The newly installed Olubadan has reacted to lingering controversy claiming that Peter Obi's use of the word 'brother' is derogatory and disrespectful

The former governor of Anambra had come out to clarify that his intent was pure and didn't mean to denigrate the revered stool of the Olubadan

However, many still believe the leader of the Obidient movement erred and was reckless to have used the lingo

The freshly coronated 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has reportedly dismissed social media critics condemning and claiming that Peter Obi's use of the word "brother" in his congratulatory message to the new monarch was derogatory and disrespectful.

A prominent professor, Poabioje, said he mentioned the matter to Oba Ladoja in a recent visit, and the new monarch said nothing was wrong about Peter Obi's usage of the word "brother."

Ladoja doused flaring claims that Peter Obi was disrespectful wit his usage of the word "brother": Photo: FB/Rashidi Ladoja

In a TikTok video, the professor said Oba Ladoja mentioned that it is someone who doesn't want to become a friend to the king, that would not want his friend to become a king.

In his words, he said Olubadan said:

"Why should I be angry that Peter Obi called me his brother and friend? Am I not his brother and friend?"

Reno Omokri dragged Obi over comment

At the forefront of the critics descending on Peter Obi after the post went live was former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, who went all out to explain how sacrilegious the congratulatory message was.

His tweet reads in part:

"Do you now see why you are not a fit and proper person to be Nigeria's President? You are a low-cultured individual who lacks class and diplomacy. You are not polished. The only thing you respect is money. You are a trader, not a leader. A person like you is more suited to man a stall at Onitsha Market than be the man at Aso Rock."

While Omokri is not a card-carrying member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), he is a ferocious defender of the Tinubu administration and an unflinching critic of Peter Obi and his activities.

Omokri said it was insulting for Obi to have used the word brother for the new king. Photo: FB/RenoOmokri

Oriyomi Hamzat slams Obi

Prominent Ibadan-based radio broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat also picked up an insult in Peter Obi's usage of the word and launched at him on both social media and during one of his programs at Agidigbo FM.

Hamzat erronously claimed that not even the president addressed the new king as his brother. Unknown to him, it was the exact word President Tinubu used in his congratulatory message published on his social media accounts.

Later on, probably having come to the realisation that not only Tinubu but also Atiku used the word 'brother' for the monarch, Hamzat said the duo can be excused as they had a long personal and political history together, dating as far back as when Tinubu was Lagos state governor and Atiku as vice president.

Netizens quickly called him out by pointing out that Peter Obi was also a governor at the time.

