your one true love. Loving your soulmate is a beautiful thing, especially when it is mutual. Do you want to tell your special someone how you feel about them daily? It takes work for true love to take root and last a lifetime. These heart-touching true love quotes are great to send to your significant other to express how you feel.

Finding true love is not easy, but there is no greater feeling than loving and being loved. True love quotes are great as they express your feelings of love to your partner. These heart-touching relationship quotes are also great to write on a Valentine's Day card or send as cute texts. Here are the best heart-touching quotes you can share with your partner.

Heart-touching true love quotes

Being struck by cupid is one of the most magical feelings in life. When this happens, you want to express your love to your partner. Below are some deep heart-touching quotes you can share with your partner.

We were together. I forgot the rest. – Walt Whitman

True affection is like the wind, you can't see it, but you can feel it. – Nicholas Sparks

Being true to someone is knowing a person's faults and loving them even more for them.

I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes.

There is no scale to measure true love.

You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. – E.E. Cummings

Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you.

True affection is like a rebellious bird that nobody can tame. – Ludovic Halévy

I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you.

Love is being stupid together. – Paul Valery

And in the middle of my chaos, there was you.

A true relationship is two unperfect people refusing to give up on each other.

True affection doesn't just fill your heart; it overflows into your whole body and soul.

We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.

You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me.

True affection is a bridge built between two people. –American's Sweethearts

When you fish for true affection, bait with your heart, not your brain. – Mark Twain

I would rather spend my life with you than face all the ages of this world alone.– J.R.R. Tolkien

Loving someone means giving them the power to break your heart but trusting them not to. – Julianne Moore

Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead. – Oscar Wilde

What I have with you, I don’t want with anyone else.

Life is the first gift, true affection is the second, and understanding is the third. – Marge Piercy

I swear I couldn't be smitten with you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will be tomorrow.– Leo Christopher

You are my happy place and my everything.

Heart-touching love quotes for your girlfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @polinatankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having a girlfriend is the most beautiful feeling that can change your world. Below are some heart-touching quotes you can send to your girlfriend to convey your sentiments.

He tasted her mind and realized he had been starving.

We are most alive when we are with our soulmates. – John Updike

True affection is not only something you feel; it is something you do. – David Wilkerson

I want to live that beautiful moment with you by looking at a shooting star and holding your hand.

When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest to start as soon as possible.

To be brave is to be with someone unconditionally without expecting anything in return. – Madonna

To be smitten by a person is to see all of their magic and to remind them of it when they have forgotten.

Nobody has ever measured how much the heart can hold, not even poets. – Zelda Fitzgerald

You weren’t just a star to me, you were my whole d*mn sky.

Affection is being stupid together. – Paul Valery

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. – Audrey Hepburn

He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking. – Leo Tolstoy

She knew she loved him when ‘home’ went from being a place to being a person –E. Leventhal

It doesn't matter whether I call you baby girl, little kitten, or princess; they all mean the same; you are mine.

You always gain by giving affection. – Reese Witherspoon

You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it.

Heart touching emotional love quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod

Source: UGC

Love is an emotion that, once it latches on you, you are happy and smiling most of the time. Here are some great quotes that will help you express your emotions to your partner.

A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love. –Max Muller

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. – Walt Disney

To lose balance sometimes for someone is part of living a balanced life. –Elizabeth Gilbert

You have this incredible way of making my heart happy.

I like how you make me feel even when I’m nowhere near.

To the world, you may be one person, but to one person, you are the world. – Bill Wilson

You are my today and all of my tomorrows. –Leo Christopher

I’m much more me when I’m with you.

The good memories are for the tough times.

What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined for life, to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories? – George Eliot

There must be a stronger foundation than mere friendship. Unconditional and agape love will not be swayed by time or circumstances. – Stephen Kendrick

Unconditional love is hard to compete with. – Abbi Glines

When I follow my heart, it leads me to you.

True affection is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired. – Robert Frost

I always knew my way back to you no matter where I went. You are my compass star. – Diana Peterfreund

True affection cannot be forced; it cannot be coaxed and teased. It comes out of heaven, unasked and unsought.

Being deeply wanted by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage. – Lao Tzu

Together is the best place to be.

The way to love anything is to realize that it may be lost. – Gilbert K. Chesterton

Scarlett, you need a kiss badly. That's what's wrong with you. You should be kissed by someone who knows how. – Margaret Mitchell

Nowhere is a wonderful place, especially when you're beside your soulmate.

You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness. – Jonathan Safran Foer

We would be together, have our books, and be warm in bed at night, with the windows open and the stars bright. – Ernest Hemingway

Heart-touching romantic love quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @glaubertorquato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you meet your true love, you want to spice up your relationship and try to be romantic with them. Here are some amazing romantic quotes to send your soulmate.

Whenever I am left alone with you, you always make me feel like I am home again. Anytime I am with you alone, I feel like I am whole again. – The Cure

Affection is like pi – natural, irrational, and very important. – Lisa Hoffman

To be smitten is a friendship set to music.

Love does not dominate; it cultivates. – Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Life is short. Kiss slowly, laugh insanely, love truly and forgive quickly. – Paulo Coelho

Love is not about how many days, weeks or months you've been together. It's all about how much you adore each other every day.

I need you like a heart needs a beat. – One Republic

Love is a lot like a backache; it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there. – George Burns

The heart is a strange beast and not ruled by logic. – Maria V. Snyder

What the world needs is more love and less paperwork. – Pearl Bailey

You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. – Dr Seuss

It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight. – Vladimir Nabokov

Love is the most powerful motivator in the world. It spurs mortals to greatness. Their noblest, bravest acts are done for affection. – Rick Riordan

There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason for madness. – Friedrich Nietzsche

Love is like a virus. It can happen to anybody at any time. – Maya Angelou

If I had a flower for every time, I thought of you. I could walk through my garden forever. – Alfred Tennyson

When you cherish someone, you say their name differently. Like it's safe inside your mouth. – Jodi Picoult

Life is the flower for which love is the honey. – Victor Hugo

Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to think about something else. – Nicholas Sparks

There is madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel flawless. –Leo Christopher

Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out.

It's always better when we're together. – Jack Johnson

Two are better than one. – Ecclesiastes 4:9

Sometimes, you need a hug from the right person, and all your stress will melt away.

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. – Aristotle

Heart-touching love quotes for your boyfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @polinatankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Having a boyfriend who adores you is a great feeling. You may want to tell them how much you love them, but words are not enough. Use these quotes on true love to tell him how you feel.

You know it's love when you want that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness. – Julia Roberts

True love has the capability of facing and accepting your partner's imperfections and loving him still perfectly.

Being in love with you makes every day an interesting one.

I am very indecisive and always have trouble picking my favourite anything. But, without a doubt, you are my favourite everything.

The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes, or just staring into space. – Marilyn Monroe

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. – Audrey Hepburn

Love is when you sit beside someone doing nothing yet feel perfectly happy.

Loving you never was an option – it was a necessity.

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. – A. A. Milne

A true soulmate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back and brings you to your own attention so you can change your life. – Elizabeth Gilbert

I want you with your flaws, mistakes and faults as a whole. I want you, and only you. – John Legend

But nothing's greater than the rush that comes with your embrace. – Leona Lewis

Forget the butterflies; I feel the whole zoo when I am with you.

I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. – J.R.R. Tolkien

Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.

True love comes when you least expect it and is one of the greatest feelings in the world. When the cupid hits you, you want to express your feelings and emotions to your partner. Sometimes plain words do not cut it, which is where heart-touching quotes come in. The above heart-touching true love quotes will melt your partner's heart and strengthen your relationship.

READ ALSO: Funny dating quotes to bring some humour to your relationship

Legit.ng published an article about funny dating quotes. Being in a relationship is great, especially if you and your partner have fun together. One way to spice up your relationship is to add humour and laughter. If you are looking for a way to spice up your relationship, share these funny dating quotes with your partner.

Laughter is the best medicine, and a sense of humour adds spice to life. One way to enjoy a relationship is to laugh together by reading funny dating quotes. Funny dating quotes will lighten and removes the dullness in a relationship. Send these funny quotes to your partner and make your relationship memorable.

Source: Legit.ng