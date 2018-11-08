Apology messages: 150 romantic sorry messages for your love

Regardless of how careful two people are in a relationship, they are bound to cross each other's paths, at times unintentionally. When this happens, the person responsible for saying or doing hurtful things to their partner is supposed to apologize. Sometimes, making an apology might be easier said than done. How do you choose the perfect words? How do you do it genuinely? What are the best romantic sorry messages for your loved one?

Whether you hurt your partner through poorly thought words or actions, an apology quote or message goes a long way in getting things back to normal.

The best romantic sorry messages

Here is a look at some profound and romantic forgive me I'm sorry quotes.

Short and romantic apology messages

What is the best way to say sorry in a text? Most times, the motive behind an apology is more important than the message itself. If you are looking for a way to express your remorse in a few words, here are some short I am sorry messages you can use.

A small mistake of mine has ruined our relationship and has made us feel sad. Now, please forgive me and help me get everything back to normal. Sorry, my sweetheart.

After all the harm I've caused, I'm here to tell you I regret and I'm genuinely sorry, my love.

As I watch you walk away, I am praying that you will find the way to forgive me and the path that leads you back to me. I miss you, and I need you in my life, baby.

As you have said, nobody can be perfect. Each one of us has flaws. I made mistakes that disappointed you. I ask for your forgiveness. I love you so much.

Baby, I'm sorry for taking you for granted. Now I realize, and I've learned my lesson. I cannot wait to have you back home. I'm sorry.

Darling, you deserve far, far better than the way I've treated you. So please forgive me and allow me to come back into your life.

Dear love, I lied to you because I do not want to lose you. I promise it will not happen again. So please give me one more chance. I love you so much.

Give me a second opportunity, and I'll make things right. In this world, you are my sole love.

Honey, I am so sorry for my awful behaviour. I will not act that way again.

I am sorry for crossing the lines we set, and I promise never to do that again.

I am sorry for what has happened, and I know I need some help.

I am sorry I hurt you, but I want you to know that I love you. I really do.

I will make up for all the days I ruined. Please forgive me. I am sorry.

I will wait for your forgiveness until death, but I hope you forgive me now.

I won't let my attitude destroy our relationship. So forgive me, my loving wife.

I have been highly insensitive, both with my words and my actions. Please forgive me, darling!

I feel horrible for hurting you. Forgive me, my love. I will try my best not to do it again.

I love you, and I always will, and I am sorry.

I took you for granted, and I'm more sorry than you can ever know.

If two people were ever meant to be together, it's us. I'm sorry for letting my wrongdoing come between us.

My very heart is bowing in shame for what I said to you. I'm sorry for hurting you.

I hope you'll find a place in your heart to forgive me. My heart is heavy. My eyes are teary. I'm sincerely sorry.

Hello from the outside, I am here trying to say that I have tried to tell you I am sorry for breaking your heart.

Sweet romantic apology texts

How do you say sorry in a romantic way? While some I am sorry messages are short and direct to the point, there is no harm in weaving some romance into your apology message. Here are some sweet messages with a touch of romance.

Even though I don't deserve it, would you ever be able to find it in your heart to forgive me? I want another chance to win your affection.

Ever since the day I broke your heart, I may have lost your trust, but I gained something much more powerful – the urge to make you fall in love with me all over again. I am sorry.

Every moment we have shared has always been magical and memorable, and I am sorry for messing things up. I promise you the best and never to hurt you again.

Dear, I am guilty of what I have done. I beg your forgiveness. You are a person with a big heart. I love you even in times of challenges like this. This will never happen again.

Each day without you, I sink a little deeper into a pit of despair. The pain of losing you overpowers me. I need the strength that your forgiveness offers.

Everything around me reminds me of you. When I close my eyes, all I see is your face. You don't deserve all that happened, but man is to error. Allow me to say I am sorry.

Fights are important. We're learning to compromise, overcome difficulties, and grow together spiritually. But it doesn't mean that it's okay to hurt each other. I am sorry for my behaviour, baby.

Flowers say you're sorry. A date says you've learnt your lesson. A diamond says both the above. All three, and you're making her suspicious.

Honey, please accept my heartfelt apologies. To me, you are everything. I can't picture life without you by my side. Please accept my apologies and return to my life.

Honey, you know you are the only man that I love. It breaks my heart when we do not speak. I want to cry, but I have no tears left. Please say something; it hurts being this way. Forgive me, my love.

I admit I have hurt you so bad, but I can't bear the pain of staying away from you. Let's make things better.

I always cause some mess. It is never your fault. I'm sorry for making you feel unhappy. I cannot believe that I cause hurt to you. You are my only hope for my life. I promise you that I will do my best to make a better version of myself for you.

I am haunted day and night by thoughts of the pain my words and actions have caused you. The thought of you crying makes me feel so horrible. Please forgive me!

I cannot write you the most attractive words the world of love holds. Therefore, I plead with you to accept my sincere words of apology from the heart.

I am not perfect, but I'm still me. The same guy who holds you in his arms because you're all that matter to him. I'm sorry.

I am so cold without your love, so alone. I have caused deep pain in both our lives. Yet, the faint flicker of hope that you can forgive me is all that keeps me alive.

I am sorry for making you feel like you are not good enough. Indeed, you are. You have the best personality and a kind heart, and I love you for that. Accept my honest apology. I love you.

I am sorry for pushing you away and making you feel terrible things you have never felt before.

I am sorry for the mistakes I have caused you. I did not intentionally plan to commit such wrongdoing. I promise never to do it again.

I am sorry for what I did. But, if waiting forever is what it will take me to have you, then I am willing to wait.

I am still the same person you love very much. I have not changed in any way. It is just a mistake that happened without my intention. I love you, sweetheart. I am sorry.

I am the luckiest person on this planet for having a spouse like you. But I always cause you some headaches. I promise to become the best person that you can be proud of. I am sorry for the wrongdoings I made.

I am willing to wait for your undeserved forgiveness for as long as it takes for your heart to mend. I'm sorry for hurting you!

I apologize for allowing my petty pride to stand in the way of our relationship. I don't want to make you miserable in any way.

I apologize for bringing tears to your eyes, but I have not done it intentionally. Please forgive me.

I apologize for the inconvenience I have caused you. The last thing I want to do is lose you. You're the only person I care about.

Profound sorry quotes for a relationship

Self-reflection and genuine remorse are essential ingredients of a good apology message. Ideally, you want the other person to know that you have really thought about your words or actions and the hurtful consequences they have had on the other person. Here are some profound apology messages and quotes.

I cannot believe that I managed to break the heart of such a beautiful creature like you. I am a giant fool for not being more careful of my words and actions. I am terribly sorry; I regret everything I have done. Please forgive me, my princess.

I can't believe I was such an idiot for treating you the way I did. You were the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me. Please accept my apologies.

I care about you and wish to treat you well. Please give me one last chance to make things right. I will do anything you want, my love, as long as you are happy.

I don't want to make any grand promises. All I want to do is hug you and tell you how much you mean to me. I'm sorry.

I feel boundless love for you; I am very sorry that sometimes I do not respect your boundaries. I will not do that again.

I feel so terrible about the pain I have caused you to feel. Please forgive me, and allow me the opportunity to help heal your wounded heart.

I feel stressed without you, but I am at my best whenever I am with you. We may have our differences, but you will always remain my everything. Come back to me, my love. I need you.

I got it wrong this time. I never meant it to be so. Dear, pardon my mistakes. Forgive my errors. I can not continue this way.

I have never been the spouse that you deserve to be. But, darling, I promise you with all my heart that tomorrow, you will have a new man/woman that you truly deserve. I'm sorry.

I have no excuse for hurting you. I feel so hurt that you're feeling this way. I am sorry, my love. I can't wait to see you smile again in my arms.

I have offended you. Please pardon my sins. A day without you is like wandering in the wilderness. Your love means a lot to me.

I have suffered a lot with your indifference to the point of being sure that if you forgive me, I will not do something like that again. You are the person I love, and you mean the world to me.

I haven't been able to stop thinking about all the ways I let you down. Please forgive me and give me another chance.

I know that I am a terrible person, I know I am a fool, but at least I'm your fool. I am sorry, forgive me for what I've done. I love you.

Since our last disagreement, I know we haven't spoken, but I want to reassure you that I am still your friend and will always be there for you.

I know why you have been ignoring me so much. I want to say that I feel guilty for all the pain I gave you. Please forgive me and give me a chance to get everything back to normal.

I know you do not believe me anymore. But believe me, my intention was not to hurt you. It is just an accident. Forgive me. I promise to give you lots of joy to make up for all the hurt I've caused you.

I know you're upset, but I want you to remember the wonderful memories that led us to believe we were meant to be together. Please accept my apologies, my wife.

I lost my joy and smile because I made you cry. Today I feel very lonely. I apologize for all my mistakes and wish you back in my life. Forgive me.

I love you like crazy. Sometimes I get jealous, and I understand that it's not your problem. It's about me, and I need to fix myself before I ruin this relationship. I'm trying, I love you, and I'm sorry.

I made a big mistake, and now I regret it. Please, my dear, forgive me this time. I am sincerely apologetic for being so rude to you.

I made that stupid mistake, for I am just a human being. Sincerely I hope you forgive me, for I am very much aware of the super beautiful girl in you.

I made the biggest mistake of my life and betrayed your trust. I have realized that having you in my life is the source of happiness that I should have never taken for granted. I am sorry.

I make mistakes that are very damaging to the people I care about. This is one of them, and I can't express my regret enough. Please accept my apologies.

Long, romantic I'm sorry messages

While a short apology can convey your remorse and pursuit of forgiveness, sometimes a longer text will have a better effect. There is power in words, and how better to use words than to send a lengthy I'm sorry message to the person you have hurt? Here is a collection of nice, long apology messages.

Since you broke up with me, I have been in deep thoughts and crying myself to sleep. I cannot do this anymore; please forgive me, my love.

Sometimes we hurt the people we love the most unknowingly. I feel like I have disappointed you so much. I miss that glow you used to have. I miss your smile. I miss every moment we enjoyed together. Please forget all the bad things I have done and give me another chance to love you more.

Sorry for acting like an idiot; I did not mean to be like that. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me and let me love you again.

I miss all the best moments when we laughed and watched movies together. Come back home, for my heart is empty without you. I am sorry for the wrongdoings I made.

I miss the smile of the best person in the world. But, my world is dull and dark because I made my darling so upset. I am sorry, sweetheart. Please give me your best smile now!

I miss you a lot, and every time I see you and find a grudge in your eyes, my heart breaks into pieces. Tell me what I have to do so you can forgive me.

I really messed up. I had the most beautiful relationship of my life, and I threw it away for a pipedream. Now, I've come to my senses and realized how wrong I was. Please forgive me!

I should not have gone away, especially after all that has been going on. I am sorry, and I promise not to be so inconsiderate ever again. Please forgive me.

I'm writing to seek your forgiveness in order to put things right. I'd like to rekindle our relationship. Give me one more chance to demonstrate how important you are in my life.

It's so hard to say I am sorry because I understand that it won't change anything. All I can do is change the way I treat you. I promise I'm trying harder than ever. For you, I will do everything I can.

My love, I might not be the best prince charming on this planet, but one thing is for sure. I love you more than any man in the world ever will. Please find space in your heart to forgive me.

My love, if I ever dream of the perfect woman, she would not be anywhere close to you because you are beyond perfect. If I wronged you last night, please forgive me.

Losing you has shown me how empty life is without you. I want to be with you again. I am so sorry for hurting you and pushing you away. Will you please forgive me?

Love is a beautiful thing. You and I were made for each other. Please don't allow our small differences to break us apart. Come back and let us rebuild our union again. I still love you so much.

My apology to you is not because I just want you not to be mad at me. I completely understand that what I have done was stupid, and I'm fully prepared to do whatever it takes to get you to forgive me. I am sorry.

My biggest mistake wasn't the mistake I had made – it was that all this while I was letting my ego come in the way of a heartfelt apology. I am sorry, baby.

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You have borne me adorable kids that I am proud of. I may have been a careless father, but I adore my family a lot. Always know that I love you and did not mean to hurt you.

You are the most beautiful thing to happen to me in my entire life. I'm sorry for causing you so much pain. Find a place in your heart to forgive me.

You are the one who pushes me toward being a better version of myself. I love you, and I am honestly trying to be better. I'm sorry for hurting your feelings, baby. Please forgive me.

You know that I cannot find anyone with such beautiful eyes as you. Please stay with me. I am sorry, Beautiful.

You mean everything to me, and I will do whatever it takes to make it up to you. I'm so sorry I disappointed you. Please, forgive me.

You truly are the best thing you have happened in my life. I know that you do not deserve an idiot like me, yet I want to become selfish and ask you to forgive me and take me back. I love you.

They say that in love, there is always a fight. They fight because they care about their differences. And for that, I care about you. But being rude and hurting is never justifiable because I have hurt you. I never meant to hurt you.

They say you don't appreciate what you have until you've lost it. And I can now say that it is true, your absence is driving me crazy, and I cannot handle it anymore. Please forgive me for everything I've done and come back to me. I love you.

This is something I never expected to happen. I didn't think such a blunder would harm our relationship. I lied to you, and I know you're upset with me. Please, my darling, know that I will do everything in my power to make amends for my mistake. I apologize for the inconvenience.

You wouldn't be reading this message right now if I had a time machine because I would have gone back in time and undone the harm I did you. I deeply regret my behaviour and apologize profusely.

You're the strongest woman I've ever known. Your ability to set boundaries and stand up for yourself helped me to realize that I was wrong. I took a moment to reflect on myself, and I fully admit that what I did was not okay. I am sorry for hurting you, my love.

You have given me so many second chances. It's embarrassing to admit. I'm trying to be more empathetic, and I'm getting better at it, but I need some time to get to your level. All I can do is hope that you will understand and forgive me.

Genuine sorry quotes for a relationship

How do you apologize for hurting someone you love? A good apology begins with the admission of guilt and the expression of regret about the underlying words or actions. Here is a collection of messages to let your loved one know you are genuinely sorry about what you did to hurt them.

I never meant to make you cry; please forgive me, my angel. I have learnt my lessons, and the mistake will not occur again.

I overlooked your happiness in an attempt to make myself happy, only to realize that my happiness lies in yours. I am sorry, please forgive me.

I promise that this mistake has taught me how to be a better person. Please give me the chance to show you.

Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them. I am so sorry I hurt you, and I hope you can forgive me.

I still cannot bring myself to understand what was going through my mind the moment I lied to you. I will never do it again.

I can never think of hurting you intentionally. Whatever I did, I have done mistakenly. Please forgive me. I love you.

I wish I could show you the shame that gnaws at my soul. Please accept my apologies, my darling wife. I swear I will be the husband you have always wanted.

I want to say to each of you, simply and directly, I am deeply sorry for the irresponsible and selfish behaviour I engaged in.

I've realized the foolishness and insensitivity of my actions, and I want a chance to show you that I've really changed. Will you forgive me, please?

If I could take back the things I said to you, I would. You are my whole heart. So come back home, my dear.

If I could turn back time, I would never cause you the pain I did. You might not believe me, but the truth is that I am really sorry for all of my words and actions.

I never knew letting you go would sicken me this much. My heart feels empty. I am always stressed all the time. I cannot stand your absence anymore. I am begging for forgiveness. Please return to me.

If there is one thing I am afraid of is losing you. We have come a long way together, and I am sincerely sorry for all my past mistakes. Please forgive me, my love.

I'm devastated, and I can't believe I lied to you. Unfortunately, I'm sure I'll never be able to make up for it. But at the very least, please accept my apologies.

I'm sorry for lying to you, and I've permitted you to be as upset as you want, but please do it soon because I have some great news for you.

I have been cruel to you and have caused you so much pain. Accept my sincere apologies.

Just as I struggled to conquer your heart, now I will strive to earn your forgiveness. I love you, and I need you by my side forever.

My eyes well up with tears as I watch the rainfall. I recall the times we spent together. I remember our love as the rain soaks into my flesh, and I realize how stupid I am for hurting you.

My heart has been leaking and bleeding since the day I hurt you. Please plug the holes with your forgiveness. I am sorry.

My heart is falling apart without your love, and I think I deserve it for the damage I did to you, but I offer you a thousand apologies. I want to earn your forgiveness!

My life is sincerely incomplete without you, my darling. I apologize for the fight and misunderstanding, and I promise to remain faithful to you till the end.

My love, please allow the forgiveness deep inside your lovely heart to replace the bitterness in you. I am sorry, my love.

My most important goal in life is to make you happy. All I want is to make you feel safe and loved. Sometimes my stupid mistakes prevent me from doing that, but I'm trying hard for you, baby. I'm so sorry.

My soul is dry and aches for you. I pray for the blessings of your love to rain down on me again. I didn't mean to take you for granted.

I am to blame for the downfall of our beautiful relationship. I accept full responsibility, and all I can ask is for is your forgiveness.

Of all the things in the world, you know I will always choose you. I am sorry that there are times that I take you for granted.

Apology messages for a boyfriend or girlfriend

Are you looking for the perfect emotional sorry message for a boyfriend or girlfriend? Here are some excellent options that will make your significant other understand your remorse and hopefully forgive you.

Please do not mind the displeasing situation. I am sorry about that, my dear. Please consider it an accident.

Please forgive me, my wife. Please come back and let us build a beautiful home together. You are the woman I desire, and I cannot imagine staying a single moment without you.

Regret, heartbreak, and sadness have stolen my life's happiness. I am sorry for letting you down, but I promise to erase your frowns.

Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. I am sorry, my love.

Sorry for being aloof and making you feel that I don't care for you. I promise to behave in a way that mimics our love – profound and true.

Sorry! I feel guilty that I behaved like a fool. I have hurt you more than I have loved you. But you have forgotten everything and loved me. I love you, honey. Please forgive me.

Sweetheart, my tears beg for your forgiveness. My soul is asking for a place in your heart again. I can not live without love. You are my treasure.

The way I've acted lately has not been a true expression of the way I feel about you. My actions haven't been loving. I'm so sorry!

There are moments when I have a lot on my mind. When are you going to return? I miss you terribly and apologize profusely for my unacceptable behaviour.

There is no word to justify how I flare up, and I need you to know that I am truly apologetic.

I can do nothing to make amends for everything I have done wrong. I just wanted to let you know how much you mean to me and how sorry I am for my harsh behaviour. Please accept my apologies, my sweetheart.

We used to say that we loved the silence, the peace, and the quiet. But when that silence includes your voice as well, then it is unbearable. Please forgive me. I love you.

When I look at you, I not only see an angel, but I also see a kind and loving person who has supported me through my tough times. You are one of a kind. I may not repay you back, but all I am asking is for your forgiveness, my love.

When I lost you, I realized that only with you, I feel alive. Forgive me for the pain I have caused you.

When I thought I could not love you more than I do, you always gave me another reason that makes me want to spend the rest of my life with you. I know I was wrong. I hope you can forgive me.

Without you by my side, my heart feels helpless. I have done you wrong, and there's nothing I can do about it; all I ask is that you give me another chance in your life.

Without you, I'm lost, and you mean the world to me. I apologize profusely for causing you pain.

You are the best I ever had, and I can't stand to see you cry. Honey, can you just forgive me and let me see you smile again?

Your arms are the safest place for me. I can't wait to be wrapped in between them. I'm sorry, Darling.

Your boyfriend does not have to be the first to apologize all the time. Try to calm down and surprise him by writing a forgiveness message, and you will surely reconcile.

Your smile makes my heart. Please allow me to be the reason for your smile. I am sorry and will never repeat the mistake.

How do you apologize for hurting someone you love?

The first step is to listen closely to the other person. Let them express their feelings so that you can see things from their perspective. Be detailed in your apology, and do not turn it into a debate. Once you issue your apology, be patient, it may take some time for the other person to accept.

What can I say instead of sorry?

The phrase 'I take full responsibility' essentially shows one acknowledges their mistake and owns up to it. While it may not be a perfect substitute for saying you are sorry, it shows an admission of guilt.

How do you prove your love to someone you hurt?

Before embarking on the trust-building process, ask yourself why you did what you did. Then, apologise sincerely and give the other person time to heal.

Some well-thought romantic sorry messages can go a long way in mending rifts in a relationship. The absence of an apology after a mistake might be construed to mean the offender does not value the person they hurt.

