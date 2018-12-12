100+ things to say to your long distance boyfriend to keep the spark alive

In a long-distance relationship, it is challenging to maintain the spark because you rarely get to meet and spend time together. It might occasionally be difficult to find the perfect words to say to your partner who is far away. Here are some romantic messages you may send to your long-distance boyfriend if you are at a loss for words. Make him feel appreciated and loved more than ever by sending these things to say to your long distance boyfriend.

Happy young woman using a phone on the bed. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Being loved in the right way is something we all strive for. Unfortunately, being miles apart due to work, education, or other unavoidable situations makes long distance relationships one of the hardest things for couples. However, if you find yourself in this circumstance, you should do a few things to make the relationship work. Sending your boyfriend one of these long distance relationship love notes is one way to do it.

Sweet things to say to your long distance boyfriend

The most pleasing thing for him is the understanding that you cherish him and miss him deeply. Use these sweet messages to make your boyfriend feel cared for.

To you, my dearest king, I promise to be there always to love, cherish and be steadfast with our love and to take good care of your heart. I adore you dearly.

No matter the length of time spent with you, it will never be enough, but I guess I have to manage forever.

I don't know who I am in love with more. Is it you, or is it your body temperature?

I can't wait for the day I will be in your arms and have my face painted with kisses from your soft lips. That day will be the best day of my life because I have been daydreaming of having you here with me.

Your hands are more comfortable wrapped around me than a blanket.

Whenever you miss me, just replay the most beautiful conversations we had together. I also do the same here.

I look forward to the day I'll be lying next to you every morning, with no texts or calls to say good morning. Just you and me looking into each other's eyes for warmth, good morning wishes and smiles.

I know I will find my way to you someday because I seem to miss you more than I breathe in air. I hope to see you soon and feel that soothing scent of yours. I just can't wait for you.

Each night I long for your touch and your presence. This is not something physical, but I always want to fall asleep cuddling with you.

Look into the sky in the night, and you will see me right before you. I am that shining star smiling at you.

Every girl is jealous of me these days because I have got something they can never get, and it is you.

Maybe I was not lucky, and suddenly distance of thousands of miles came between us. However, I will not forget you, sweetheart.

You've spoilt me so much with your sweet love and care. It now feels impossible to imagine my life without you.

You're not just my boyfriend, the best part of you is that you do not only dream big, but you possess the capacity to make those big dreams become a reality.

How can I make him feel special in a long-distance relationship online?

Photo of a woman using her phone while smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @divaplavalaguna (modified by author)

In a long distance relationship, do not forget to remind him how sweet, cute, and tender you are. Here are some cute girly messages to let him know how you miss him.

After being a princess in my father's house, you've made me feel like a queen in your kingdom since I met you.

If I can text you my heart, you will see how much it has aged from missing you. If I could fax you a flower to let you know how much I miss you, you will have a garden of flowers. I miss you so much and can't seem to fit into life without you here.

I've made everyone go crazy and irritated with me by always talking about you. But you know what? I can't help it.

If I had a chance to do something right now, it would be to appear right by your side. The miles in between us might be a test of our love, but I don't really care if I failed or passed, all I want to do is be with you right now.

Now I'm ready to throw away my pillows and teddy bear because none of them is good enough to give me good hugs the way you do.

When distance comes between us like a cloud of darkness, our relationship will shine so bright like a ray of light. I adore you, darling, and I miss you from miles to miles.

Enchanting, exhilarating, exciting, breathtaking, thrilling, stimulating, refreshing, elating, astonishing, gripping, energizing, overwhelming, riveting, enthralling, overpowering and uplifting – this is only a glimpse of how I felt when I fell in love with you.

Nobody fits in, and nobody competes with you. Just you can fill the position you occupy in my heart. I have always known that you are priceless, and I promise never to take your love for granted.

It takes only a minute for me to start missing you. You mean the world to me, and I adore you so much.

What should I text my long distance boyfriend?

A cheerful man with a smartphone drinking juice on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

It is essential to use a romantic, inspirational message for long distance relationships. Tell him how you love him; tell him that you are faithful to him and that the distance does not matter.

No matter where you are, I'll follow you around like the moon follows each of us. I adore you, and I miss you more than I can tell.

I didn't just promise myself to love you when I'm able to feel your face but likewise when you're so far away, and memories and imaginations are the only things I hold onto. Missing someone special.

I will always be there for you no matter what happened between us so take this worry out of your heart because the distance is insignificant.

You have blocked my mind entirely. There is not even a single thing that I can think about except you.

I'll be pacing back and forth in love and loyalty, quietly waiting for you. No matter the agitation, I'll be here waiting for you. I miss you, my sweetheart.

Whenever you feel like you want to give up, always remember the first day we met and how we cherish each other.

My love for you covers all distances, no matter how far you may be. I miss you so much, my darling.

I hate the fact that there are thousands of miles between us, but it does not stop me from loving you more and more.

The sun rises and sets, but my day never starts until I get your morning text or call, followed by a warm hug from you with lots of kisses over a warm coffee mug. I cherish you.

Everyone has different things motivating them for the day once they get up in the morning. You are mine.

Even the distance between us ain't enough to tear us apart. I miss you indeed. Adore you, my king.

Many people don't understand my condition; they only complain about why I am losing my weight every day. I really miss you.

Dirty things to say to your boyfriend long distance

A smiling woman in a black T-shirt and glasses using her smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

Long-distance relationships can be complex, but if you know what to do, then it will make everything much more accessible. Long-distance text flirting is a great way to get things going with your man before you finally see each other in person again.

How are you? -I want you so bad right now. -I miss being inside of you and feeling all that tightness around me.

Imagine what it would be like if you were with me right now…I bought new p*nties.

Whenever we see each other, I will give you the privilege of doing whatever you want with my body. I'll be yours for the night.

I can't stop thinking about how much your body turns me on. I'm aching for you.

I'm thinking of a number between one and ten. If you can guess it, I'll give you a bl*w job.

I think going to the gym together was a bad idea; all I want to do is f*ck you when I see you sweating like that.

There's nothing better than coming home after a long day at work and getting greeted by your arms pulling me close to you.

All this pent-up s*xual energy has just got to go somewhere, baby.

We're not meeting up anytime soon, but what are some of your fantasies about our future meetings?

Even though I haven't seen you in a long time, I can still remember your body like it was yesterday.

What positions do you think we should try next time I visit?

I've been thinking d*rty thoughts all day. I can't stop thinking about your hands all over my body. Do you want us to talk d*rty? I can't control myself right now.

I love mast*rbating while talking to you, but I need you, here, f*cking me.

How does it feel knowing I'm naked and touching myself, wishing you were touching me instead?

You don't see what you do to me. Just hearing your voice makes my pu*sy wetter than ever before.

How to make him feel special in a long distance relationship

Concentrated guy surfing smartphone on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

When you are apart, it can feel like you have been out of contact for years. But that doesn't have to be true. Even though you can't physically touch each other, there are still so many things you can do with each other in a long-distance relationship. Here are some things to say to your new boyfriend when your long distance.

Love is everything it's cracked up to be. It is worth fighting for, being brave for, and risking everything for.

Being someone's first love may be great, but to be their last is beyond perfect.

The world's best and most beautiful things cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. That's the way I think of you. I cherish you too much to let go because now I know what true happiness feels like.

Sometimes, the people who are thousands of miles away from you can make you feel better than those beside you.

Love is not just being with someone. Love is feeling someone even if miles separate you. It's looking at photos of them. Listening to their voicemails, remembering the times you laughed together, got mad, and cried together.

You never realise these little moments' importance until they're gone. Long-distance relationships take time and effort, but once you find someone who loves you as unconditionally as this, why would you ever want to stop?

I don't care how far we live apart or how many hours a day we spend on the phone. You're always here with me.

True love doesn't ask you to sacrifice yourself. You can love someone from a distance and still live in the moment.

Distance teaches us to appreciate the days that we can spend together and distance teaches us the definition of patience. It is a reminder that every moment together is unique, and every second should be cherished.

If I could choose between loving you for four months and living without you for four months, I'd rather have the latter.

The thought of seeing you soon makes me happier than anything else in the world. When I think about you, my stomach gets all fluttery inside like a thousand butterflies taking flight all at once.

Spending any amount of time with you is the highlight of my life. You're one of the best things that have happened to me for so long.

Every night before bed, I look at our picture next to my bedside table and imagine our future together - what it'll be like when I finally hug you again and kiss your lips passionately. I hope you feel the same way too.

I'll be waiting for you here with open arms.

You are my inspiration, and I couldn't imagine anyone more perfect to share my life with.

Inspirational message for long distance relationship

Woman in a white and a black striped crew neck shirt holding a black smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

An inspirational text is necessary for people in a long-distance relationship. Here are some inspirational messages for long-distance relationships.

No matter how far you manage to go, distance will never be able to erase those beautiful memories. There is so much goodness that we shared together.

Remember that I love you no matter what and always think about our future together.

I don't cry because we've been separated by distance for years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together.

No day goes by without me missing you.

My love, thanks for always being with me even when we are miles apart. It makes me happy knowing I will meet you very soon.

I fell in love with you when we were together, then fell deeper in love in the years we were apart.

When we see each other, it's like there's never been any time away.

Long-distance relationships can be complex, but they can also be excellent if both partners want it.

I know beautiful days are waiting for us ahead, so this wait is all worth it to me. Soon we'll be together. I am eagerly waiting for you to come, my sweetheart.

You don't develop courage by being happy in your relationships every day. Instead, you set it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.

I am making my way to where you are because I can't bear the torture of missing you any longer. But, even if you are miles away from me, you can never run away from my heart. My heart beats for you, and it is one thing that loves you unconditionally.

You're so easy to be with and so hard to be without. I am always missing you. I hope these days come to an end. Hope and pray to be together. I cherish you my sweetheart.

I miss you even more than I could have believed, and I was prepared to miss you a good deal.

We are strong enough to survive this distance.

Freaky things to say to your long distance boyfriend

A man using a smartphone while sitting on a sofa. Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk

In a long distance relationship, texting every day can be a big help. But make sure you are not doing it too much. Having some time apart can be healthy because it forces you to live life without each other and figure out who you are as an individual. Here are some freaky things to say to your long-distance boyfriend.

I was so bored at work, so I started fantasising about what it would be like if you kidnapped me. I had to take a break and go to the ladies' room.

I just dreamt about you last night. I miss talking to you all day, every day. It's hard sometimes, but I know we're in this together. You're my best friend, and there's nothing I wouldn't do for us.

Seeing your face after days of no contact is always the best feeling.

I had the funniest thought today. I imagined we were in the middle of an argument, and you were pissed off at me, so I dropped to my knees and started bl*wing you.

I had a dream last night that we were on a plane travelling someplace exotic, and it was dark, and we were cuddling under a blanket, and you won't believe what happened next.

Sometimes, I think if only you were here with me, I would never have any worries again.

My heart aches when we're apart, and it feels so good to see you again and get lost in each other.

When I see you, I'm going to be so hard I'll probably beg you to f*ck me right in the car before we even get to your place, but I want you to control my org*sm and tell me I can't come until you permit me to. Would you like that?

I have always wanted to have s*x in front of the mirror and me spanking your delicious a*s.

I get so turned on when you tell me what you will do with my body and how you will use me.

I love hearing about your kinks, but please don't share them with anyone else. They're just between you and me.

The most int*mate moment for me is when I feel entirely connected to you- it doesn't matter if it's via phone or in person- it just knows that no matter what happens, you'll still be by my side.

Whenever I'm away from home and lonely, I put on my shirt or underwear and sleep hugging a pillow so I can pretend it's yours.

I swear I could smell you on the fabric, which made me crave your touch even more.

And now, whenever I feel depressed or sad, it's impossible for me not to smile because every time I close my eyes, all I see is a future full of happiness with you by my side.

How do I show my boyfriend I love him in a long-distance relationship?

Woman on a video call. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto (modified by author)

There are several ways you can show your love for your boyfriend in a long-distance relationship. Keep this list handy when you want to get in touch with your guy.

Regular phone calls and texts are excellent ways to stay connected.

Sending funny messages or emojis is another excellent way to keep things light and playful between you.

Try surprising him with something he loves: tickets, concert passes, shirts from his favourite sports team, or even something simple like dinner at his favourite restaurant back home or pictures of his favourite dessert.

You should also be open and honest about how much you miss him and how excited you are when he comes home.

Share pictures and tag your partner in them if you have one.

Send cute letters expressing what you're feeling and what's going on with you while they're away.

Be committed to finding time to spend together as often as possible--even if it's only for a few minutes.

Talk about physical touch (like cuddling) before you see each other again, so there isn't any pressure to do so when he arrives.

Plan a surprise visit.

Remind him of why you fell in love with him in the first place! Remind him of all your happy memories and why you'll always have feelings for him no matter where he is.

Try video chatting whenever you can. It may seem silly initially, but seeing their face will help alleviate some of your homesickness and make those days apart more bearable.

How do I make my long distance boyfriend feel special?

Man kissing a woman o her nose. Photo: pexels.com, @jasminecarter

Source: UGC

If you are worried about how to make your long-distance boyfriend feel special, this list is for you. Check it out for ideas to get him excited about seeing you again.

Remind him of fun things that happened when he was with you.

Compliment a new outfit he posts on social media.

Send him something in the mail just because and watch his reaction.

Get creative and send an old-fashioned love letter (via snail mail) filled with what you miss about each other.

Post a romantic social media update

Text or call him every day. There's nothing wrong with checking in with each other every once in a while, right? It will allow you to know what's happening and stay connected.

Be honest if you want more time together or feel lonely or frustrated.

Get into random s*x chatting with him.

Whenever you think of your love, write down what time it is. Then, make a bunch of funny Dubsmashes and send them in succession.

Make sure to meet at least once a year.

There are tons of things you can do from afar. For example, you could send funny videos back and forth when you're feeling blue. Send some quotes that make sense to you and your relationship. Use these things to say to your long distance boyfriend to let him know how much he means to you.

