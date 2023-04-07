75+ heart-touching I love you mom quotes from appreciative children
The mother-child relationship is considered one of the most extraordinary and unique relationships in human life. This is because mothers play an essential role in a child's life, whether by providing support, love, or guidance. This article highlights some of the best heart-touching "I love you mom" quotes from a child to acknowledge her and show her that you care.
Expressing love and care to your mother can take different forms. For instance, you can write a heartfelt letter, spend quality time together or buy her a gift. Send any of these "I love you mom" quotes and watch her heart melt with love and happiness.
Heart-touching "I love you mom" quotes
Are you looking for special words for your mother? Send her any of these messages to boost her mood and make her feel appreciated.
- The least I could do is offer a shoulder to cry on and a box of doughnuts… because that's what moms do! Love you, Mom!
- I cannot describe in words what you mean to me. Thanks for always being there for me.
- Mom, you are my best friend and my mentor. I'm so proud to call you my mom!
- I love you, Mom. You are the brightest light in my life and always make me feel like everything will be alright. No matter what life throws my way, I know I can always count on you to be there. I am so grateful to have you in my life.
- When looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.
- Life might be full of challenges; no matter the challenges, you always stand beside us.
- Mothers are like glue. Even when you can't see them, they hold the family together.
- A mother's tears can bring the world to its knees, and her joy can cause celebration across the globe.
- Love you, mom! You're my best friend, and I can't thank you enough for everything.
- A mother’s heart is a patchwork of love.
- It's a funny thing about mothers. Even when their child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that they are wonderful. – Roald Dahl
- I love you mom, and I am glad God blessed me with such a caring mother. You went above and beyond the call of duty many times.
- Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face.
- I will not tire until I see my mom is pleased with me. She is irreplaceable, and nothing will stop me from giving her the best of my love. I am the luckiest child on earth to have found a good mother like you.
- I give a tribute to a wonderful woman who works very hard to raise her children and give them a good future. She is a superwoman and yes… SHE IS MY MOM. You are a great woman.
- Mom, you must have been hand-picked to be the right mom for me. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for you.
"I love you mom" quotes from daughter
Mothers and daughters often share a deep emotional connection that can be difficult to replicate in other relationships. Feel free to send your mom these sweet messages to express gratitude.
- You are everything to me, and I wish to be a fantastic woman like you. Thank you mom, for guiding me to the right path with your wisdom and love.
- My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.
- No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl needs her mom.
- My mom is the greatest in the whole wide world. She's done everything for me to make my dreams come true.
- The bond between mother and daughter can’t be replaced with anything. Being your daughter is the best thing. You are the person who completes my life. I love you, mommy.
- First my mother, forever my friend.
- I’m an adult now. But I still feel like a little girl when I’m with you. I love you mama. You are the queen of my heart.
- Mom, the bond between both of us is more than just marvellous. As a mother, you are fantastic; the warmth of your love is just magic. I love you.
- I love my mother as the trees love water and sunshine. She helps me prosper and reach great heights.
- My life is for you because I realized that showing you love and respect is obligatory. Now, it is my opportunity to respond to the entire good that you have done in my life. I will not stop loving you till the end of my life.
- I feel lucky to have witnessed the most beautiful relationship in this world— a mother-daughter bonding. You are my strength, my confidant and my pride. Take my love.
- Every day I become a little bit more like my mother… and I couldn’t be prouder.
- Mom, you are the best mom in the whole world. I love you so much.
- Mom you are one of a kind, and I am glad I get to have you as my mom. I have learned much and felt loved by you.
- If my life had to fit in a single selfie, it would be incomplete without my mommy. I love you.
- I may not be able to be like you, but you will always be my inspiration. You are the best woman in this world for me.
- Without a mom, a girl can't be raised properly. A daughter's greatest treasure is her mother. You are my greatest asset, mom.
"I love you mom" quotes from son
From the moment they are born, mothers establish a powerful bond with their sons. Here are some quotes to express love to your mother.
- One day, you will realize that your mom was the best friend you never knew you had. For me, that day has come.
- My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am, I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her.
- The bond between a son and his mother is stronger than a hurricane.
- Mom, I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for me. You were always there when I needed you the most.
- I’m the luckiest son alive on this earth. Because I’ve got the best mom ever. You’re my happiness and everything in between life and death.
- A son's love for his mother is eternal.
- No matter what we go through. No matter how much we argue. Ultimately, you are always there for me, and I love you for that.
- The guidance you gave me in life has only made me the man I am today.
- There will be so many times you feel like you've failed. But in your child's eyes, heart, and mind, you are a super mom.
- You've helped me up when I fell; you've helped me learn when I struggled. You loved me more than a son deserves. I love you more than you realize!
- I am not afraid of dying because I have already been to heaven – the warm place where I rest my head on my mother’s shoulder.
- Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired; it need not be deserved.
- There has never been, nor will there ever be, anything quite so special as the love between a mother and a son.
- I'm very glad and blessed to have a mother like you. I love you the most. You are the apple of my eye. Please always smile like this and be a happy lady all the time.
- A mother knows her son will leave her house, but he will never leave her heart's home.
Cute mom love quotes
Here are some heart-warming messages you can send to your mother to strengthen your bond even more.
- The best medicine in the world is a mother’s kiss.
- I love you the most in the world, mom. You are the most important person to me.
- All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.
- Nothing in the world I say can compare to the gratitude I have for you, mom.
- I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.
- A mother's love is patient and forgiving; when all others are forsaking, it never fails or falters, even though the heart is breaking.
- A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.
- I consider myself very fortunate to have you as my mother.
- Don't poets know it better than others? God can't always be everywhere, and so invented Mothers.
- Thank you for raising me to be a good human like you, mom.
- To the queen of this home, the queen of my daddy’s heart and the Queen of my life .
- You are valuable because you are a one-of-a-kind, stupendous, amazing mom.
- I hope your day is perfect; I ask God to watch over you and keep you well and safe from harm in everything you do.
- My mother, my dear friend, you've always been near me throughout my life. A tender smile to guide my way; you're the sunshine to light my day.
- Mom, I love you so much. You’ve made me a strong woman from the inside and built my confidence. Love and thanks!
Short special words for a mother
Sending a short message to show love to your mother can be a great way to brighten her day and let her know that you are thinking of her. Check the quotes highlighted below for inspiration.
- If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.
- Sweet mother, I have decided never to forget you until eternity—truly, this is not even possible; I will remember you forever.
- Youth fades, love droops, and the leaves of friendship fail. But a mother's secret love outlives them all.
- The love I have for my mom does not waver. It is bold and strong, just like her!
- One is a mother in order to love without a beginning or end. – Mariama Bâ
- A caring mother like you is rare, but the most important thing is to see you smiling and in good health.
- I love the fact that my mom is precious to me; she puts an endless smile on my cheeks. You are the sweetest mom.
- Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Mother, I love you.
- There’s only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it.
- What a special mother full of love for her kids; I miss every moment we shared. I love you so much.
- No one can take away the joy I feel, knowing that you're my mother.
- Most mothers are instinctive philosophers.
- The biggest love story is the one you have with your mom. Pure, selfless, and infinitely forgiving.
- I couldn't have picked a better mom than you. I love you more than anything!
- You are a fantastic woman; I love you, mom.
- You are the source of my happiness; knowing you are satisfied and happy is my dream. I love you mother.
Use these heart-touching "I love you mom" quotes to show your mom how much you love and appreciate her. Remember, the most important thing is to show your love and appreciation in a genuine and heartfelt way.
