Didier Drogba has arrived in Lagos for the world's first all-electric international powerboat racing competition, the E1 Series

The Ivorian football legend and ex-Chelsea of England striker owns a team alongside global icons like Rafael Nadal and Will Smith

Drogba and his partner Gabrielle Lemaire, who is a co-investor, are excited about the young population of the vibrant Nigerian city

Ivorian legend Didier Drogba has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, for the world's first all-electric international powerboat racing competition, also known as E1 Series.

Along with fellow global icons Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, LeBron James and actor Will Smith, the former Chelsea legend is said to own a team at the event.

The E1 made waves in 2024, and it is set to be witnessed in Africa for the first time, as Lagos lagoon will host the event between October 4 and 5.

Didier Drogba has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, for the E1 series.

On arriving in the city, an excited Drogba was captured all smiles as he waved to the crowd, who were delighted.

At a point, he showed off his trademark goal celebration as the fans cheered.

The former Chelsea striker told BBC Sport Africa:

"When we decided to jump on the journey with E1, the main goal was always 'let's bring the race to Africa'.

"We want people to discover our culture, to discover our history. That's why Lagos is for us a good choice, because it's a vibrant city."

His partner Gabrielle Lemaire, who is a co-investor in their team, also believes Lagos is the best place to host the event. She said:

"The people are very young and it's an opportunity for us to advocate for sustainability," said the entrepreneur and vice president of the Didier Drogba Foundation."

Fans are excited ahead of the E1 Series competition. chelthese2.0 said:

"Where can we watch?"

temi_are added:

"Welcome to the city of possibilities! Of lay lay lay of LAGOS!

"Don’t forget to enjoy the meals, songs, the people, board a bus, stand at the bus stop, enter a mall, drive around in an open roof, meet the people.

"Attend a church service, stop by at a buka note not rush restaurant, see one of the major markets, patronize the market, feel lagos and let lagos feel you! Have a great time experiencing the most joyous city of the world!!!

kiki_olar said:

"Please how do we get ticket to see this. I already registered though."

dimma_esther22 said:

"A city that never sleeps keeps crafting stories that never end."

tee_okh posited:

"Legends do legendary stuff."

Didier Drogba has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, for the E1 series. Photo: Ian MacNicol.

