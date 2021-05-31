Patrick Walshe McBride's biography: age, height, partner, is he married?

Patrick Walshe McBride is a UK actor. He is best known for his appearance as Sebastian Brudenell in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, and William in Between Departures. This article discloses interesting facts about his life.

Patrick Walshe has extensive training in stage acting. The British actor has played in multiple stage shows. He is, therefore, famous to both theater fans and those who love watching television productions.

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Walshe McBride Gender Male Date of birth 19 May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth England, UK Religion Christianity Nationality British Ethnicity Languages: Arabic, English, French Marital status Single Height in feet 6 feet and 2 inches Height in centimeters 188 cm Weight in pounds 134 lbs Weight in kilograms 61 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Profession Actor and theater artist Famous TV role Sebastian Brudenell in Shakespeare and Hathaway Alma mater Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London Alma mater University of Cambridge in the UK Qualification Bachelor's degree in Oriental Studies Twitter @PatrickWMcB Instagram @pbmcbri

Patrick Walshe McBride’s biography

Patrick Walshe hails from London, southeast of England, in the United Kingdom. The famed actor was born on 19 May.

How old is Patrick Walshe McBride?

The public does not know Patrick Walshe McBride’s age because he is yet to disclose the year he was born in.

Educational background

Walshe graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London in 2012. He also earned a Bachelor of Oriental Studies degree from the University of Cambridge.

Career history

Walshe participated in acting projects while in college. He portrayed various characters, including:

College plays Roles The Philanderer Charteris Company David The Mystery Plays Kreon in Oedipus Rex Jesus and Satan Nicholas Nickleby Part Two Ned Cheeryble As You Like It Orlando The Diary of Samuel Pepys Samuel Pepys The Country Wife Sparkish The Seagull Trigorin Private Lives Victor Harvest William Blood Wedding Woodcutter

Patrick Walshe McBride's theatre plays

McBride acted in the National Youth Theatre before landing roles on TV. He performed with an improv comedy group. Most of his theatre roles were married characters. Walshe featured in the following stage plays:

Theatre plays Roles Hamlet Polonius Henry V Fluellen Hostage Michael Peer Gynt Peer Gynt Romeo and Juliet Balthasar The Love Story Ed Totally Over You Victor Twelfth Night Sir Andrew

Patrick Walshe McBride's TV career

Walshe's television career began in 2014 when he played Luke Burgess in the Lewis show. In 2016, he acted as Phoenix Hill in Holby City and William in Between Departures.

He joined the cast of Shakespeare And Hathaway: Private Investigators in 2018 as Sebastian Brudenell. Patrick Walshe also appeared in the comedy TV series, Pixies, in 2018.

While acting in Shakespeare & Hathaway (2018 to 2020), he was also featured in the Giri/Haji (2018) series as Paul and landed roles Dylan in Backdraft 2 (2019) and Bjørn Werner in De dødes tjern (2019).

In 2020, McBride appeared as Lord Ruthven in the Dracula miniseries. He was a finalist for the Michael Bryant Award and the Carleton Hobbs Award.

Is Patrick Walshe McBride leaving Shakespeare and Hathaway?

He is still part of the Shakespeare & Hathaway cast. His role, Sebastian Brudenell, makes many curious about Patrick Walshe McBride's relationship status and sexuality in real life. Most viewers assume he is gay. Below is a table summarizing all TV shows and movies Walshe has ben featured in:

Year TV series/movie Role 2014 Lewis Show Luke Burgess 2016 Holby City Phoenix Hill 2016 Between Departures William 2018 Giri/Haji Paul 2019 Backdraft 2 Dylan 2019 De dødes tjern Bjørn Werner 2020 Dracula Lord Ruthven 2018 - present Shakespeare And Hathaway: Private Investigators Sebastian Brudenell

Who is Patrick Walshe McBride married to?

Fans who have been dying to know Patrick Walshe McBride’s wife might feel disappointed to learn that he is single as of this writing. If he were dating or married, Patrick Walshe McBride’s partner would be male or female. The actor is yet to confirm or deny the gay rumor about him.

How tall is Patrick Walshe McBride?

Patrick Walshe McBride’s height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters). He weighs about 134 lbs, (61 kilograms) and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Facts about Patrick Walshe McBride

He often posts his traveling adventures on Instagram.

Patrick keeps his family private but not a secret. He usually posts them on Instagram.

Pictures on McBride's Instagram page suggest he loves trying out different types of dishes and drinks.

Patrick Walshe McBride's fairly young appearance and skilled acting attract many to his TV series and movies. He is one of the reasons people love the Shakespeare stage and TV productions he stars in.

