33 fun games to play with your girlfriend on WhatsApp

Looking for fun games to play with your girlfriend on WhatsApp? There are many ways of keeping the spark between you even if you do not see each other regularly. While you can always delve into meaningful conversations, occasional fun activities such as WhatsApp games can keep the communication interesting.

A smartphone's display unit shows icons of applications.

Many people have embraced WhatsApp as their ideal way of communication. You can bridge the distance if your girlfriend is not around by messaging or video-calling her. Sometimes, regular texts can become boring, so playing a game would add more fun. There are numerous games to play with your girlfriend on WhatsApp that will make you look forward to communicating daily.

Games to play with your girlfriend on WhatsApp

There is no reason to have a boring moment with your partner. You can text them several exciting things or play games. WhatsApp games will help you have fun while getting to know your girlfriend better. Here are suggestions for games to play on WhatsApp with GF.

1. Abbreviation

Are you good at finding what abbreviations mean? You can text each other abbreviations and try to guess what they mean. It can be fun if you avoid the usual abbreviations of company names and other common phrases. For instance, you can abbreviate an activity you are doing, such as ITL, to mean I’m taking lunch.

2. Building a story

You can play this game with many people, but playing it with your girlfriend is also enjoyable. This game involves building a story by taking turns texting each other phrases that make sense when put together. You will be surprised by your creativity levels in crafting the story.

3. Do or die

Take turns suggesting someone’s name; it could be a celebrity singer or actor, but you must not necessarily know them. Whenever a name is sent to you, you should say whether you would do them or die. You will be surprised by your similarities or differences.

4. Read my lips

How good is your girlfriend at lip reading, and how well does she know your shared phrases? For this game, record a video of yourself saying something and make sure you mute the microphone. Send your recorded video to her and let her guess what you said in the video. Let her also send a similar video; you'll guess what she said.

5. Fill in the blank

Can she fill in the blank with the missing phrase? Take turns sending messages to each other on WhatsApp with missing critical parts. Whoever figures out the correct missing term or word wins. This game enhances your thinking and helps you know your partner better.

6. Rap or rhyme

This is another game that enhances your creativity. Start by texting a random sentence to your girlfriend, and she has to reply with another sentence rhyming the first sentence you sent. You also should continue rhyming the sentences in your response. It seems simple, but it tests how good you and your partner are with words.

A young person laughs as they chat on a smartphone while using a laptop.

7. Would you rather?

This fun game involves asking questions with options so your partner can choose one. For instance, you can ask, 'Would you rather read a novel or watch a movie?' Take turns asking each other a series of such questions, and in the end, you will have fun and know each other better.

8. Emoji phrase out

Have you ever thought of sending a message entirely through emojis? Think of a phrase, write it using different emojis, and send it to your girlfriend to guess what it means. To you, a combination of emojis can mean one thing, but her interpretation of the same emojis can be different, making it fun.

9. Movie lines

If you and your girlfriend are movie buffs, this game will reveal the better buff between you. You can select a category of movies you want to duel on before starting the game. Take turns texting each other famous lines from a film and let the other person guess which movie it is.

10. Name game

The game tests your knowledge in different areas. You can choose a category, such as movies, celebrities, countries, food, or animals. The first person starts by texting a word with the selected category. The second person must respond by texting another word within the category that begins with the last letter of the first word.

11. How well do you know me?

This is one of the flirty games to play with your girlfriend on WhatsApp. It does not matter how long you have been with your girlfriend, as there are details you may not know about her. Take turns asking each other a series of questions, which can be general, personal, or dirty, to make the question session as enjoyable as possible.

12. Never have I ever

This is an interesting game to play with friends but also fun with your girlfriend. Text each other sentences starting with Never have I ever followed by what you have never done. If one has ever done what the other said, they can respond with a naughty emoji. You can ask questions about things you suspect your partner did to determine if it's true.

A student listens to music while using a smartphone.

13. Trivia

Trivia is the perfect 100-question game on WhatsApp for lovers. Unlike other forms of trivia, you do not need cards, as you can text your questions on WhatsApp and get responses. It is the ideal chance to know as much as possible about your partner. You can ask factual or personal questions.

14. Vacation spy

Find fun by testing your knowledge about different vacation spots. Take turns texting each other words or phrases, giving clues about tourist attractions. Based on the clues, guess where the tourist attractions are.

15. How alike are we?

You can know what similarities you have with your girlfriend through this game. Pick a topic, such as your favourite drink. You should list your favourite drinks within 30 seconds and send the messages. Compare the lists and note down the common items in your lists.

16. Fake definitions

Come up with three random words, existent or non-existent. Send the words to your girlfriend and ask them to text back their meanings within a minute. You will then tell them whether you like their guess or not. Let them also make up three words and send them to you.

17. Word scramble

How many words can one make from the letters in a word? In this WhatsApp game, text her a word and set a time limit within which she must make out as many words as possible from the letters in the word you sent. She will do the same to you; whoever makes the most words wins.

18. Think fast

Take turns sending random words to each other. You should take the least time possible to reply with whatever comes to your mind when you see the word.

A person holds a smartphone and smiles while looking at it.

19. Fan quiz

If you share a passion for something, such as football, take time to ask each other questions through WhatsApp about the topic. Find out who knows more and gets the most answers.

20. Confession game

Are there secrets you hold that your partner will be surprised to hear? In this game, start texting your partner our confession; she should be ready to send you her confession as soon as she receives your text.

21. Compliments game

Is there anything you like about your girlfriend and would want to compliment her? Playing the compliments game on WhatsApp gives both of you a chance to shower yourselves with compliments. Compete by texting each other’s personality, appearance, and ability.

22. Help each other

Unlike other short games, this game takes time and may run up to a month for the best outcome. Select an area of interest for both of you and each day, text your partner about something new you have accomplished. Within a month, you will have made significant progress in your chosen field.

23. Humming game

Can she know the song when you hum it? Take turns recording yourselves while humming songs. Send the recordings to your partner to guess what song they are.

24. Complete the sentence

Send your girlfriend incomplete sentences and let her reply with the missing section of the text. She should also send you incomplete sentences for you to complete. It is a fun experience as you read each other’s minds.

A young person using a smartphone.

25. I question answers

In this game, you only give answers using questions. For instance, if she asks 'How was your day?', you can reply 'What's it to you?'. You cannot repeat questions, and they should make sense within the context of the conversation you're having. Whoever cannot think of a relevant question to ask loses. It is an exercise in creative writing that is fun for both people involved.

26. Kiss, marry, block

Each of you should pick three people; they can be your mutual friends, celebrities, or colleagues at work. From the list of people your partner has mentioned, you will choose who you want to kiss, marry, or block.

27. Text strip

Ask each other personal questions through WhatsApp. If one gives a wrong answer, they must remove a piece of clothing. They must send a picture of their removed clothing to prove they adhere to the game's rules.

28. Most likely to

This is among the fun games to play on WhatsApp with your girlfriend. Take turns sending who is most likely questions. Whoever is asked the question should mention who it fits.

29. Guess the riddle

Riddles are perfect brain teasers, and they can be fun if incorporated into your texting games. Send your partner a riddle via a text and set the number of attempts they should make. Don’t choose a difficult riddle, which can make the game boring.

30. Silly pictures

There are lots of funny pictures that would make you laugh your head off. Take turns sending each other hilarious photos; they could be in your phone’s gallery or download them from a website.

A person with a phone in their hands stands near a wall.

31. Reversed writing

Have you ever tried reverse texting? Chat with your partner, but send them texts in reversed form to see if they can figure out what you mean. They should also give a response in the reversed form.

32. Where is your location?

Make your partner guess your location by sending clues such as a restaurant or tree. Keeping the clue vague makes it difficult for them to get the place right, but you can also be specific.

33. Truth or dare

This is a popular game, but not many people know it can be played via text on WhatsApp. If you choose truth, you will send a text answering a question you are asked. If you choose dare, you have to switch on your camera to capture the moment you perform the dare.

There are numerous games to play with your girlfriend on WhatsApp. When you're away from each other and cannot find interesting topics to talk about, playing games on WhatsApp can spice your relationship. The games allow you to bond with your partner while having fun and getting to know them better.

