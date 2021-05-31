Global site navigation

Patrick Walshe McBride's biography: age, height, partner, is he married?

by  Kate Golub Peris Walubengo

Patrick Walshe McBride is a UK actor. He is best known for his appearance as Sebastian Brudenell in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, and William in Between Departures. This article discloses interesting facts about his life.

Patrick Walshe McBride's age
Images of actor Patrick Walshe McBride. Photo: @Melanie-Ann Diesel, @playtheatreco (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Patrick Walshe has extensive training in stage acting. The British actor has played in multiple stage shows. He is, therefore, famous to both theater fans and those who love watching television productions.

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Walshe McBride
GenderMale
Date of birth19 May
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthEngland, UK
ReligionChristianity
NationalityBritish
EthnicityLanguages: Arabic, English, French
Marital statusSingle
Height in feet6 feet and 2 inches
Height in centimeters188 cm
Weight in pounds134 lbs
Weight in kilograms61 kg
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourHazel
ProfessionActor and theater artist
Famous TV roleSebastian Brudenell in Shakespeare and Hathaway
Alma materGuildhall School of Music & Drama in London
Alma materUniversity of Cambridge in the UK
QualificationBachelor's degree in Oriental Studies
Twitter@PatrickWMcB
Instagram@pbmcbri

Patrick Walshe McBride’s biography

Patrick Walshe hails from London, southeast of England, in the United Kingdom. The famed actor was born on 19 May.

How old is Patrick Walshe McBride?

The public does not know Patrick Walshe McBride’s age because he is yet to disclose the year he was born in.

Educational background

Walshe graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London in 2012. He also earned a Bachelor of Oriental Studies degree from the University of Cambridge.

Patrick Walshe McBride's height
Photos of actor P. W. McBride. Photo: @PatrickWMcB (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Career history

Walshe participated in acting projects while in college. He portrayed various characters, including:

College playsRoles
The PhilandererCharteris
CompanyDavid
The Mystery Plays Kreon in Oedipus RexJesus and Satan
Nicholas Nickleby Part TwoNed Cheeryble
As You Like ItOrlando
The Diary of Samuel PepysSamuel Pepys
The Country WifeSparkish
The SeagullTrigorin
Private LivesVictor
HarvestWilliam
Blood WeddingWoodcutter

Patrick Walshe McBride's theatre plays

McBride acted in the National Youth Theatre before landing roles on TV. He performed with an improv comedy group. Most of his theatre roles were married characters. Walshe featured in the following stage plays:

Theatre playsRoles
HamletPolonius
Henry VFluellen
HostageMichael
Peer GyntPeer Gynt
Romeo and JulietBalthasar
The Love StoryEd
Totally Over YouVictor
Twelfth NightSir Andrew

Patrick Walshe McBride's TV career

Walshe's television career began in 2014 when he played Luke Burgess in the Lewis show. In 2016, he acted as Phoenix Hill in Holby City and William in Between Departures.

Patrick Walshe McBride's partner
Pictures of actor Patrick Walshe. Photo: @Doctor Who Zone, @Josephine Siedlecka (modified by author)
Source: UGC

He joined the cast of Shakespeare And Hathaway: Private Investigators in 2018 as Sebastian Brudenell. Patrick Walshe also appeared in the comedy TV series, Pixies, in 2018.

While acting in Shakespeare & Hathaway (2018 to 2020), he was also featured in the Giri/Haji (2018) series as Paul and landed roles Dylan in Backdraft 2 (2019) and Bjørn Werner in De dødes tjern (2019).

In 2020, McBride appeared as Lord Ruthven in the Dracula miniseries. He was a finalist for the Michael Bryant Award and the Carleton Hobbs Award.

Is Patrick Walshe McBride leaving Shakespeare and Hathaway?

He is still part of the Shakespeare & Hathaway cast. His role, Sebastian Brudenell, makes many curious about Patrick Walshe McBride's relationship status and sexuality in real life. Most viewers assume he is gay. Below is a table summarizing all TV shows and movies Walshe has ben featured in:

YearTV series/movieRole
2014Lewis ShowLuke Burgess
2016Holby City Phoenix Hill
2016Between DeparturesWilliam
2018Giri/HajiPaul
2019Backdraft 2Dylan
2019De dødes tjernBjørn Werner
2020Dracula Lord Ruthven
2018 - presentShakespeare And Hathaway: Private Investigators Sebastian Brudenell

Who is Patrick Walshe McBride married to?

Fans who have been dying to know Patrick Walshe McBride’s wife might feel disappointed to learn that he is single as of this writing. If he were dating or married, Patrick Walshe McBride’s partner would be male or female. The actor is yet to confirm or deny the gay rumor about him.

Is Patrick Walshe McBride married?
Walshe McBride's pictures. Photo: @TudorWorld (modified by author)
Source: UGC

How tall is Patrick Walshe McBride?

Patrick Walshe McBride’s height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters). He weighs about 134 lbs, (61 kilograms) and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Facts about Patrick Walshe McBride

  • He often posts his traveling adventures on Instagram.
  • Patrick keeps his family private but not a secret. He usually posts them on Instagram.
  • Pictures on McBride's Instagram page suggest he loves trying out different types of dishes and drinks.

Patrick Walshe McBride's fairly young appearance and skilled acting attract many to his TV series and movies. He is one of the reasons people love the Shakespeare stage and TV productions he stars in.

Source: Legit.ng

