27 best anime femboy characters you know and love today

Anime femboy characters defy traditional gender expectations and reside in a compelling universe. Love or hate them, these characters continue to charm audiences worldwide with their captivating stories, authenticity, and the beauty of self-discovery.

We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from CartoonLists., Cartoon Vibe, AnimeHunch and multiple comments from sites like Reddit to analyse the popularity of these femboy characters. However, this list of popular femboy characters is subjective as it may vary from one person to another.

List of famous anime femboy characters

For many, an anime femboy refers to a male character who exhibits qualities, traits, or behaviours traditionally associated with femininity. They express these mannerisms through clothing or physical attributes. Below is a list of some popular femboys from various anime series.

Name Anime series 1 Hideri Kanzaki Blend-S 2 Haku Naruto 3 Astolfo Fate Apocrypha 4 Kuranosuke Koibuchi Princess Jellyfish 5 Yuka Blue Period 6 Marulk Made in Abyss 7 Hideyoshi Kinoshita Baka and Test 8 Ritsu Sohma Fruits Basket 9 Chihiro Fujisaki Danganronpa 10 Nagisa Shiota Assassination Classroom 11 Ryoji Fujioka Ouran High School Host Club 12 Totsuka Saika My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 13 Felix Argyle Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World 14 Mariya Shidou Maria†Holic 15 Makoto Minami-ke 16 Alois Trancy Black Butler 17 Kazuki GetBackers 18 Lio Fotia Promare 19 Rui Ninomiya Gatchman Crowds 20 Osana Najimi Komi Can't Communicate 21 Gowther Seven Deadly Sins 22 Eljuia Endride 23 Nasu Yoichi Drifters 24 Tetora Log Horizon 25 Hime Arikawa Himegoto 26 Gasper Vladi High School DXD 27 Hayate Ayasaki Combat Butler

1. Hideri Kanzaki

Anime series: Blend-S

Personality: Picky person

Picky person Age: 16

Hideri from Blend-S is an endearing crossdresser endowed with long silver hair, amazing teal eyes, and a feminine figure. His physical attributes mean he's often misconstrued as a girl, but deep inside, he is a boy with unwavering determination and great aspirations. Despite harbouring dreams of becoming an idol, Hideri Kanzaki lands a role as a waitress in a cafe where his distinctive flair shines through.

2. Haku

Anime series: Naruto

Personality: Loyal

Loyal Age: 12 (in appearance)

Haku from the highly acclaimed Naruto is a famous femboy anime character whose looks exude femininity. His striking elegance and effortless grace mean he's often perceived as a woman. However, he is the master of loyalty and unwavering resolve, two qualities that make him one of the most beloved anime femboys ever.

3. Astolfo

Astolfo from Fate Apocrypha has long pink hair. Photo: @astolfo.hot on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Fate Apocrypha

Personality: Social

Social Age: 16

Arguably one of the most charming femboy anime character names, Astolfo continues to captivate audiences worldwide. His playful and adorable personality is sure to create an overload of cuteness for viewers, which is why many consider him the face of the anime femboy scene.

4. Kuranosuke Koibuchi

Anime series: Princess Jellyfish

Personality: Courageous

Courageous Age: 19–20

Meet Kuranosuke, arguably the most famous femboy anime character out there. He is a vibrant protagonist with a flamboyant fashion sense and the fearlessness to express himself. Beyond his exterior, he has steadfast courage to protect those in his inner circle.

5. Ryuji Ayukawa

Anime series: Blue Period

Personality: Confident

Confident Age: 16

Ryuji is an intriguing femboy anime character from the massively acclaimed anime Blue Period. He begins his journey grappling with self-doubt, but despite the complexities surrounding his gender, Ryuji Ayukawa gains the courage to identify as a girl. His journey to accepting his authentic self will have you desiring for more.

6. Marulk

Marulk from Made in Abyss loves blue and is very shy. Photo: @vuekomadeinabyss, @anime_lover_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Made in Abyss

Personality: Shy and polite

Shy and polite Age: 16–20

Meet Marulk, a charismatic youth with a distinctive feminine maid outfit. He is portrayed as timid and anxious, but bellied in his inner self is an unparalleled charm and kindness towards others.

7. Hideyoshi Kinoshita

Anime series: Baka and Test

Personality: Calm

Calm Age: 16–17

Yuko's twin brother, Hideyoshi, becomes a recurring joke, and most mistake him for a girl. His efforts to convince everyone to the contrary only escalate matters. However, he displays calmness and admirable stoicism that captivates viewers.

8. Ritsu Sohma

Ritsu Sohma from Fruits Basket is a timid and highly insecure character. Photo: @ritsu_the_monkey_zodiac on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Fruits Basket

Personality: Timid and insecure

Timid and insecure Age: 20–22

Ritsu is a famous anime femboy renowned for donning traditional female kimonos. He is endowed with extremely long hair that cascades elegantly down his back. Despite Ritsu Sohma's character being cursed by the spirit of the zodiac monkey, his innate kindness is the beacon of hope for the unfortunate Sohma family.

9. Chihiro Fujisaki

Anime series: Danganronpa

Personality: Inteligent

Inteligent Age: 16–20

Danganronpa is an anime with a femboy main character, Chihiro, whose audacious courage defies the norm. Blessed with misleading features that portray him as a trap and timid, Chihiro puts his intelligence and determination to task and becomes a force to be reckoned with.

10. Nagisa Shiota

Nagisa Shiota from Assassination Classroom is a friendly character. Photo: @_nagisa._shiota_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Assassination Classroom

Personality: Calm, collected, and friendly

Calm, collected, and friendly Age: 15–20

He has feminine stature, short pigtails in his hair, and a gentle demeanour. His mum desired him to be born female. Often misunderstood, innately, he's a level-headed boy with a calm demeanour.

11. Ryoji Fujioka

Anime series: Ouran High School Host Club

Personality: Kind, cheerful and loving

Kind, cheerful and loving Age: 35

Ryoji is a professional, cheerful crossdresser, father, and entertainer who goes by his stage name "Ranka." His effortless charm and down-to-earth personality defy gender stereotypes and win over the hearts of those around him.

12. Saika Totsuka

Totsuka Saika loves playing tennis. Photo: @ttotsuka.saika_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Personality: Soft and Kind

Soft and Kind Age: 16–17

An anime femboy character, Saika Totsuka is the school's prince and captain of the Tennis Club. His feminine stature and cute face lead many to mistake his gender, which annoys him. Nevertheless, he brilliantly remains calm, kind, and caring in the wild tide of high school romance.

13. Felix Argyle

Felix Argyle has a cat-like appearance and is very shy. Photo: @felix.argyle_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Personality: Loyal

Loyal Age: 20

Felix is a courageous knight with cat-like features and a mischievous persona. Despite being a boy, he possesses distinctive flair and doesn't shy away from expressing his feminine side. However, his unmistakable masculine aura remains his second nature, and his playful nature is what enchants viewers.

14. Mariya Shidou

Anime series: Maria✝Holic

Personality: Excellent intuition

Excellent intuition Age: 18

Mariya, a student at an all-female Catholic school, is secretly a boy. In his fascinating endeavours, he is portrayed as someone who will go to great lengths to keep his secret to himself.

15. Makoto

Anime series: Minami-ke

Personality: Shy

Shy Age: 15–17

Meet Makoto, a diminutive, adorable trap from the popular anime Minami-ke. Though his friends frequently dupe him into cross-dressing, he secretly relishes his newfound exploits, which turns him into an irresistibly beautiful girl.

16. Alois Trancy

Alois Trancy from Black Butler is a tall and cheerful character. Photo: @alois_trancy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Black Butler

Personality: Cheerful

Cheerful Age: 14

Alois is the femboy enigma currently making waves in the world of anime. Characterised by an extravagant personality, impeccable fashion sense, and lavish lifestyle, Alois Trancy's aesthetic looks help him manipulate those around him to achieve his goals.

17. Kazuki

While Kazuki from GetBackers is graceful but easily gets angry. Photo: @femboisdaily on X (modified by author)

Anime series: GetBackers

Personality: Graceful and naive

Graceful and naive Age: 17–22

Kazuki's elegance and charisma are the quintessential embodiment of a femboy. He possesses luxuriant, free-flowing hair, and it is seldom surprising that many misidentify him as a girl. Despite the many remarks about his feminine qualities, he isn't shy.

18. Lio Fotia

Anime series: Promare

Personality: Powerful and inteligent

Powerful and inteligent Age: 20s

Lio from Promare boasts long eyelashes, cascading hair, and a short, slender figure. Thus, it is hardly surprising that many mistake his gender. Despite that, he possesses a strong will and is the prouder leader of the Mad Burnish.

19. Rui Ninomiya

Rui Ninomiya from Gatchman Crowds struggles when opening up to people. Photo: @trapssenpai on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Gatchaman Crowds

Personality: Idealist

Idealist Age: 18–19

Rui is one of the main characters in Gatchaman Crowds. Often, he cross-dresses as a girl to disguise himself, but innately, he is an idealist with a very pessimistic outlook on society. He is portrayed as shy and struggles to open up to people.

20. Osana Najimi

Anime series: Komi Can't Communicate

Personality: Social person

Social person Age: 16

Najimi's gender is a point of contention. His mates refer to him by both pronouns, they. He is a cute and intelligent character who hangs out alone. Despite his innate ability to get close to people, Osana Najimi is portrayed as a shy individual who dreams of making 100 friends.

21. Gowther

Gowther from Nanatsu no Taizai is a character with pink hair. Photo: @elizabethh.iig, @gowtherig on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Seven Deadly Sins

Personality: Emotionless

Emotionless Age: Unknown

Gowther is an enigmatic personality from Seven Deadly Sins, the pink-haired anime femboy with a distinct appearance. He is an extraordinary character whose origins are filled with plots and twists that will make it essential for anime fans to watch.

22. Eljuia

Eljuia from Endride can predict the future. Photo: @tdubphonic on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime series: Endride

Endride Personality: Creativity, insightfulness, and strong intuition

Creativity, insightfulness, and strong intuition Age: 20–24

Eljuia is an anime fem boy who epitomises the archetype of an Ice Queen. He has a mane of snowy white hair, long eyelashes, and big orange eyes. What accentuates his looks further are his graceful white gown and gold accents. Thus, it is hardly surprising that many mistake him for a young maid.

23. Nasu Yoichi

Anime series: Drifters

Personality: Caring

Caring Age: 19

Nasu is a legendary Japanese warrior (Samurai) who leads you to a thrilling world of war and adventure. He is a Samurai blessed with long black hair and slender feminine attributes and struggles with self-doubt. Initially mistaken for a girl by the anime's main protagonist, he weaponises his feminine appearance to his advantage.

24. Tetora

Tetora from Log Horizon is a self-proclaimed "Galaxy Idol,". Photo: @BRenimu on X (modified by author)

Anime series: Log Horizon

Personality: Playful

Playful Age: 16–17

Tetora from Log Horizon is a fabulous anime femboy who doesn't hesitate to flaunt his attributes. Many see Tetora as a girl, but he is essentially a master of disguise who is adored for his iconic catchphrase, "It's Tetra, baby."

25. Hime Arikawa

Anime series: Himegoto

Personality: Quiet and polite

Quiet and polite Age: 17

Hime from Himegoto is a boy stuck in a lady's clothing. He gets constantly harassed by his classmates, but the student council saves him. However, the catch is he must attend school dressed like a cute girl. The rollercoaster of emotions is what captivates fans.

26. Gasper Vladi

Anime series: High School DXD

Personality: Coward

Coward Age: 16–20

Meet Gasper, a half-human half-vampire that can make time cease. He often wears lady clothing to accentuate his cute looks. However, deep inside, he is a male who enjoys fraternising with pretty girls at school.

27. Hayate Ayasaki

Hayate is medium height with light blue hair styled into a bob cut. Photo: @_Lostorder on X (modified by author)

Anime series: Hayate the Combat Butler

Personality: Selfless and generous

Selfless and generous Age: 16

The anime's protagonist, Hayate, is a fearless and dashing femboy whose blue hair makes him stand out from other male characters. He is fiercely loyal, but his journey of love and adventure endears him to audiences.

Who is the pink-haired anime femboy?

Gowther from Seven Deadly Sins is known for his pink hair appearance and doll-like features. He has short, light pink hair and large, emotionless eyes.

Is anime femboy good?

Femboys are known to be funny, strong, and mysterious. They each have unique personalities that make them adorable.

Who are the most known femboys in anime?

One of the most famous femboys in anime is Felix Argyle from Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World. He has a cat-like appearance with medium hair and often dresses in feminine clothing.

The anime world has many anime femboy characters whose admirable courage to defy gender norms lives on in many fans' hearts. Their compelling stories and captivating personalities inspire audiences around the world.

