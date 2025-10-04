Africa Digital Media Awards

Southeast Governor Mentions When Tinubu May Release Nnamdi Kanu
Nigeria

Southeast Governor Mentions When Tinubu May Release Nnamdi Kanu

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Abia Governor Alex Otti said President Tinubu was favourably disposed to releasing IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu soon
  • Otti expressed confidence that Tinubu would keep his word, citing their long-standing personal relationship
  • Tinubu, through Minister David Umahi, urged south-east residents to remain peaceful as political solutions were explored

Abia state - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has assured that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will soon regain his freedom.

Otti disclosed this on Friday, October 3, at the State House, Abuja, shortly after a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Abia governor Alex Otti hints at when IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu may finally be released.
Nnamdi Kanu’s release may be near, says Abia state governor Alex Otti after meeting Tinubu. Photo credit: @alexottiofr/@MaziNnamdiKanu
Source: Twitter
"I can assure you that I am in talks with Mr President. He is positively inclined towards it, and I think that very soon, Nnamdi Kanu will be a free man again," Otti stated.
He added

"Mr President and I have known each other for decades. Whatever he wishes to do, he will inform you of it, and if he will not, that too will be conveyed to you. Having given his word, he will surely provide them."

Tinubu’s message of peace through Umahi

President Tinubu, via the Works Minister, David Umahi, called on south-east citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding, reports The Cable.

"I call upon the south-east people to mobilize and come together. Being your brother, I have heard the greetings for Mr President and the Abia governor's address," Umahi stated.

He promised Senator Abaribe and Governor Otti that the governors of the south-east were seriously, negotiating a political solution with senators, members of the house of representatives, and ministers.

He stated that he was optimistic that with the south-east love of the president, peace would be attained, but reiterated that people must be law-abiding and respectful, and that the president had brought the south-east to the forefront of national issues, Vangaurd clarified.

Background on Kanu’s detention

Alex Otti suggests timeline for IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention.
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu could regain freedom soon, Abia governor Alex Otti hints. Photo credit: @MaziNnamdiKanu
Source: Getty Images

Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, after his extradition from Kenya. He is currently facing terrorism-related charges.

Despite growing calls for his release, the courts have rejected multiple requests for him to be allowed to leave DSS custody for medical treatment.

His legal team continues to argue that his health condition is worsening.

Calls for political solution grow louder

Over the years, political leaders, traditional rulers, and stakeholders from the south-east have urged the federal government to pursue a political resolution in Kanu’s case.

Governor Otti’s assurance and Tinubu’s signals of willingness are expected to raise fresh hopes that a breakthrough may finally be on the horizon.

FG opposes Nnamdi Kanu’s transfer to National Hospital

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria, on Friday, presented its opposition to the request for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to be transferred to the National Hospital in Abuja for medical attention.

The government cited concerns over the credibility of the medical report submitted by Kanu’s private physicians and raised security and logistical objections to the proposed move.

