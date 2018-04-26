100 best thinking about you messages for her to melt her heart

Loving and being loved is a special feeling. If you love your woman, you should let her know. Assuring her of your love will make her happy and confident as she goes about her daily life. A simple "thinking about you message for her" will make her day special.

Every relationship needs a bit of work to thrive. If you act cold and barely appreciate your partner, the union will fail. A "thinking about you message for her" will keep her in a good mood and make her feel loved.

Best thinking about you messages for her to melt her heart

All ladies want to hear romantic words from their partners. You can send her these words via thinking of you text messages. Discover what you can say to her today.

Short "you are in my thoughts" texts

You do not have to write a whole page to convey your thoughts to your special one. A simple and short text works just fine. Choose a thinking about you text for her from the options below.

I do not know how, but I think of you every day.

I carry you in my heart wherever I go.

When I think of you, nothing else really matters.

Today and always, I’m here for you.

I recently included thinking of you as one favourite thing I enjoy doing.

My thoughts are constantly with you. It’s like my mind froze onto you.

Thank you for being the most precious gift in my life.

Do you ever feel like someone is thinking about you? Yeah, that’s me.

I can’t feign this reality, you are always remembered.

I think of you more than I am allowed to. Am I committing a crime?

Thinking of you and all the cheerfulness when you are around.

Thinking of you makes me feel loved, cared for and calm. Thank you for being my safe harbour.

You are always in my thoughts, always in my heart, always part of me.

Cute thinking of you quotes

Many celebrities have uttered words of love and wisdom that have inspired other people. Their words can be quoted to express how deeply you feel about her. You can express your thoughts about her using one of the quotes below.

All that you are is all that I’ll ever need. - Ed Sheeran

Late at night, when all the world is sleeping, I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star that somewhere you are thinking of me too. - Selena Quintanilla Perez

Do you know I never ever feel bored, never ever feel lonely, because you are always in my thoughts, morning, afternoon and night. - Mitch Cuento

When I think of you, I think of kindness, wisdom, and love. Thanks for being you. - Sam Crow

Just thought I'd let you know I've been thinking of you. So I thought I'd brighten up your day and bring a smile to you, praying God will touch your life in a more meaningful way and that you'll feel the warmth of God today and every day. - M.S. Lowndes

One day I caught myself smiling for no reason, then I realised I was thinking of you. - Rahul

My heart dances with joy when I think about you. - Debasish Mridha

In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you. - Virginia Woolf

Words fall short whenever I want to tell you how special you are to me, but all I can say is my world is full of smiles whenever I think of you. - Natalie Anderson

I've been thinkin' 'bout you, wondering who's stuck in your head at night. Wonder if I ever cross your mind, keeping you up in your bed at night. - Ciara

Somewhere someone is thinking of you. Someone is calling you an angel. This person is using celestial colours to paint your image. Someone is making you into a vision so beautiful that it can only live in the mind. - Henry Rollins

And if ever I'm alone, you'll say, I’ll be thinking about you. - Calvin Harris

Want to know a secret? Someone out there can’t stop thinking about you. You are beautiful. Don’t ever believe differently. - Drake

So, here I am, all by myself, thinking of you; no one else. There’s a feeling inside, and as hard as I try, it just won’t go away. - Angel Hema

Where else would any sane man want to be but in your eyes, your heart, and your arms, a sea of passion ever moving, beating like my heart when I think of you. - Greg Mendoza

Sweet thinking of you text messages for her

Being mushy is generally considered a feminine trait. In reality, this is a myth we all need to demystify. You can express your mushy feelings in a sweet message to remind her she is on your mind.

I have been developing wrinkles from smiling too much. Stop being so lovely! You drive me crazy.

My dear, not only have you touched my mind, so I only think of you; but you’ve touched my heart in a way that I will never forget you.

If I quit thinking of you, I might stop breathing too.

I wake up in the morning with you as my first thought. I sleep every night with you as my last thought. Why can’t I stop thinking of you?

In a world of chaos, you are my calm. Thank you for the warmth in your arms and your heart that makes me feel at home. Thinking about you.

You may be out of my sight but never out of my mind.

I cannot deny that a special person like you has taken a part of my heart away. I cannot wait to see you.

Thoughts of you will never stop being in my heart. I wish you all the best on this earth and hope you will be here soon.

It does not matter if we are together or we are far from each other. Either way, I always think of you anyway.

Thinking of you and wishing for a cute thing that could have happened between us is all I do when I am alone.

I want you to know that I am thinking about you and how sweet and unique you have been to me since we met.

You’re kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much, always on my mind.

I have thousands of things to think about in my life, but the thought of you keeps coming back every second of the hour.

I try not to miss you, I try to let go, but in the end, you’re always on my mind.

I can't stop thinking about you messages and quotes

When you are crazy in love with someone, they seldom leave your mind. You can express how crazy you are about her by sending her one of the messages and quotes below. You can always tweak it to make it feel more personalised.

My whole life changed the day I met you. You have made me a better person and push me to pursue my goals. I am crazy about you.

Good morning, beautiful. The thought of you never left my mind all night. Thank you for being both my inspiration and motivation. I love you so much.

You are the only person who has the keys to my heart and thoughts.

If you feel you are in front of the wall and that you can’t go further, just know that you are not alone and that there is someone who is thinking of you.

Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength.

Maybe if you can’t get somebody out of your head, they’re supposed to be there. - Mollz

Good morning babe. It’s time to get up, and I just wanted to let you know that thinking of you is one of my favourite things.

Just the thought of you makes me feel better.

Thinking of you this morning as I stretch my arms to the sky and think about what a good day it will be, thanks to you.

You are guilty because I am tired. I spent the whole night thinking about my awesome babe.

My besties told me I would be insane if I thought more about you. I don’t agree with them.

I am thinking of you non-stop and sending a bunch of hugs your way.

I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds, but I think of you always in those intervals.

I’ll keep thinking of you as long as the earth exists. This is a beautiful promise I intend to keep till the earth is wiped away. Baby, you’re always on my mind.

Thinking about you love messages

They say love is a beautiful thing, and everyone desires it. If you are fortunate enough to have a special lady in your life, send her these messages to make her happy.

The more I think about you, the more I love you. The more I love you, the more I want to be with you.

No matter how hard I try to take my mind off you, it only ends up thinking about you the more. I love you beyond the stars.

You’re always on my mind and in my heart, and that’s where you will always be. I love you forever.

You’re my everyday inspiration, and you will always be on my mind and in my heart. I love you forever.

I’m not surprised you are my thought of the day because you’re always on my mind. I love you to the moon and back.

The perfect place for someone as beautiful and special as you are is in my heart, and there you will always be. I love you so much.

You love me like I’ve never been loved before. On my mind and in my heart you will always be. I cherish you forever.

You’re always on my mind. Yes, You! Always have and always will. I love you to the moon and back.

I will always cherish and love you forever just as much as you will always be on my mind every day for the rest of my life. I love you so much.

Thinking of you every day gives me the courage to move on whenever I’m weighed down with the uncertainties of life. I love you forever.

I’m complete, passionately and deeply in love with you, and you will always be in my heart. I love you forever.

I just can’t stop thinking about you. Even if I try, I will only end up thinking about you the more. I cherish you forever.

In the face of the ups and downs of life, my heart is always filled with serenity, because you’re always in my heart and on my mind. I love you beyond the stars.

I’m dumbstruck with the way you cherish and love me, and I’m honoured to be loved by someone as special as you are. I love you more than you know.

Religious thinking about you messages

We tend to send religious messages when things are rough. If your special lady is going through a rough patch, send a message letting her know God loves her, and so do you. You can also send her a religious message if she is a religious or spiritual person.

Every time I think of you, I give thanks to my God. - Philippians 1:3

You have let me see your imperfections and flaws, I pray God clothes you with a more amazing life.

I talk to God about my special person; I talk to God about you.

Sending a prayer to cheer you today. Thinking of you.

You are precious in the eyes of God, but also a big blessing in the lives of so many people. Just thinking of you today.

Every time I think of you, I thank the heavens for answering my prayer and bringing you into my life.

I pray for more peace to enjoy this wonderful feeling we share. I pray for good health to keep you on my mind always.

Thinking of you today and hoping that God Blesses you in every way.

I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. - Ephesians 1:16

Every day, I lift your name up to God in prayers.

With warm thoughts of you—May you be blessed today with God's goodness and peace.

You came to my mind today, and I think that is God's way of sending me a smile. Hope you are having a wonderful day.

You are not only in my thoughts today, but also in the thoughts of God, who loves you more than you can imagine.

Sending you a hug and a smile across the miles. God loves you, and so do I.

Romantic thinking about you messages

Romantic texts help solidify the bond between a couple. They also remind you of the relative uniqueness of your special lady. Show her love and romance by sending her these texts.

I choose you every day, and I'm so lucky you choose me. You are in my thoughts.

Sometimes, I knock on the doors of your heart, just to make sure I still live there like you live in mine.

Your image is always in my mind, I can always hear my heart whispering your name, and I can always see your face when I close my face. How beautiful you are, my love.

I’m giving you my heart now and forever. My goal is to make sure that I always make you feel loved, appreciated, and accepted, even over text.

You are the owner of my heart, my feelings, my soul and my body. I completely belong to you, baby. I love you. You are in my thoughts.

I love you so much that I’m going crazy. I can’t stop thinking and dreaming about you. Only it makes me feel alive and gives my life meaning.

I admire you, I care for you, I love you, I respect you, and I trust you. Unconditionally. You are in my thoughts.

Excuse me, I just want to tell you that I want to protect you, steal your smiles, stop your tears and wake up by your side. You are the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me.

When I say that you are the love of my life, believe me, it’s true. You are the only one in my heart.

It’s good to know that when I go back home, you will be there, smiling and waiting for me. I think of you all day long, and I don’t know what I would do without you.

Stop looking so hot in the pics you post. You’re killing me over here! You are in my thoughts.

I might run out of text messages to send you, and I might run out of jokes too. My phone might run out of battery, but my heart will never run out of space for you.

Even though you're not beside me right now, I'm smiling—because I know you will be by my side very soon.

I'll never be able to explain how much I love you, but I'll try by telling you every morning when you wake up and every night before you go to bed.

What should you say to let someone know you are thinking about them?

You should tell someone they are in your thoughts. The exact words you use differ depending on your relationship with them. For instance, the words used in a text to a girlfriend are different from those used in a text to your boss.

How do you show someone you care through text?

You can show someone you care through text by choosing your words carefully. Express your concern for them and your heartfelt wishes they will get through whatever bothers them.

Should you send a thinking of you text?

Yes, you should send texts letting people know they are on your mind. Every human being feels special knowing someone remembers them, especially in a positive manner.

How do you let someone know you care?

You can let them know you care by sending them a lovely message expressing hope and support in whatever they are dealing with. If you can, you can be physically present for them.

If you are in a relationship, you should always let her know you love, care, and support her regardless of the situation. Sending a "thinking about you message for her" is one way of showing your love.

